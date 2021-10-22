Tufts University Student Dies in Hot Dog Eating Contest

A Tufts student, Madelyn “Madie” Nicpon, 20, is the latest fatality in an eating or drinking contest. We have previously discussed (here, here, here, here, and here) such competitions from a liability standpoint. This was a charity contest but raises the question of whether it is reasonable to hold such contests that encourage rapid eating or drinking given the obvious danger of chocking or other risks. Conversely, participation is voluntary and these individuals assume the risks of such contests.

The contest apparently occurred in the town of Somerville, Massachusetts on private property with the Lacrosse team called the Jumbos. Nicpon, who was known as “Scooter,” was studying biopsychology with hopes of working in the medical field.

A year ago, Sacred Heart University settled another case that we discussed. In that case, Sacred Heart University student Caitlin Nelson choked to death at a charity pancake-eating contest in March 2017. The university argued that her “injuries and damages were caused in whole or in part” by Nelson’s own “carelessness and negligence.”

These cases raise difficult issues of negligence and countervailing questions of comparative negligence and assumption of the risk. Most of these contests include express waivers signed by the competitors. However, some do not. One case did however go to a decision. The family also sued the contractor who recommended pancakes for the eating contest.

The Superior Court of Connecticut rejected an effort by the contractor (“Chartwells”) to disclaim any responsibility given its limited role: