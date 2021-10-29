Florida Woman Allegedly Fights To Drive Drunk . . Ends Up Charged With Battery Instead

The person in this strikingly cheerful mugshot is Melody Jean Smalley, 24. Smalley allegedly fought with her sister who was trying to prevent her from driving drunk. She ended up allegedly biting her sister and being charged with battery and domestic violence.

The fight occurred outside of a bar. According to news reports, Smalley called her sisters to pick her up and both sisters showed up at the bar. She then allegedly insisted on driving herself and one of the sisters got into the driver’s seat to try to prevent her from driving. Smalley is accused of then pulling her sister out of the car by her hair. Eventually, that sister left, but the second sister apparently forced Smalley into the back seat of her car. That is when Smalley bit her.

Police say that the sister locked herself in the car for safety as Smalley kicked and punched the car.

One of the sisters then called the police. Smalley ended up not with a DUI but two charges for battery and domestic violence.

The latter charge is interesting because domestic violence is usually associated with violence in the home. However, in Florida, it is triggered by the familial relationship:

741.28 Domestic violence; definitions: (1) “Department” means the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (2) “Domestic violence” means any assault, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated battery, sexual assault, sexual battery, stalking, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, false imprisonment, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death of one family or household member by another family or household member.

