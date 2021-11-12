Will Biden’s Vaccine-Mandate “Work-Around” Work with the Supreme Court?

Below is my column in the Hill on the review of the OSHA vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden Administration. Courts like the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit are facing a novel use of workplace regulations in an admitted effort to circumvent constitutional limitations. The question is whether it will work.
The Biden administration was hit by a broadside last week, when the U.S. Court of Appeals enjoined its use of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to implement a national vaccine mandate as a matter of “workplace safety.” Not to be deterred, the administration reportedly is pushing forward with a possible extension of that rule to small businesses.
White House chief of staff Ron Klain professed “confidence” that they have found what he previously admitted was a “work-around” of the Constitution, which does not give the president such authority. After all, Klain argued this week, this is no different than requiring hard hats in the workplace.
Klain’s confidence may run into serious constitutional doubts in the courts, however. Indeed, he and other White House officials may be making the case for the 24 states challenging the mandate.
Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes once wrote that “hard cases make bad law.” The same thing might be said about hard-hat arguments. Klain has suffered from an abundance of confidence when some prudence may be preferred at the Justice Department. Like President Biden, he has vacillated between claiming the authority to require vaccinations and then backtracking to claim only the authority to “urge” vaccinations.
Biden eventually acknowledged that he does not have the authority to order a national mandate directly. That is when Klain again confidently rushed in where wiser government lawyers fear to tread. He announced that the White House had found a way to evade the constitutional limitations: “OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations.”
Many of us often criticized former President Trump for undermining Justice Department lawyers with damaging comments later cited by courts when ruling against his administration. Now Biden and Klain seem to be competing for the greatest admissions-against-interest, including a prior admission from President Biden that they would be pursuing a presumptively unconstitutional measure simply to buy more time to spend more money. Klain is celebrating a way to evade constitutional limitations — but for courts reviewing the OSHA rule, that is akin to a husband telling a spouse that he has found a “work-around” to his vows by redefining extramarital relations.
On Sunday, Klain further explained that the OSHA rule is “common sense . . . if OSHA can tell people to wear a hard hat on the job, to be careful around chemicals, it can put in place these simple measures to keep our workers safe.”
The problem is that OSHA itself failed to see that “common sense” meaning until the White House pushed the work-around. After President Biden announced that OSHA would make the declaration, the agency appears to have reverse-engineered its interpretation to fit the order. For years, OSHA debated whether it can or should issue an “Infectious Diseases Regulatory Framework” covering “airborne infectious diseases.” It has never issued such a framework and, in the past, has done no more than requiring employers to offer workers such things as Hepatitis B vaccination.
Moreover, OSHA is using a work-around of its own to avoid the rule-making process, which can take a great deal of time and require the agency to answer a great many questions. OSHA used an “emergency temporary standard” (ETS), but that applies to a “grave danger” when such action is “necessary to protect employees from such danger.” The ETS, however, is designed to protect employees “from exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful, or from new hazards.” It can only be used in emergencies when “necessary to protect employees from such danger.” It is not a rule to be used for convenience so a president can impose a mandate indirectly that he cannot impose directly.
OSHA regulations are designed for dangers inherent in a given workplace or industry. In the case of hard hats, things fall, and workers need to protect their heads. Likewise, if workers are being exposed to a toxic chemical in a given industry, that industry can face an ETS. The idea is to stop businesses from creating dangerous conditions once people enter workplaces.
But this national vaccine mandate is different. The administration arguably is using the workplace to make society at large safer. White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre seemed to make that point on Monday when she insisted that OSHA clearly has this authority because “more than 750,000 people have died of COVID. You have approximately 1,300 people a day, who continue to die a day, as I said, from COVID. If that’s not a grave danger, I don’t know what else is.”
However, those are people dying in society at large, not in workplaces. While some may have contracted the virus in the workplace, courts may demand a closer nexus to a “grave danger” inherent in the workplace. The White House has expressly admitted that it is seeking to “reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans by using regulatory powers and … these requirements will become dominant in the workplace.”
It is not even clear that the rule is necessary. Courts have uniformly upheld the right of employers to impose mandatory vaccination or testing requirements as a condition for employment; states have enhanced authority over such public health measures, too.
This is, admittedly, a novel issue, and there are good arguments on both sides. But it also is a generally-worded statute that can be interpreted broadly, and I expect a split in court decisions — and that only increases the likelihood of a Supreme Court review. Once there, the Biden administration could be giving some justices an opportunity to review not mandates but OSHA’s discretion over such mandate orders. A majority of the court has shown an interest in rolling back the so-called Chevron Doctrine, which affords agencies great deference in the interpretation and enforcement of federal law.
After long debating whether it even has this authority, OSHA has suddenly found it, and then has issued one of the most comprehensive health-based standards in its history — all without rule-making or debate. Ironically, the Supreme Court warned against such sudden agency “finds” of regulatory authority. In 2014, the court ruled that “When an agency claims to discover in a long-extant statute an unheralded power to regulate a significant portion of the American economy, we typically greet its announcement with a measure of skepticism. We expect Congress to speak clearly if it wishes to assign to an agency decision of vast ‘economic and political significance.’”
Indeed, the Court recently rejected Biden’s effort to continue the eviction moratorium under the same type of sweeping interpretation by saying “[i]t strains credulity to believe that this statute grants the [agency] the sweeping authority that it asserts.”
In other words, Klain’s confidence may not be shared by some on the court.
The Justice Department will have to find a way around Klain’s “work-around” rationale. It also will need more than a hard-hat rationale in this “hard case,” if it wants to avoid bad law.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
33 thoughts on “Will Biden’s Vaccine-Mandate “Work-Around” Work with the Supreme Court?”
This is all about making non vax people wear a scarlet letter on their face. It is meant to “out” the non vaxed so that there will be conflict within businesses. Forcing workers to wear a face diaper at all times is ludicrous. Especially when we have been told that social distancing works.
The entire basis of the mandates are absurd. The administration actually believes Americans are too dumb and do not understand the meaning of the word “emergency”. Nothing is an “emergency” that can be postponed 2-3 months, as Biden and his cabal are doing.
If you are having a heart attack, and EMS says they’ll get there in a month, they must not think it’s an emergency.
If China is dropping bombs in Washington, and the Air Force says they’ll get there in a month, they must not think it’s an emergency.
If an inept administration, tells you they’ll enforce something in 2 months because it’s an emergency and you ever vote for any of them again, the emergency is making sure you never vote.
Things the government or companies in the US should mandate with pursuant penalty of job loss, impoverishment, and social shunning … and ALL of these would ABSOLUTELY SAVE LIVES … Let’s mandate job firings, imprisonment and other punishment to
– Anyone who weighs over the recommended average weight for their age and gender.
– Anyone who drives under the age of 25 or over the age of 75.
– Anyone who is near water or swims that doesn’t wear a life jacket.
– Anyone who uses tobacco, drugs, or alcohol.
– Anyone who does not exercise for at least 30 mins 5 times a day.
– Anyone who gives birth before marriage or has sex and doesn’t use birth control.
– Anyone who doesn’t eat 5 servings per day of vegetables.
No matter which alphabet agency does it, it is immoral for the government to compel an individual to undergo a medical procedure. (It’s irrelevant whether such coercion is done directly or through a business, or whether there’s an “opt out.”)
This barbaric use of government force against innocent individuals is typical of the Left. They regard something as “good” (e.g., a vaccine), then demand that the government shove it down everyone’s throats.
@iowan2
Follow the science!! Except when it comes to natural immunity.
Aren’t these the same people who tell us there are 72 genders? Or is it 74? Hard to keep s@@tlib parlance straight. It seems they keep moving the goalposts.
antonio
“an admitted effort to circumvent constitutional limitations.”
This is an outright lie. Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC tweeted “OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations,” and Ronald Klain (Biden’s CoS) retweeted it without comment. Only a dishonest person would claim that that’s the Biden Admin. itself posting “an admitted effort to circumvent constitutional limitations.”
Biden, his staff, and OSHA have NOT stated that the rule is an “effort to circumvent constitutional limitations” or said anything close to that.
Turley:
You should be ashamed of lying, you should recognize that lies like this are contrary to academic integrity and legal professional conduct rules (both of which should matter to you as a law professor), and most importantly, you should recognize that the American public is better served by honest discussions, and lying like this harms society.
Congress created OSHA and gave it authority to regulate workplace safety. If you think OSHA itself is unconstitutional, make that argument. If you think that a rule requiring either vaccination or regular testing for an airborne, harmful disease don’t affect workplace safety, making that argument. But don’t lie and claim that it’s “an admitted effort to circumvent constitutional limitations.”
“White House chief of staff Ron Klain professed “confidence” that they have found what he previously admitted was a “work-around” of the Constitution”
He did not. You are lying. Stop lying.
“[Klain] announced that the White House had found a way to evade the constitutional limitations: ‘OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations.’”
That quote comes from Stephanie Ruhle, not Klain. Stop lying.
You know damn well why he is lying, if he told the truth, it would be unfair to the liars. Turley has a vested interest in why he will not fully tell the whole truth, if he did, he would lose more than half of his Trump base.
#DefendBidenAtAllCosts
#DontBelieveWingnutDotComLies
Let’s see. 750k dead in the US from CoVid in less than two years. During the Spanish Flu 700k dead in about the same time. Over 50,000,000 worldwide, prob far more. Of course the context is America now has 3x the population. 3-4x global population. So the present 50m+ worldwide deaths needs to be seen in that context
Oh wait. There are 750k deaths in the US from CoVid but only over FIVE MILLION worldwide? Not 50m, 5m. Wow, a virus that targets developed western nations. CoVid as a virus is not BS, but all of the numbers and data pumped out in the past two years are, as Joey would say, garbage.
The mRNA treatment is a treatment, not a vaccine.
The high in cases USA happened Jan 8th, a falling of a cliff decline to July 4th. The decline far exceeds the rate of mRNA treatments. As the number of treated continued to go up…so did cases… a lot. From 13K cases to 164K cases by Sept 1st.
The OSHA overreach fails on the facts that the mRNA treatment is no doing what OSHA predicts will happen. We are now in the endemic phase of COVID. Something every virologist knew would happen. All know COVID zero was never going to happen
Just on raw efficacy the courts should protect the citizens against an overreaching authoritarian government. IF their is an emergency Congress has the power to act.
Iowan2,
“ The mRNA treatment is a treatment, not a vaccine.”
mRNA, is not a treatment. mRNA is a vaccine. A vaccine is meant to prevent the infection. A treatment is to treat an already established infection.
You offer treatment to a person who already has COVID. You vaccinate a person who hasn’t had COVID.
mRNA is a type of vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not a mRNA type of vaccine.
(OT) The New York Times and the FBI: Zero Degrees of Separation
When the FBI raided the home of Project Veritas (PV) leader James O’Keefe, it seized cell phones that contained private communication with PV’s attorneys. Lo and behold, the New York Times (who is being sued by PV for defamation) just published a hit piece that includes private communication between PV and its attorneys:
“[I]nternal documents obtained by The New York Times reveal the extent to which the group has worked with its lawyers . . .
“The documents, a series of memos written by the group’s lawyer . . .”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/11/us/politics/project-veritas-journalism-political-spying.html
Apparently, the NYT is now outsourcing its investigative services to the FBI.
You don’t know how they got the documents. It could instead be a leak from inside PV from a mole. You shouldn’t pretend to know things you don’t know.
“It could instead be a leak from inside PV from a mole.”
Sure. And perhaps Nicole Simpson was murdered by Columbian drug lords.
When there’s a rape in a neighborhood, the first place you look is at the rapists living in that neighborhood.
Can someone provide a link to the Texas reply brief, which should have been filed yesterday?
Turley as usual engages in contortionist adventures in trying to portray the Biden administration’s novel attempt at legally issuing a mandate. He ignores the simple fact that the covid-19 pandemic IS is considered a national emergency situation. It already caused major economic disruption and untold damage to businesses. Using OSHA to mandate vaccinations is a novel workaround that is necessary. His own employer Fox News has a stricter mandate than Biden’s.
If the appeals court is going to rule on the literal wording of the law. It would be hard pressed to justify that Covid-19 is not deemed a workplace hazard given that it is deadly to more vulnerable workers AND it is just as hazardous as being exposed to other harmful substances in the workplace. The very fact that it causes harm and disruption to businesses should be reasonably viewed as a valid rule. Courts have already denied many attempts at injunctive relief from such mandates at the state level.
Svelz, It wasn’t covid that caused “harm and disruption’ to businesses, it was lockdowns imposed by governors in blue states; it was hysteria on the part of teachers and their unions; it was scare tactics generated by the media and their medical correspondent; it was mass hysteria on an unbelievable scale that was ginned up. You say it’s such a danger to “vulnerable workers.” Those workers should be on a regimen of Vitamins C and D, zinc, and Ivermectin to take their risk of catching covid down to almost zero. A rule of thumb: show me the incentive, and I’ll show you the outcome. Both the incentive and its outcome since the advent of covid have been perverse.
Redcat,
“ Svelz, It wasn’t covid that caused “harm and disruption’ to businesses, it was lockdowns imposed by governors in blue states;…”
Lockdowns were imposed BECAUSE of COVID. When Italy was experiencing a deadly outbreak and deaths were mounting at an alarming rate and the US yet to have any significant numbers of cases AND the unknown effects of the virus at the time a lockdown was the most prudent and reasonable course of action. We were not prepared to deal with COVID just as Italy was. Just the existence of the virus in any community at the time was disruptive.
“Lockdowns were imposed BECAUSE of COVID.”
No. Lockdowns and shutdowns were imposed because some politicians are fascists.
There are many statutory and constitutional issues in play in this case, as well as procedural questions:
1. Statutory:
A. Is the virus an agent, substance or new hazard within the meaning of the ETS;
B. If so, does it pose a grave danger; and
C. If so, is the mandate necessary to prevent the grave danger.
2. Constitutional:
A. If OSHA may be said to have the authority to issue the mandate as an ETS, does this involve a major question affecting the economy or the rights of states so as to require that Congress have granted the authority clearly and without ambiguity;
B. If so, has Congress done so; and
C. If so, does Congress have the power under the Commerce clause to fo so.
3. Procedural:
A. What power does the 5th Circuit have to enjoin the mandate prior to consolidation through the lottery process;
B. Can an injunction it issues have nation-wide application; and
C. Will the court in which the cases are consolidated set aside any injunction issued by the 5th circuit.
Personally, I think the mandate will be defeated because even if the ETS provisions can be said to apply here they do not do so with sufficient clarity to uphold a delegation of this significance. On the procedural issues, I fear the court in which the cases are consolidated, if it is not the 5th Circuit, may well set aside any injunction issued by the 5th Circuit.
As to a Spouse (and the Biden Administration) redefining extramarital relations…..seems to remind me of another Democrat President doing the same thing when Bubba Clinton pointed his finger in the face of the American People on National TV and stated he “did not have sexual relations with that Woman….Ms Lewinski!”.
We all saw how that turned out back then….and no doubt we shall see a redux of that outcome.
The Constitution can be a very pesky thing for Democrats….especially with a Supreme Court that tends to hold with that wonderful Document that founded our system of government.
Turley’s ridiculing Trump’s undermining his own lawyers is worth recalling. It goes to show that Turley never has been a Trumpist despite all the Trumpists here who think he is on their side.
NOT
https://jonathanturley.org/2017/06/07/supreme-court-deliberates-as-trump-becomes-witness-against-himself/
Whenever Turley takes the Biden administration to task for something, it’s commendable that he does not fail to interject that Trump was no better if not worse. I appreciate that Turley feels the need to do so lest his Trumpist followers begin to beat their breasts!
So using Klain’s analogy the administrative staff who work in the office of the construction company should wear hard hats in the office just like the people out on the job sites.
And every employee from the CEO on down should wear their hard hats at all times when not at work, including in their own homes.
And the hard hats themselves should be of a new and promising – yet not fully tested – design.
Yeah, I can see how this is just like OSHA requiring employees to wear hard hats.
Boatschool,
“ So using Klain’s analogy the administrative staff who work in the office of the construction company should wear hard hats in the office just like the people out on the job sites.”
No, but if any office worker has to venture out to the shop floor or worksite they do have to wear a hard hat because the hazard is present. Covid-19 is a hazard that has no boundaries. You can’t just deactivate your vaccine when you don’t need it. The point is being vaccinated is the same precaution behind wearing a hard hat. Just because you are wearing a heard hat doesn’t mean something will always drop on your head when you venture out. You wear it just in case something does. Getting vaccinated is the same thing. You may never get close to being exposed to covid, but on the oft chance that you do you are more likely to be protected from its effects and risking possible hospitalization or long term symptoms or expose others.
No, but if any office worker has to venture out to the shop floor or worksite they do have to wear a hard hat
My baseball hat from the seed corn company, that i washed with 2x start is hard. so that will work. Its a hat and its hard. But not effective.
According the head of the CDC masks are better than the mRNA treatment. Masks are far less invasive, and better
Follow the science!
Even more interesting is the idea that I must wear a hardhat on the job in LA to protect a fellow employee in Kansas City.
Kind of reminds me of communist countries who have a party member embedded in each company to make sure party rules are followed. Is OSHA the ‘party member’ of the Biden admin?
First, I’ve had the vax (2 shots) and the booster., and I think that absent prior recent infection, valid religious exception, or a documented medical reason, everyone should get the jab. Still, the feds lack the authority to mandate this, even tho many governors and legislatures wish that the feds could do that and save their necks. This OSHA “work-around” is a blatant example, and not the first, of this Administrations utter contempt for the Constitution and the Rule of Law.
While SCOTUS could uphold the OSHA rule, it would have to be an extremely tortured decision that the CJ would write so narrowly that it would have no real precedential value.
Those people need to realize that this is not 1932 and the current office-holder is not FDR and, moreover, that he does not have a mandate to simply bypass the Constitution when it suits his fancy
Lefties sure like to cram down new regulations to force the unconvinced.
Whatever happened to concensus?
Obama’s “Elections has consequences” taken to a new level.
It’s amazing that someone who is a Republican apologist would complain about regulatory over reach. All I’ll say is TEXAS.
You are aware that there is a distinction between the federal government and an individual state
Whig98, the constitution gives congress the power to regulate interstate commerce. Congress created OSHA in 1970 by a Republican president. Nixon to be exact. The executive branch enforces and executes the law. Because the majority of companies do engage in interstate commerce and OSHA has the authority to create these rules. It stands a good chance that the vaccine mandates will hold up. The mandate has exceptions and the option of being tested once a week instead of being vaccinated. The burden of complying isn’t onerous or an overreach given that companies have the option of offering testing in lieu of vaccination.