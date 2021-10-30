Multitasking or Malpractice? Maryland Surgeon and State Delegate Reprimanded After Participating in Hearings During Surgeries

This week, we discussed the case of a surgeon who left an operating room to eat a meal and then fell asleep in his car — missing the operation. Now, there is a new case involving a Democratic representative and surgeon from Maryland who participated in legislative meetings while operating. The multitasking of Dr. Terri Hill, a state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, led to a relatively light sanction: a reprimand and a $15,000 fine by the state physician’s board.
In a remote public hearing in February, Hill presented a bill while performing “major abdominal surgery.” According to FOX 45, the Zoom call showed a solid blue background but Hill was shown in her surgical gown. She was recorded saying “I’m at work, yes. You’re at work. I’m at work.”
In a March legislative session, she again appeared in an operating room for a “major abdominal and back surgery.”
Hill was found to have engaged in “unprofessional conduct in the practice of medicine” in joining at least two Zoom meetings with other lawmakers in the last year during surgeries.
The case is reminiscent of a prior case that we discussed involving Dr. Scott Green who appeared remotely in a Sacramento Superior Court for a trial of a traffic violation during an operation.
In this case, there is an added twist. Hill insists that the patient consented to the bizarre arrangement. However, the patient said that she does not recall such a conversation and thus challenged the account that she consented to multitasking during her own operation. It would certainly seem a curious request of a patient.
Hill accepted the fine but downplayed the offense and punishment as “constructive criticism”:
“As a physician and a professional, I always look for ways to improve my practice. Sometimes this includes accepting constructive criticism from others. I accept the Board’s decision that I could have done better.”
I think that there is little question that she “could have done better.” What is astonishing is that such a clearly unprofessional and dangerous practice is a matter for a simple fine rather than a suspension of her license. The patient denies knowledge of any consent and even the request to allow multitasking in a surgery should be viewed as improper.
There is also a question of legal liability. The operations (as with the one earlier this week) appear to have been successful. The patient quoted in the article could claim trauma after-the-fact but she did receive the services of her chosen doctor and did not appear to have suffered any injury. That would make for a difficult tort case.
Hill represents the state’s 12th Legislative District in Baltimore.
12 thoughts on “Multitasking or Malpractice? Maryland Surgeon and State Delegate Reprimanded After Participating in Hearings During Surgeries”
Anyone and everyone who draws attention to such irresponsible medical “practice” will be called out .. as a racist. ‘Nuff said!
I think the patient that she said consented, in an apparent lie, may have a case. The hospital should have suspended her for opening them up for a major disaster.
I have little doubt the patient is already getting calls from ambulance chasers, and yea, this is one of those rare occasions where the ambulance chasers might have a case. A $15,000 fine is just the beginning for this showboat-Democrat sawbones.
This was a way for the doctor to show her fellow politicians how wicked great she is and how her job is cooler than anyone else’s job. Does anyone think that if she was a short order cook she would have joined in the zoom call with her dirty apron on? Just a pretentious show of vainglory.
C’mon, man! After Toobin, is anyone really surprised at how lefties conduct Zoom calls?? They’re slouching toward Gomorrah, “and with sanctimony.”
As a retired physician, who has previously been a hospital staff president and chief of medicine for a national health plan, as well as being an internist and critical care physician, I find her behavior irresponsible. In most institutions that I worked in she would likely have been fined, placed on suspension and instructed to attend CME on appropriate patient care management and then been under direct observation and monitoring for a significant period of time. A repeat of this action would likely have lead to her dismissal. I multitask in the office and on rounds or in an ICU when 2 codes where ongoing and I was the only one there to manage them. Otherwise the patient at hand is your sole focus. Less than that is unacceptable. I also served on multiple review panels of malpractice cases over the years.
She got off easy because of the color of her skin.
Their Oath is based upon “Do no harm.”. What harm did she do?
Had something gone wrong….you would have your harm possibly…but it did not.
Now commonsense tells us that the potential for harm and the kind of harm it could be…..the Doctor should have stuck to her primary job….attending to the Patient.
Here wise choice would have been to cancel one or the other….the Zoom Call or the Surgical procedure….but cancelling the one would have harmed her income.
Did she place revenue above the Patient’s safety perhaps?
Or did she ensure there was no risk to the Patient and take every reasonable precaution to include obtaining the Patient’s agreement?
Bad choices will get you bad results.
Interesting. My only question is are you using speech to text to write your articles Professor?
I’m assuming that’s the case and that you really meant, “Sacramento Superior Court” and not as you ( or your Speech to text program) wrote, “Sacramental Superior Court”…
I realize those speech to text programs really help with multitasking, but they do tend to make a boo boo once in a while. 😜
She’s pretty lucky nothing went awry. No HIPPA violations, no apparent loss of privacy, not sure if there was any injury other than post-surgical WTH?
I don’t particularly care if she is a Democrat, Republican, Unregistered, whatever. This is gross malpractice whoever you are.
What!!? Good grief, there is a huge difference between doing laundry, cooking, and being on a Zoom call multitasking AND having someone’s life in your hands on an operating table and doing a Zoom call. Have people lost their minds? Did they ever have a mind. Gross!