Six Degrees From Brookings: How a Liberal Think Tank Keeps Coming Up in the Russian Collusion Investigation

The latest indictment by Special Counsel John Durham has created a stir in Washington as the investigation into the Russian collusion scandal exposed new connections to the Clinton campaign. The indictment of Igor Danchenko exposes additional close advisers to Hillary Clinton who allegedly pushed discredited and salacious allegations in the Steele dossier. However, one of the most interesting new elements was the role of a liberal think tank, the Brookings Institution, in the alleged effort to create a false scandal of collusion. Indeed, Brookings appears so often in accounts related to the Russian collusion scandal that it could be Washington’s alternative to the Kevin Bacon parlor game. It appears that many of these figures are within six degrees of Brookings.
The fact is that Washington remains a small town for the ruling elite where degrees of separation can be quite small as figures move in and out of government. Moreover, think tanks are often the parking lots for party loyalists as they wait (and work) for new Administrations. The Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation play a similar role for conservative figures.
However, even in Washington’s inbred environment, the layers of connections to Brookings is remarkable in the Durham indictments and accounts of the effort to create a Russian collusion scandal. The effort was hardly a secret before anyone knew the name of the former British spy Christopher Steele. On July 28, former CIA Director John Brennan briefed then President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s alleged “plan” to tie Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.” Notes from the meeting state the plan to invent a collusion narrative was “allegedly approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.” That was three days before the Russian investigation was initiated.
Durham is detailing how this plan was carried out and many of those referenced are within not six but two degrees of separation from Brookings.
Brookings played a large role in pushing the Russian collusion narrative, hiring a variety of experts who then populated media outlets like MSNBC and CNN stating confidently that Trump was clearly incriminated in a series of dubious criminal acts. While no such crimes were ever charged, let alone prosecuted, Brookings maintained a deep bench of enabling experts like Susan Hennessey (now a national security adviser in the Biden Administration), Ben Wittes (who defended James Comey in his leaking of FBI memos) and Norm Eisen (who then become counsel in the Trump impeachment effort). This included the Brookings site, LawFare, which ran a steady stream of columns on how Trump could be charged for crimes ranging from obstruction to bribery.
However, that type of media cross-pollination is common. What is most surprising is how the indictment seems to map out roads that keep leading back to Brookings:
The latest indicted figure, Danchenko, worked at Brookings. He proved to be the key unnamed source for Christopher Steele and later admitted to the FBI that the information attributed to him was not just “unsubstantiated” but, after being reworked by Steele, was unrecognizable from the original gossip or speculation. Steele himself was introduced to Danchenko
It appears that Danchenko was introduced to former British spy Christopher Steele by Brookings employee Fiona Hill. If that name seems familiar, Hill secured a position on President Trump’s National Security Council and later became a key witness against him in the first Trump impeachment over the Ukraine scandal.
Steele also testified in London that his friend and then Brookings President Strobe Talbott was involved in briefings and inquiries on the development of the dossier. Talbott is also a former Clinton administration diplomat and Clinton friend who served in a high-ranking position under Hillary Clinton. (Another figure, Cody Shearer, who has been mentioned in accounts developing and spreading his own collusion claims, was the brother of Talbott’s late wife).
When Steele was called to the State Department for a briefing on his dossier, Talbot sat next to Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who is currently at Brookings. The role of figures at Brookings in the dossier is still developing but all roads seem to lead back to the think tank.
Even when it became clear that false statements made in the secret FISA applications targeted Trump associate Carter Page, the secret court selected David Kris, who wrote for Brookings’ LawFare despite his prior denial that the FBI misled the court and criticism of Trump).
Brookings has long been viewed as effectively the research arm for Democratic figures and liberal causes. Yet, even in the Baconesque world of Washington insiders, it is rare to see a think tank connected on so many levels to a criminal investigation. Like much in our politics, these connections will mean different things to different people. For conservatives, Brookings looks like the mothership for this scandal with associates coordinating meetings and roles in the metastasization of the scandal. For liberals, the connections simply show the influence of the liberal think tank and any highlighting of the think tank is gaslighting a new “Trilateral Commission” narrative.
With the exception of Danchenko, there is no evidence that any of these Brookings-related individuals have committed criminal acts or are suspected of such acts by Durham. However, these connections have already factored in the investigation and are likely to be addressed in any final Special Counsel report. Brookings Institution’s influence on the Russian collusion scandal will likely remain central to Durham’s unravelling of how the FBI was duped into the Russian investigation and the role of Clinton operatives in that effort. Notably, on September 9, 2015, Hillary Clinton appeared at Brookings and stressed there are “a lot of long-time friends and colleagues who perch here at Brookings including Strobe.” The question is whether that perch will become increasing precarious as Durham continues his investigation.
23 thoughts on “Six Degrees From Brookings: How a Liberal Think Tank Keeps Coming Up in the Russian Collusion Investigation”
It’s another day dealing with secret agents & chaos. Best place to look is in the White House. Working on the side of good doesn’t pay well enough.
BROOKINGS INST. ANEST OF COCK POLITICAL ROACHES/RATS – HOPE THEY ALL HAVE GOOD LAWYERS. ITS ABOUT TIME THEY GET Hit in their Pocket Book $$$$$ as they forced Trump staff to do.
Once Durham’s done with it, it might be called the Bookings Institution.
Protest at school board meetings and you get labeled as domestic terrorists under the watchful eye of the FBI. Run a scheme to undermine a presidential campaign and when that fails, extend that scheme into a coup attempt and you’ll have the support of the IC/DOJ/FBI and the Democratic party.
Brookings is a wolf in sheep’s clothing with access to all levels of government.
While the links to Brookings are interesting, they are peripheral. The central question is whether Durham will indict senior leadership of the CIA, FBI, DOJ and/or Special Counsel’s office for their roles in pursuing an investigation of claims that from the beginning were dubious, contradicted by exculpatory evidence, never corroborated and soon contradicted by the principal source. So far, aside from the indictment of Clinesmith, who was handed to Durham by Horowitz, the indictments have portrayed the FBI and others as dupes, misled by a conspiracy promoted by the Clinton campaign. Although former DNI John Ratcliffe said over the weekend that, based on the documents he provided Durham, he believes that indictments of senior officials are coming, I remain skeptical.
On a separate matter, can anyone publish a link to the motion for emergency stay of the vaccine mandate filed by Texas in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals? I have been unable to find it.
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:670b2dc2-305b-4141-b43b-b7bdf0eea133
And the petition…
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:cae3f397-7440-403d-81ab-07fb5f6b5acf
Thanks FriscoDB but neither one of those is the motion for emergency stay.
JFC, Jonathan, give it rest. We all know that Trump is a serial liar, cheat and all around jerk.
You mis-spelled, Biden.
Wally: While that is true, the rule of law (and simple ethics) requires that we, you know, not break the law or ethics. As with the 1st Amendment, rights (and ethics, values) only work for all when they are applied equally and fairly. If T was so bad to start with (not saying he wasn’t), why not go after him on the obvious and truthful aspects? In any case, after the 2008 economic debacle, and the Obama/DNC awful handling of it, 2016 was always going to be counter-establishment. Bernie would have been the people’s choice for a new direction, had the DNC not submarined his candidacy (lots of evidence of election shenanigans, per usual). That left the only one option for upsurging polulism: the counter-establishment on the Right… enter T. He was the in no small part the strategy of the Clintonistas, who saw him as Donald Chump and never thought they could lose.
Wahhhh…wahhhh. cry little progressive. CRY harder.
….. even in Washington’s inbred environment,…..…….
…that type of media cross-pollination is common….
….Hillary Clinton appeared at Brookings and stressed there are “a lot of long-time friends and colleagues who perch here at Brookings…
After reading about “inbreeding”, “cross-pollination”, and Clintons sharing of “perches”, I am not sure if I should take a shower to wash myself from all of the tawdry filth or light a cigarette
😏
Hold the phone here folks!
Several Days BEFORE the FBI kicks off the Russia Collusion Investigation….Brennan briefs Obama about the Hillary Clinton scheme to falsely accuse Trump et al for colluding with the Russians.
Then the FBI KNOWINGLY uses the Steele Dossier that was clearly known to the FBI to be patently bogus and a product of the Hillary Clinton approved scheme to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with the Russians, uses that same Dossier as the primary basis for obtaining FOUR successive FISA Court Warrants to SPY on Carter Page, a US Citizen and known CIA Source.
Clinesmith altered a CIA Email that confirmed Page was a CIA Source to deny that being true and was the first person Indicted and who pleaded Guilty to a very minor charge and garnered a very limited sentence.
So far the impression provided by reading tea leaves is the FBI is being shown as having been duped by Sussmann and Danchenko.
We are told the FBI did not attempt to verify Danchenko’s statements to the FBI and that Civilian Lawyers did….and confirmed the claims made by Danchenko were bogus after they interviewed his sources.
Perhaps the FBI did not care to do that as they knew from the start they were bogus and if they did an investigation it would kill their use of the Steele Dossier (which they knew was part of the Clinton Scheme) to get the FISA Warrants.
If you believe the FBI is not nose deep into this conspiracy to undermine the Trump Campaign and later…..subvert the Trump Presidency….then you must believe in Purple Unicorns and Pixie Dust.
The real question is will Durham take this investigation to the logical conclusion…..based upon direct evidence….and Indict every individual who played a direct role in this.
My money tells me that he will not, can not, and better not because if he tries he best employ a Food Taster and a very good Security Detail he can trust, and have his affairs in order as he is going up against the Clinton Mafia and the FBI.
Above all he best avoid Parks.
I’m skeptical about the end result too, Ralph Chappell. But if we cannot achieve a just result with all of the facts that have already become known, what hope do we have that we will ever have a government worthy of our trust?
R. Emmett Tyrell’s longtime characterization of the Clinton machine as a “Crime family” did not even begin to describe the level of corruption we now see. Seems like a good fit for RICO prosecution but that would never happen.
Country might have been saved a world of agony if B Clinton had been removed when
Impeached ca. 1998.
The FBI was duped? Really?
The truth will out. Will the dossier and the Russia scandal ever surpass Watergate? Probably not, but it’s starting to look like it’s gaining steam
It is so much worse than Watergate
Media (and Turley) repeatedly referred to Brookings as center left.
Anybody who ever listened to Brookings people speak would immediately drop the “center” part of the description.
Maybe “Lefty coup plotters” is a better description.
no evidence – yet