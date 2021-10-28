Terry McAuliffe Hires Controversial Ex-Clinton Lawyer Marc Elias

As a long-standing associate of the Clintons, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has long ties with the Democratic establishment. That history was placed into sharp relief this week when he made a hefty down payment on the services of former Clinton counsel Marc Elias. Elias is a critical figure in the ongoing Durham investigation and has been accused of lying to the media to hide the role of the Clinton campaign in funding the Steele dossier. His former law partner Michael Sussmann at Perkins Coie was recently indicted by Durham. Elias has also led efforts to challenge Democratic losses, even as he denounces Republicans for such election challenges. Elias has been sanctioned in past litigation.
Like Sussmann, Elias has left Perkins Coie. He ironically created a law firm specializing in campaign ethics. McAuliffe may be preparing to challenge any win by Republican Glenn Youngkin. He has given $53,680 to the Elias Law Group. McAuliffe does not appear disturbed by Elias’ highly controversial career or his possible exposure in the Durham investigation.
I previously described news accounts linking the firm and Elias to the dossier scandal:
Throughout the campaign, the Clinton campaign denied any involvement in the creation of the so-called Steele dossier’s allegations of Trump-Russia connections. However, weeks after the election, journalists discovered that the Clinton campaign hid payments for the dossier made to a research firm, Fusion GPS, as “legal fees” among the $5.6 million paid to the campaign’s law firm. New York Times reporter Ken Vogel said at the time that Clinton lawyer Marc Elias, with the law firm of Perkins Coie, denied involvement in the anti-Trump dossier. When Vogel tried to report the story, he said, Elias “pushed back vigorously, saying ‘You (or your sources) are wrong.’” Times reporter Maggie Haberman declared, “Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year.”
It was not just reporters who asked the Clinton campaign about its role in the Steele dossier. John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, was questioned by Congress and denied categorically any contractual agreement with Fusion GPS. Sitting beside him was Elias, who reportedly said nothing to correct the misleading information given to Congress.
The Washington Post also reported that “Elias drew from funds that both the Clinton campaign and the DNC were paying Perkins Coie.”
That makes the choice of counsel astonishing given these allegations from reporters and McAuliffe’s previous assertion that “someone who lies about the little things will lie about the big things too.”
Elias also was the subject of intense criticism after a tweet that some have called inherently racist. Democrats used the recent Georgia election law as a rallying cry for federalizing elections by labelling the law, as described by President Biden, “Jim Crow on steroids.” Biden has been repeatedly called out for demonstrably false statements about the law. Elias argued that Georgia voters could not be expected to be able to read their driver’s licenses correctly — a statement that seemed to refer to minority voters who would be disproportionately impacted by such a requirement.
Elias’ work embodies the inherent hypocrisy of some advocates and some in the media on election challenges. He often solicits contributions to challenge election results while denouncing Republicans for challenging election results.
That contradiction has been readily apparent in the Virginia election. McAuliffe brought in Stacey Abrams to campaign for him. She has repeatedly declared that the Republicans stole the election when she ran in Georgia. (Abrams was criticized for not conceding after the election). At one rally, McAuliffe repeated the claim that “she [Abrams] would be the governor of Georgia today had the governor of Georgia [Republican Brian Kemp] not disenfranchised 1.4 million Georgia voters before the election! That’s what happened to Stacey Abrams. They took the votes away.”
Elias, McAuliffe, and others the media have denounced Republican challenges as advancing “the Big Lie” of stolen or rigged voting in the last election. Yet, Abrams’ defeat is being attributed to a rigged system in Georgia.
Elias has not been criminally charged in his actions related to the 2020 election. Yet, bringing Elias into the Virginia race in the midst of the Durham investigation is an astonishing decision by McAuliffe. There are a host of election lawyers but McAuliffe selected an attorney accused of lying to the media, advancing rejected conspiracy theories, and currently involved in a major federal investigation that has already led to the indictment of his former partner.
Then again McAuliffe previously declared “You help me, I’ll help you. That’s politics.”
“…Clinton’s campaign chairman…was questioned by Congress and denied categorically any contractual agreement with Fusion GPS.”
“Sitting beside him was Elias, who reportedly said nothing to correct the misleading information given to Congress.”
– Professor Turley
______________
“Ay, now the Plot thickens very much upon us.”
– George Villiers, The Rehearsal, 1671
Elias, McAuliffe, and others the media have denounced Republican challenges as advancing “the Big Lie” of stolen or rigged voting in the last election.
Virginia is for
loversrigged elections.
Last year, Virginia’s Democrat Governor, Ralph Black Face Northam, signed legislation, passed by the newly elected Democrat majority in the legislature, new laws that repealed Virginia’s Voter ID Law, made Election Day a state holiday, and expanded early voting to 45 days before an election without a stated excuse.
https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/all-releases/2020/april/headline-856055-en.html
The tension in Richmond since 2020 has been thick thanks to BLM ANTIFA rioting, looting and soaring violent crime. With Nov 2 being a state holiday, and the likelihood that McAuliffe will lose and hence, contest the election results, we are bracing for more of the same in Richmond: violence. Police no longer respond to calls when residents report gunshots at night. We have called numerous times with no shows from police.
Then there is this:
(Richmond Police Chief Gerard) Smith didn’t say exactly why officers were leaving the department, but added that staffing shortages are an issue nationwide. Smith told the committee that there were currently 102 vacancies within the department, with an additional 70 officers unavailable while on military, medical or administrative leave. That accounts for more than 20% of the department’s authorized strength.
https://richmond.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/richmond-police-chief-crb-as-recommended-would-hurt-already-low-morale-staffing-shortage-at-rpd/article_f823e98d-8cab-5d3b-8ec4-421dccc1ae7e.html
Hiring Elias makes all the sense in the world. It’s not like there’s a college yearbook photo of him in blackface.
“the likelihood that McAuliffe will lose”
He may lose, but odds are that he’ll win.
So Turley now writes about “controversial” lawyers, one must wonder where he has been in the on-going train wreck of Trump lawyers that poured out of their clown car. And lasted checked, Mr. Elias is not under review from the ABA. The same cannot be said for all of the Trump lawyers like Rudy G, Sidney Powell, and others that have to defend themselves for their actions.
Excellent point, Fish Wings. And long before Giuliani and Powell, Trump retained Michael Cohen. In fact, one could almost conclude that being totally unethical is a requirement to being Trump’s lawyer.
Right on the nose……..”Unethical is a requirement being Trump’s lawyers”
“McAuliffe’s previous assertion that “someone who lies about the little things will lie about the big things too.””
Yes, he said that about Dick Cheney in the context of the 2004 VP Debate. As we know, Cheney lied about both big and little things.
My impression is that both Youngkin and McAuliffe have lied about big and little things too, and I won’t be surprised if the same is true for Elias, just as it is (unfortunately) for many other lawyers, like John Eastman.
“His former law partner Michael Sussmann at Perkins Coie was recently indicted by Durham.”
Yet Turley isn’t filling us in on what’s happening with that case. Here’s one discussion: https://www.emptywheel.net/2021/10/21/john-durham-admits-he-overstated-evidence-in-his-michael-sussmann-materiality-statement/
“At one rally, McAuliffe repeated the claim that “she [Abrams] would be the governor of Georgia today had the governor of Georgia [Republican Brian Kemp] not disenfranchised 1.4 million Georgia voters before the election! That’s what happened to Stacey Abrams. They took the votes away.””
It’s easy to confirm that over time as Secretary of State, Kemp purged over a million names from the voter rolls for inactivity, many of them legal voters: usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/11/18/fact-check-partly-false-claim-gov-brian-kemp-and-2018-election/6327447002/
McAuliffe is misleading about the number, but the gist of his claim is correct. Many of the hundreds of thousands of names purged before the election in the Kemp-Abrams governor’s race were for valid voters who would have voted for Abrams: apmreports.org/story/2019/10/29/georgia-voting-registration-records-removed
“Elias’ work embodies the inherent hypocrisy of some advocates and some in the media on election challenges.”
Turley is one of those in the media whose analyses are hypocritical.
“Elias, McAuliffe, and others the media have denounced Republican challenges as advancing “the Big Lie” of stolen or rigged voting in the last election. Yet, Abrams’ defeat is being attributed to a rigged system in Georgia.”
The difference is: it’s an easily-established fact that Kemp purged the voter rolls, and it is NOT a fact that the election was stolen from Trump.
Only Republicans Care About Steele Dossier
Professor Turley seems to think readers should froth at the mouth with every reference to the Steele Dossier. But January 6th confirmed that Trump is either a Putin stooge or common traitor. Whatever his status, Trump confirmed the worst fears of Christopher Steele. Therefore the Steele Dossier is not something Democrats need to wring their hands about.
Whatever his status, Trump confirmed the worst fears of Christopher Steele.
That was the point, Paint Chips. Durham however is confirming the worst facts. Democrats may not care about the Steele dossier, but the dossier cares about the Democrats.
Obese Olly, we now know Trump is a traitor, so whatever flaws the Steele Dossier may have had, it no longer matters. Steele was essentially right about Trump and most Americans know that.
Anonymous
(Whichever one you are), you take today’s prize for most stupid comment.
You have to wonder if our country would be better governed by robots.
I’m sure the tech giants would agree.
Darren, the perils of A.I. are apparent in these Facebook revelations. In many countries Facebook lacks moderators fluent in the local language. Consequently the algorithms have whipped up social and ethnic strife.
Tempting to wonder but I think I’ll still go with a fellow human than the impersonal cold calculations of a machine.
“Terry McAuliffe Hires Controversial Ex-Clinton Lawyer Marc Elias”
I guess McAuliffe knows he is going to lose, so he is preparing to cheat.
Nothing short of incarceration will stop them and we all know that’s unlikely.
The bigger story is the Virginia Lieutenant Governor Candidate, Winsome Sears, a female, immigrant, black Republican.
Va. lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears: ‘I am still the immigrant’
Winsome Sears, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Virginia, points to her experience on the commonwealth’s board of education and her time in the House of Delegates, where she was the first — and so far still the only — Black Republican woman member.
https://wtop.com/virginia/2021/10/va-lieutenant-governor-candidate-winsome-sears-i-am-still-the-immigrant/
Speaking of controversial, yet another racist professor went on an expletive riddled rant suggesting they should “take out” all white people.
Are parents scrimping and saving for years just to send their children to be taught by out and proud racists with homicidal maniacal fantasies?
She’s like a black Richard Spencer.
“Rutgers Assoc. Professor Rages Against White People” Dailywire.com
Please tell what your comment has to do with this post by Prof. Turley?
Typical of the double standards of the Left.
Ugly people.
Let’s turn the tables and see if you are as racist and bigoted with your comments and insinuations…
Instead of the State of West Virginia where Biden did not win a single county and lost by 40 points, we have California or Vermont or a Congressional District in Portland/Seattle. A Republican senator or congressperson is elected from theses bluest of blue district’s. supports and hold’s out for Progressive/Socialist positions AGAINST the wishes of the Conservatives. Do you think the progressive republican would lose the next election or continue to be elected in a district where a republican should not have a chance?
Manchin just happens to not be a socialist and is what passes for a moderate Democrat.
Who’da thunk it? Well, for starters, the Clinton witch still “thunks” it about her stolen fixed election of 2016. She knew she was a shoo-in because the powers that be assured her they’ve got the fix in the bag. Sadly for her, their algorithms were a bit too conservative. Deplorably so!
Mendacity has always been endemic to both political parties, but recently the Democrats have exceeded previous norms.
Posters here always trot out their childish “But Trump…”.
That ignores the corruption at every level of the Democratic machine: the MSM, the professional bureaucrats, and the politicians.
Democrats are destroying our institutions.
Mendacity has always been endemic to both political parties, but recently the Democrats have exceeded previous norms. — monumentcolorado
We agree.
Elias’s groundwork set-up the 2020 theft. His maneuvering assured any audits would be difficult and untimely. The mostly unlegislated procedures were implemented to exploit, and the analytics make clear they were. Here’s a prayer for this corrupt, win-at-all-cost man’s prosecution.
What “2020 theft”?
Do you believe Trump’s Big Lie that the election was stolen?
These people are pathological. Of course they’re going to pump the big lie, because they know Durham is hunting the MOAL. The Mother of All Lies.
Durham doesn’t seem to be a very good hunter.
In the Sussman indictment, Durham wasn’t even able to produce what Sussman is alleged to have said, and Durham deflected again in his response to Sussman’s demand for a bill of particulars.
Elias, McAuliffe, and other the media have denounced Republican challenges as advancing “the Big Lie” of stolen or rigged voting in the last election. Yet, Abrams’ defeated is being attributed to a rigged system in Georgia. — JTurley
Hypocrisy in partisan politics… Who’da thunk it.