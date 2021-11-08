Strzok in Denial: Fired FBI Agent Denounces Durham Indictments For “Dog Whistles”

In March 2017, Maddow seemed eager to get people to just call the allegations facts. She invited Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) onto her show to highlight the 35-page dossier. She asked Schiff: “When you cited … that dossier, should we stop describing that as an uncorroborated dossier? Has some of the information of that been corroborated?”
Now Durham has detailed how the dossier was the product of the Clinton campaign, which long denied that it funded the dossier and only admitted the truth long after the election.
The response of Maddow was to invite one of the most biased and discredited figures in the scandal to cover the indictment.
Strzok’s bias and violation of FBI rules led to career Justice Department investigators referring his case to prosecutors and led to his firing from the FBI. His emails showed intense bias against Donald Trump and highly concerning statements about having an “insurance policy” in place if Trump were to win the election.
On January 4, 2017, the FBI’s Washington Field Office issued a “Closing Communication” indicating that the bureau was terminating “CROSSFIRE RAZOR” — the newly disclosed codename for the investigation of Michael Flynn. Strzok intervened.
Keep in mind CROSSFIRE RAZOR was formed to determine whether Michael Flynn “was directed and controlled by” or “coordinated activities with the Russian Federation in a manner which is a threat to the national security” of the United States or a violation of federal foreign agent laws. The FBI investigated Flynn and various databases and determined that “no derogatory information was identified in FBI holdings.” Due to this conclusion, the Washington Field Office concluded that Flynn “was no longer a viable candidate as part of the larger CROSSFIRE HURRICANE umbrella case.”
On that same day, however, Strzok instructed the FBI case manager handling CROSSFIRE RAZOR to keep the investigation open, telling him “Hey don’t close RAZOR.” The FBI official replied, “Okay.” Strzok then confirmed again, “Still open right? And you’re the case agent? Going to send you [REDACTED] for the file.” The FBI official confirmed: “I have not closed it … Still open.” Strzok responded “Rgr. I couldn’t raise [REDACTED] earlier. Pls keep it open for now.”
Strzok also wrote FBI lawyer Lisa Page, the same person Strzok had referenced his “insurance policy” to in emails. Strzok texted Page: “Razor still open. :@ but serendipitously good, I guess. You want those chips and Oreos?” Page replied “Phew. But yeah that’s amazing that he is still open. Good, I guess.” Strzok replied “Yeah, our utter incompetence actually helps us. 20% of the time, I’m guessing :)”
That exchange is not as disconcerting as Strzok’s actions. After a finding of “no derogatory information,” Strzok reached for the Logan Act and sent a research paper on the notoriously unconstitutional law.
Now that same fired official is holding forth on Durham, a prosecutor who has been widely praised as an apolitical and unbiased investigator. Strzok declared “I’m certainly concerned when I read these indictments, both Mr. Sussmann’s and Mr. Danchenko’s… They have subtle dog-whistles to these kinds of pro-Trump conspiracy theories.”
Here is my favorite line: “The indictment makes a point to note that the FBI was unable to corroborate Steele’s reporting, but at the same time, it neglects to mention that we weren’t able to disprove it either.”
No line better sums up Strzok’s approach to his work.
First, Durham details how, in 2017, the FBI was informed that the main source for the dossier (and the Page secret warrant) told them that they were “unsubstantiated” and misrepresented. The FBI was also informed that American intelligence believed that Steele relied on a known Russian agent and that the dossier may have been the vehicle for Russian disinformation. The FBI also knew that that then-President Obama was briefed by his CIA director, John Brennan on an intelligence report that Clinton planned to tie then-candidate Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.” That was on July 28, 2016 — three days before the Russia investigation was initiated.
Second, it is bizarre to note that allegations have yet to be clearly disproven. The allegations have been debunked to the extent that the key source has called them unreliable and little more than bar gossip. More importantly, the issue is whether there was sufficient evidence to launch (and continue) the investigation.
Strzok also notes that Mueller was able to nail the national security advisor. However, Mueller prosecuted Flynn for false statements much like the Durham indictments. Mueller found no evidence to support charging of any Russian collusion crimes. Strzok seems stuck in denial and suggesting that somehow targets should effectively have to “prove the negative” — prove they are not secret agents of Russia.
I support the appointment of the Special Counsel on the Russian collusion allegations after Trump fired James Comey. While I stated that the Russian collusion allegations were unlikely to be proven as crimes, I felt the public needed the assurance of an independent investigation. That is also why I supported the Durham investigation. Now that Durham is confirming that the Russian collusion allegations were engineered by Clinton campaign associates, there is a full court press in the media to downplay or ignore the underlying evidence.
The problem is that Durham does not appear to be done.
“It is clear from the latest indictment why leading Democrats like Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to kill the Durham investigation.”
Here’s what’s actually clear: Durham writes indictments with factual errors, and Turley chooses not to discuss the errors, and perhaps he is not even aware of them because he does not bother to inform himself sufficiently to recognize them. I wonder if he even read the indictment in full. For someone who argues as a defense lawyer at times, it’s clear that he doesn’t want to analyze the indictment from the perspective of a defense lawyer.
Marcy Wheeler is a much more careful analyst. Here are the first two entries in her discussion of the indictment:
https://www.emptywheel.net/2021/11/05/the-igor-danchenko-indictment-structure/
https://www.emptywheel.net/2021/11/07/john-durham-may-have-made-igor-danchenko-aggrieved-under-fisa/
“Maddow was one of the leading voices pushing the Russian collusion claims”
For good reason: there’s evidence of multiple instances of members of the Trump campaign colluding with representatives of the Russian government to benefit Trump’s 2016 campaign (e.g., Roger Stone colluding with Guccifer 2.0, a Russian front, in the Wikileaks release of the DNC emails hacked by Russia — a release timed to distract from the tape with Trump’s “Grab ’em by the p*ssy” admission of sexual assault: justsecurity.org/45435/timeline-roger-stone-russias-guccifer-2-0-wikileaks/, Paul Manafort giving campaign polling data to Russian agent Konstantin Kilimnik: justsecurity.org/75766/us-treasury-provides-missing-link-manaforts-partner-gave-campaign-polling-data-to-kremlin-in-2016/).
“The response of Maddow was to invite one of the most biased and discredited figures in the scandal to cover the indictment.”
The people in Trump’s campaign who committed crimes are even more “biased and discredited figures.” JT himself consistently shows his own bias in this, by refusing to discuss the issue truthfully. He knows where his bread is buttered, and he doesn’t want to lose his conservative fans.
“On January 4, 2017, the FBI’s Washington Field Office issued a “Closing Communication” indicating that the bureau was terminating “CROSSFIRE RAZOR” — the newly disclosed codename for the investigation of Michael Flynn. Strzok intervened.”
For good reason. Flynn willfully made materially false statements to the FBI about multiple issues, including his communication with the Trump Transition team prior to talking with Russian Ambassador Kislyak and the content of his calls with Kislyak — in an FBI interview that was prompted by Flynn’s lying to VP Pence (lies that both Pence and Trump acknowledged). Flynn’s lies to Pence became clear in January 2017, when Pence was interviewed on TV and repeated Flynn’s lies about what Flynn and Kislyak had discussed. The only two possibilities are that (1) Flynn lied to Pence and Pence repeated the lies without knowing that they were lies, or (2) Pence knew that they were lies and repeated them anyway. Pence claims that it was (1).
“Strzok reached for the Logan Act and sent a research paper on the notoriously unconstitutional law.”
I’m unaware of any court having ruled that the Logan Act is unconstitutional. As a law professor, JT serves his readers poorly by claiming that it’s unconstitutional and not even bothering to say why, much less providing evidence of a court agreeing with him.
“The FBI was also informed that American intelligence believed that Steele relied on a known Russian agent and that the dossier may have been the vehicle for Russian disinformation. The FBI also knew that that then-President Obama was briefed by his CIA director, John Brennan on an intelligence report that Clinton planned to tie then-candidate Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.” That was on July 28, 2016 — three days before the Russia investigation was initiated.”
But the opening of Crossfire Hurricane was unrelated to the Steele Dossier. As IG Horowitz confirmed:
“As we describe in Chapter Three, the FBI opened Crossfire Hurricane on July 31, 2016, just days after its receipt of information from a Friendly Foreign Government (FFG) reporting that, in May 2016, during a meeting with the FFG, then Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos “suggested the Trump team had received some kind of suggestion from Russia that it could assist this process with the anonymous re lease of information during the campaign that would be damaging to Mrs. Clinton (and President Obama).” The FBI Electronic Communication (EC) opening the Crossfire Hurricane investigation stated that, based on the FFG information, “this investigation is being opened to determine whether individual(s) associated with the Trump campaign are witting of and/or coordinating activities with the Government of Russia.” We did not find information in FBI or Department ECs, emails, or other documents, or through witness testimony, indicating that any information other than the FFG information was relied upon to predicate the opening of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Although not mentioned in the EC, at the time, FBI officials involved in opening the investigation had reason to believe that Russia may have been connected to the Wikileaks disclosures that occurred earlier in July 2016, and were aware of information regarding Russia’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 U.S. elections. These officials, though, did not become aware of Steele’s election reporting until weeks later and we therefore determined that Steele’s reports played no role in the Crossfire Hurricane opening.”
If JT were trying to discuss this truthfully and help his readers understand relevant facts, he would point this out.
“the issue is whether there was sufficient evidence to launch (and continue) the investigation.”
Again, IG Horowitz concluded that there was, and if JT were trying to discuss this truthfully and help his readers understand relevant facts, he would point this out:
“we concluded that the FFG information, provided by a government the United States Intelligence Community (USIC) deems trustworthy, and describing a first-hand account from an FFG employee of a conversation with Papadopoulos, was sufficient to predicate the investigation. This information provided the FBI with an articulable factual basis that, if true, reasonably indicated activity constituting either a federal crime or a threat to national security, or both, may have occurred or may be occurring. For similar reasons, as we detail in Chapter Three, we concluded that the quantum of information articulated by the FBI to open the individual investigations on Papadopoulos, Page, Flynn, and Manafort in August 2016 was sufficient to satisfy the low threshold established by the Department and the FBI.”
“Mueller found no evidence to support charging of any Russian collusion crimes.”
Yet another misleading and partially false claim. First, as Mueller noted, there is no crime called “collusion.” Instead, he was investigating crimes that do exist in the criminal code and could be accurately described as collusion, such as conspiracy. Mueller found evidence of conspiracy, and he presented that evidence in his report. However, he concluded that he did not have sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so did not file conspiracy charges. (Others disagree with his decision and believe that there was sufficient evidence of conspiracy.) One of the reasons that Mueller didn’t obtain some evidence is because of Trump’s significant obstruction of justice outlined in Vol. 2 of the report.
+100
If Strozk had any sense he’d keep his mouth shut. He could still be indicted by Durham for his role and any statements he’s making to the media used against him. Apparently his ego is bigger than his brain, lol.
If Durham charges Strzok, I look forward to the trial.
For example, Flynn’s pardon was so broad that it would be hard for him to invoke 5th Amendment rights. I’d love for Flynn to be questioned under oath about the interview and his subsequent statements under penalty of perjury.
JT:
“Here is my favorite line: “The indictment makes a point to note that the FBI was unable to corroborate Steele’s reporting, but at the same time, it neglects to mention that we weren’t able to disprove it either.”
No line better sums up Strzok’s approach to his work.”
Actually, my favorite line is yours! Very Russell’s teapot!
Strozk isn’t the only one on denial.
Biden supporters today
Many of us hold the opinion that Biden isn’t a great President, but is still a whole lot better than Trump.
Hipster needs to know it’s finally infrastructure.
Why is it, that only corrupt Progressives HEAR these Dog Whistles they keep claiming they hear?? Maybe THEY are the problem they are trying to pin on everyone else?? So funny to hear all the pundits use the same terminology day after day like they haven’t been handed the talking points …..
WB:
“Why is it, that only corrupt Progressives HEAR these Dog Whistles they keep claiming they hear?? ”
Seems obvious. They’re dogs. Scummy ones at that.
“[W]e weren’t able to disprove it either.”
*That* is frightening: Law enforcement pursuing an individual until they can disprove the allegations — which is a pretext for hounding individuals until they give up or are bankrupt.
“Maddow was one of the leading voices pushing the Russian collusion claims…”
So was Robert Mueller.
“…She has not corrected her past statements or apologized for pushing the discredited claims. She was particularly assertive in touting the debunked Steele dossier.”
She has no need to correct them because they’re true and haven’t been discredited..
Be honest, Turley…, would you actually be surprised if Trump paid Russian hookers to piss in a bed he thought Obama had slept in? He’d dedicated several years to pushing false birther claims against Obama and Obama made him sizzle in embarrassment at a press dinner over it. The entire world knows trump is incapable of getting over something like that.
Or just continue to embarrass yourself. Your choice, Turley.
Not that the only claim in the dossier was trump’s piss the bed fantasy, several other claims have been upheld at every stage of review. Probably just best to let go the dossier in total as a way to make out of context points, Turley. It will always come back to bite you.
“Maddow was one of the leading voices pushing the Russian collusion claims…”
So was Robert Mueller.
“…She has not corrected her past statements or apologized for pushing the discredited claims. She was particularly assertive in touting the debunked Steele dossier.
She has no need to correct them because they’re true and haven’t been discredited..”
Well bong or bottle? You decide!
Why would I answer before an expert such as yourself?
Then there is the comparison of Flynn’s and the Russian ambassador recorded conversation and the written indictment. Even the PHONY 302 twisted language does not support the charge in comparison with the transcript of the phone calls. Also judge Amy Jackson? Said Rachel Maddox wasn’t to be seriously, judge Emmett Sullivan apparently did. John Carlin boasted in the final minutes of house testimony that Carter Page risked his life to collect evidence to secure the conviction. So he forgot who Carter Page was in the 90_days from end of the trial and starting the FISA process.
I meant the VMS conviction
This is another example of Turley completely distorting the facts to push his own agenda. Recent coverage on the Rachel Maddow show pointed out how Durham misrepresented the connection between Russian “Alfa Bank” and a Trump Organization server. Durham in his indictment represented it as totally false yet the people he suggested misrepresented the Trump Organization role said there was coordination between the two and they never indicated otherwise. Durham was no different than Barr in his covering up for for Trump actions. Right-wing media which pretty much includes Turley, make everything seem alright. Yes, Clinton allies were involved in turning information suggesting Trump collusion to the FBI. Isn’t that what they were supposed to do, especially since all the “debunked” claims don’t seem to be false after all.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-contested-afterlife-of-the-trump-alfa-bank-story
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/01/us/politics/trump-alfa-bank-indictment.html
Again the courts have decreed Rachel Maddox just opinions, not to be taken as fact. Reference to her is not accepted in serious discussion x
Turley referred to her program incorrectly. I just corrected the record.
Not much of an enigma…
You lip sync everything intelligence agents with knowledge of the matter speaking on the condition of anonymity whisper in the ears of mainstream media stenographers.
Also there’s a slight difference between turning over and manufacturing information.
There’s also a difference between saying those who turned over the material not actually believing it was true (as Durham did) and them steadfastly believing there was communication.
Strozk is a notorious liar.
While the Lefties will trot him out for their denial games, it is only the stupid or willfully ignorant who still give Strozk any credence.
Not so sure it’s simply his being a liar. Watching him testify really made me wonder if his brain was miswired. And the playing around with someone you work with in a serious job seemed a bit off. He will never recognize the truth even if it smacks him right in the face. He seems to believe the stories he makes up and it sort of spells a mental health problem.
These false denials will only end if Durham indicts and convicts senior leaders of the CIA, FBI, DOJ and/or Special Counsel’s office.
