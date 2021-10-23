We recently discussed the controversy following the letter of the National School Boards Association (NSBA) asking the Justice Department to investigate parents causing disruptions or making threats at school board meetings. The letter included a reference to using the Patriot Act against possible domestic terrorism. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded a few days later with an order to the entire Department of Justice to monitor school board meetings around the country and coordinate a response with local officials. Now the NSBA has issued an apology. The question is whether Garland will now rescind or amend his much criticized memo. It has the feel of an educational version of the Gulf of Tonkin incident. Should we reconsider our deployment in light of the false premise that triggered the escalation of hostilities?
The NSBA stated “On behalf of NSBA, we regret and apologize for the letter . . . there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter.”
Notably, recent coverage indicates that the NSBA coordinated the letter with the White House before it was issued. A significant number of people at the organization (and likely some in the Administration) saw early drafts of this letter. Not one appears to have objected to the reckless and extreme language directed toward parents, citing a handful of cases.
34 thoughts on “An Educational Tonkin Gulf? The NSBA Apologies for the Letter that Triggered the Controversial Federal Operation”
I just saw on Thursday Night Football that the NFL is in favor of men in skirts being allowed in women’s bathrooms. Soon you will hear of a 320 pound ex football player wearing a skirt using the women’s restroom. What could possibly go wrong? If you are the one who tries to stop it you will be the one who goes to jail so just take your picture and move along. If you decide to act your cell mate will be the father who protested that the rape of his daughter was being covered up by the “woke” administrators committee. It’s all about the free uninhibited use of the Dong.
Where are George Washington et al. when you need them?
It’s war. Conservatives against liberals. It’s real, it’s a real war. This is only the beginning. It will get physical, the will be weapons. It’s will be the greatest civil war in American history.
Let’s hope not.
No one who truly cares about the country would advocate an actual civil war.
NSBA is being coy here by apologizing only for the use of inflammatory language in the original,letter.
Under that theory enlisting the DOJ and FBI and who knows what other 3 letter agencies to chill (at best) parents’ participation would be fine as long as only temperate language was used in the letter.
I believe this “apology’ letter is what Nixon would have called a “modified limited hangout”.
Wonder what NSBA will have to say when the inevitable FOIA requests and IG investigations reveal the full extent and timing of the communications between NSBA and various federal officials and bureaucrats >
All I can say is, “Go Brandon!” And the horse he rode in on!
At this point, it would be refreshing to see this “apology” play out in the resignation of the Attorney General. This was such an open attempt at using the power of the federal government to intimidate into silence. The disgrace os that the so called legal scholar occupying the seat of Attorney General, sprung into immediate action, releasing an action memo in just five days.
Merrick Garland conspired with the enemies of free speech to unlawfully suppress dissent. His time is up and he should do the right thing or face removal on conviction at trial for impeachment.
Nothing less will serve to curb the authoritarian wave sweeping across this great and once free land.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Declaration of Independence, 1776
Boston Tea Party – December 16, 1773
American Revolution – July 4, 1776
That only took three years!
What’s the holdup, actual Americans?
Glory Glory Hallelujah!
Sister hit me with a ruler!
I beaned her in the bean ..
With a rotten tangerine ..
And school kept marching on!
–Note:. A sister is a nun.
Apology NOT accepted. They meant every word of it.
I’m a little more cynical. There has been significant blow back in NJ and VA against the Democratic governstorial candidates over these issues. I think the WH wants to cut this discussion short and coordinated this apology to do so
Agree, Mr. Rubin. We’ll know how sincere that apology was once it’s evident whether the signatories to the original letter remain in their offices or not.
It was national outrage that made the NSBA rethink their position.
The NSBA has successfully induced the AG Merrick Garland to deploy the DOJ against parents upset with the hard left turn in the public education system. Unless we parents and concerned citizens and residents of the US continue to voice our displeasure, and be willing to remove our children from public schools, then we’ll be targeted by our own government in a fascist abuse of power.
Keep the pressure on.
I still don’t think the Teachers Unions understand they work at our pleasure. They’ve bought and paid for politicians for far too long to understand their role relies upon a willingness of parents to send their children to public school.
I am very much interested how the Teachers Union will play their hand. They’ve gone after charter schools and have publicly opposed homeschooling. Will they overplay their hand and try to abolish homeschooling, preventing parents from having any recourse? Will they try to defang the threat of removing children from the system? They may very much want to, but parents homeschooled their children in droves during Covid, far better than the thrown together “distance learning” of many public schools. Will the Teachers Unions overplay their hands and move too quickly against homeschooling, or will they wait a few years until the public forgets about the benefits of having that option?
What Teachers Union are you referring to?
The NSBA isn’t a teachers’ union.
You are correct. It is not a union, it is a cabal.
“Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world.”
– Vladimir Lenin
“Oh, it’s happening, Sweetheart!”
– TV Commercial
The NSBA and local School Boards are part and parcel of the communist movement in America.
American children have been force-fed communism since the 1960’s.
School boards are the facilitators of the radical, anti-American, communist teachers unions.
School boards and teachers unions are the direct and mortal enemies of freedom, the Constitution, America and Americans.
The enemy must be defeated.
The vote must be restored to its rightful place. Turnout in 1788 was 11.6% by design, voters must have been male, European, 21 with 50 lbs. Sterling/50 acres, the election was held on one day and one day
only, “…Tuesday next after the 1st Monday in November…,” and voters were identified and certified at the polling place.
The Supreme Court and judicial branch must begin to “support” the “manifest tenor” of the Constitution, as Justices take a sworn oath to do.
The Constitution must hold dominion.
“…courts…must…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
“…men…do…what their powers do not authorize, [and] what they forbid.”
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
Karen S — I would not underestimate the viciousness of the Biden administration to somehow make homeschooling or charter schools illegal or inaccessible.
“…OR TO THE PEOPLE…”
All education is local.
Americans most certainly have the freedom of education.
9th Amendment
The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.
10th Amendment
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
The Constitution provides Congress no authority over education.
The communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs) have commandeered education.
Why do you presume that any level of government has power over American children or their education?
Elections must be unfettered of corruption.
Education must be the direct result of the aspirations and actions by parents.
Americans go to the grocery store directly; Americans must go to the education store directly.
Start by irrevocably “busting” the criminal, anti-American, thug, communist teachers unions.
A concerted effort using power to control others where the WH is once again involved in the creation of the problem.
The WH is acting in a fascistic manner helping to form opinion and policy based on its own devious plans. It then effectuates a solution.
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
– General Secretary Barry Soetoro, aka Barak Obama
This perpetrator of the most prodigious crime spree in American political history should have been arrested and thrown in prison.
American elections and the vote have been perverted and corrupted since 1863 and the illegal alien African invasion (“I’ll have those ——s voting democrat for the next 200 years,” LBJ).
The American Republic was stolen by communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs).
Americans are going to have a heck of a time taking back the Republic they couldn’t keep.
“[We gave you] a republic, if you can keep it.”
– Ben Franklin, 1787
I love the analogy to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution as it cuts through the boloney and points out how the powers that be use false flags to act in ways that would be impossible due to a lack of support without the rallying cry. Weapons of Mass Destruction could be added to the list of the government finding a justification for what they already want to do.
The issue at hand is actually even more egregious than many are aware of. Not only did the NSBA us the awful case of the VA father whose daughter was raped in a bathroom by a “boy in a skirt” , but they, the media and the left, made the father’s testimony, or attempt at testifying, and subsequent arrest the cause celebre of the movement to shut up parents. What most people are not aware of is the the local DA, a woman that has been emptying the jails in a claim of prison reform, actually went to personally argue the case to IMPRISON the father of the girl who was raped and sodomized by the “boy in a skirt”. She demanded that the father be jailed due to his acts of frustration that were manifested at the meeting. THE MEETING WHERE THE SUPERINTENDENT DENIED THERE WAS AN ASSAULTS IN BATHROOMS! The school board then sent the “boy in a skirt” to another district where he raped again.
School admin people lied and young girls got raped and yet there is no outcry from the METOO partisans because they don’t want to argue against having BOYS IN SKIRTS being allowed in bathrooms and locker rooms.
hullbobby — and that prosecutor, Buta Biberaj, is one of many liberals who don’t believe in prosecuting, funded by George Soros.
Well I would hope an apology would be in order.
One comment – there really was an attack on US destroyers in the Tonkin Gulf. It was the second “attack” that evidently never took place.
Yes but in the first instance we were lied to that the destroyer was well outside Vietnamese waters and not doing anything provocative. The second “attack” was claimed after the first one didn’t do the job.
Darren, Professor,
I think you published a draft and not the final.
In regards to the NSBA issuing an apology, I think they did not look into or know about why the rape victim’s father was so upset at the VA school board meeting and just jumped to the conclusion he was a violent extremist. Imagine that in this day and age: Making a snap judgement without knowing all the facts.
Regardless, calling parents who are concerned for their child’s education and safety “domestic terrorists” is wrong.
You’re more likely to help them correct an error by emailing JT — jturley-at-law-dot-gwu-dot-edu
Thank you, Prof. Turley, for enriching my virtual encounters with events. With the demise of the “news” each of us must seek resources of excellence. Your site is near the top.
The letter (and the administration’s participation/response) shows the contempt that Lefties feel for both Conservatives and the Constitution.
Make no mistake, both Conservatives and the Constitution are under attack.
You are my go-to person for accurate and unbiased news. A rare find in this time in our country! Thank you!!!!
That’s it, exactly, Monumentcolorado.
The irony is that both conservatives and Leftists believe they are fighting against abuse of power. The difference is that conservatives value individual rights and limited government, while the far Left seeks to empower government at the expense of individual rights, punishing those who criticize their policies.
It is conservatives who seek to preserve those rare and precious freedoms encoded in our Constitution.
Ask the pregnant women of Texas about limited government and personal freedom. Ask all the African American who are profiled and abused but police about freedom. Ask teachers in Red states who are required to lie about American history to appease fragile whites.