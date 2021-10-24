Many observers are waiting for the United States Supreme Court to decide whether to delve again into college admissions with a pending case out of Harvard University in which Asian and white students claim discrimination. We have been following that case for a couple years. However, there is a new ruling out of North Carolina that could present another opportunity for the Court to revisit the issue. Judge Loretta C. Biggs of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina just ruled that UNC can use race criteria to guarantee a “critical mass” of minority students in its classes. Both cases could offer the Court an opportunity to clarify its conflicted affirmative action rulings on college admissions.
In her decision, Judge Biggs rejected the claim of Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) that UNC engaged in unconstitutional discrimination under its 2005 diversity plan for “critical masses of underrepresented populations.” Biggs said that it was not necessary for UNC to define the term critical mass beyond the desire for the educational benefits of a diverse student body. It was not a quota for how many students of particular races should be admitted and “race is not a defining feature.”
Judge Biggs further found that UNC “has engaged in ongoing, serious, good faith considerations of workable race neutral alternatives in an effort to find options to its race conscious process in admissions.”
The case will now go to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
The case is Students for Fair Admission v. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, No. 14-954 (M.D.N.C.).
Here is the opinion: SFFA v. UNC
11 thoughts on “Federal Court Rules In Favor of UNC in Use of Race in Admissions”
This is a judge, not some wild eyed leftist that believes “ends justifies the means”
Biggs said that it was not necessary for UNC to define the term critical mass
How convenient for the good Judge. Not having to define terms means the judge is untethered from facts, and is allowed to dwell in the arena of feels.
The college and judge are supposed to be my intellectual betters, yet they just devolve into meaningless talking points
Some background to the illustrious Judge Biggs.
Voter ID is popular with the people of North Carolina.
Getting a State issued ID card is free at the State Drivers License Offices.
Alternative Government issued ID’s are acceptable as well.
The claim that the North Carolina Voter ID Law is racially motivated and designed to dis-enfranchise Blacks is pure hogwash.
In order to get a Library Card one must have a Drivers License or some other acceptable ID card….and that rule is not seen as being racially motivated by the Democrats…..only if it involves voting does it upset the Democrats…..now why would that be one asks!
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/federal-judge-block-latest-north-carolina-voter-id-mandate-n1107896
I don’t know why this quote didn’t post.
“When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.” Thomas Sowell
Dennis Bedard said what I was thinking and put it better than I can. I would add that critical mass is just as bad as a specific quota. It is either nonsense or it means that outcomes should be close to the percent of the population of each group. It is a fudging euphemism for quota. Recall that there has been three basic reasons given over the years for unequal outcomes, genetic differences which is not popular today, deliberate discrimination by the majority which was certainly true during the slave and Jim Crow eras but much less significant after 1965, and social and cultural differences. (Today we also have a fourth, unconscious discrimination by the majority or systemic racism, but it doesn’t stand up to the overt systemic laws against discrimination and affirmative action programs.) Tom Sowell has shown that all over the world different cultures have results that are different in financial and educational accomplishments and behavioral and crime statistics. ( See Race And Culture). While cultural mores never completely determine outcomes, they have a pretty good predictive value. Most people would predict that if a subgroup has has high correlations to drug use, gang membership, antipathy to educational values, and single parent homelife the subgroup as a whole will have less than equal representation in success stories. Again no individual’s life is determined by these factors, there are millions of exceptions. Nevertheless, culture seems a better explanatory variable than genetic and deliberate discrimination. Perhaps culture should not be considered a root cause but rather a root reason which can be overcome. Anyway, well put Dennis
Did anyone really think that judge Biggs would come to a ruling that would dictate knowledge, ability and individualism as a criteria for acceptance? Maybe James Watson theory should be considered?
No need to define ” Critical Mass”…..despite it being a controlling factor in the decision making process re the number of “minority” students admitted to the University?
Judge Biggs said it was not a quota and Race was not a defining criteria for admissions by the University…..huh?
Democrats are like Leopards in that they do not change their Spots….or in Biggs’ case….belief in Affirmative Action no matter how it is disguised or needed.
Critical Mass is a quota pure and simple….the actual number or percentages might vary….but it is a quota or it would not exist.
Her decision defies logic.
How does the University measure the achievement of. “Critical Mass” without counting Heads of the various minorities in its classes?
If achieving Critical Mass is not required….why have it, use it, consider it, even mention it?
Judges such as Biggs is one of the problems with our Judicial System….it is full of bias.
Very interesting evolution of thinking here. Affirmative action, properly understood, was an effort to compensate for past discrimination. The reasoning was simple: African Americans suffered past discrimination and thus we should adjust our merit based education procedures to help them. The belief was that had there been no past discrimination, there would be no disparties in eductional performance. In Bakke, the court forbade this approace but Powell dreamt up the “diversity” rationale which forever changed race jurisprudence. The entire government/educational/corporate, and military bureaucracy clung to this fiction to justify and expand something that was previously ruled improper. And it spread like a cancer. So now we have reached a point where the justification for diversity is not to help victims of past discrimination but to benefit white elites whose careers and lives will be more enriched by exposure to black students. The average minority student, who has artificially gained admission to a school he or she will probably never graduate from (another fact overlooked), is now nothing but proverbial window dressing or a decorative ornament for the resumes of upper middle class and privileged white kids who can preposterously claim that they have been cultually enriced by sitting next to someone in class who happens to have different skin color. The time has come, as per Sandra Day O’Connor, to get rid of this anti American form of thinking.
