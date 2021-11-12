Burning the “Bad Stuff”: School Board Members Call for Book Burning

We recently discussed a book burning organized by a school district in Canada. Now, members of the Spotsylvania County School Board have called for the burning of books with “sexually explicit” content from school libraries. There has been a disturbing rise in calls for censorship, bans, and removal of books from book stores and other forums. Book burning is the most grotesque manifestation of censorship and view intolerance.
Board member Rabih Abuismail at Monday’s meeting referenced books with homosexual scenes and declared “I think we should throw those books in a fire”, according to The Free Lance-Star.
Board member Kirk Twigg added that he wants to “see the books before we burn them, so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff. There are some bad, evil-related material that we have to be careful of and look at.”
Even if these members say that they were merely using hyperbolic rhetoric, it is still rhetoric is still reckless and sends a terrible message to children that book burning is a way to express one’s values.
The burning of “bad stuff” is the siren’s call of every authoritarian movement in history. While the media has been selective in its outrage (including open or implied support for book banning of conservative authors), all such movements are threats to the every essence of free speech in our society.
The controversy in this school board was triggered by the discovery of the young adult novel, 33 Snowfish by Adam Rapp, NBC Washington reported. A parent in the district, Christina Burris, voiced these concerns with the school board because of the story of homeless teens who experience sexual abuse, drug addiction, and sex work. The book includes LGBTQ storylines. The book is recommended for readers ages 15 and up.
Schools clearly exercise control of what books should be included in classes or libraries. School boards historically exercise oversight on such questions. The school should be allowed to address the educational value of such books and explain any limitations placed on access to such material.
I am not familiar with this book but I favor giving deference to schools on the inclusion of material in libraries. There are LGBTQ students in all high schools who want to read books that speak to their lives. Conversely, the mandatory assignment of such material in classes raise difficult issues and legitimate concerns over what is appropriate for a lesson plan or a particular age group. We should be able to have civil discussions on such issues as parents. However, to call for book burning is to yield to the darkest impulses of history.
Welcome to Youngkin’s Virginia, where parents decide which books get burned and which don’t.
Letting parents decide what gets taught in schools has consequences.
That would be a problem when you have parents who are more ignorant than their own children.
I don’t think any reasonable person agrees to book burning but not all books are appropriate for all ages. School libraries are not the location for books that parents deem inappropriate to expose their kids.
“There are LGBTQ students in all high schools who want to read books that speak to their lives.” Well, high schoolers have easy access to public libraries in every state where you can find books on all topics.
With students in the U.S. low in math, science and reading skills we should be concentrating and exposing our kids to books to make them the next Einstein.
Oh, please Mr. Silberman!! Tell me with a straight face that you do not support speech codes and other “hate speech” laws. You would be the first to support book burning if it were of materials slightly to the right of Chuck Schumer.
According to leftists, when book burnings or other censorship is done by righteous leftists, it is not only allowed but commendable. But when people want to get rid of communist or degenerate material, they are “nazis”. Actually in leftist parlance, a “nazi” is anyone who disagrees with a leftist.
For whatever is worth, I do not support book burning of censorship of any kind, guess that makes me a “nazi”, right? Just like JT. Had a s@@tlib recently tell me JT was an “alt-right” guy, I think he would be surprised by such designation.
I want a divorce.
Jon, this time you’ve lost it. You’re too young to remember that up until about 1970, books with explicit sex were considered to be adult and were not, as a rule, included in school libraries. For that matter, publishers didn’t publish them. In fact, even today some publishing platforms identify books as unsuitable for those under 18. Sometimes they slipped in. There was a book in my school library about a ceramics engineer in the space program but it contained explicit passages describing cunnilingus. I seriously doubt that the librarian had a clue what was in it. She no doubt bought it because it was about rocket motors. (Exhaust nozzles are lined with ceramics.) I never forgot that book. In fact, I’m currently working on a novel about two teenagers who read the book and decide to try what they had read about themselves and the girl naturally becomes pregnant then spends the next three years hiding the child from the boy, who had been appointed to the Air Force Academy and would be kicked out if he married her. The facts are that juvenile reading material WAS censored until all hell broke lose in the 60s and we became a world of anything goes. Books like even J.D. Salinger’s A Catcher in the Rye were kept out of school for many years. (I just read the book again – Holden Caulfield fans seem to forget that he was institutionalized in the end.) I read damn near everything in my school libraries as a child and teenager. I only remember one with explicit sexual content, the one just mentioned. Remember that Betty Friedan was a dedicated Marxist. Books are weapons; they are used to control thought.
Kids are going to get whatever they want – tobacco, liquor, porn. Banning only slows the acquisition or makes it more expensive.
Far better that kids get exposure under the guidance of responsible adults.
Get a kick out of the Lefties posting all the Turley “gotchas”; they actually think that Turley cares what they think.
“ Far better that kids get exposure under the guidance of responsible adults.”
Agreed.
“Far better that kids get exposure under the guidance of responsible adults.”.
There lies the problem….Teachers in today’s educational system are becoming anything but “responsible” in the context of what you offer.
In the vast majority of cases, high school students are still minors in the eyes of the law, and the local elected school board is still the arbiter of what is appropriate content in textbooks or literary works in school libraries. Parents absolutely have the right to protest objectionable content, but they cannot do that without transparency on the part of teachers concerning what is contained within the books they plan to use.
School boards should (and indeed must) take an active role in approving (or not) those things in school libraries. Even public libraries age-restrict certain materials. The reason is the same: there are some things we as a society have decided are inappropriate for minors. Censorship based on local community standards for what should be in a school library is not the same as censorship used against the adult population.
One big clue to all this “outrage” by parents is that it’s only the parents who are freakin out.
Nobody pays less attention to what they’d kids are doing then parents because they are busy with work or have their own social circle that are totally insulated from the social culture of teenagers or students. Think about it. High school students already know about homosexuality, transgender issues, drugs, porn, violent movies, cartoons, etc. etc. they are all well aware of these things. But parents seem to be oblivious to what their kids already know. Notice no students are complaining. It’s the parents who are often the ones shocked or dismayed upon learning things their kids have known for a long time and menu don’t really have an issue with them.
Nobody is asking the students for themselves what they think. Especially the high school students who oftentimes are not given enough credit for being more rational than their parents.
The issue is one of the govt attempting to delve into the moral education of children. Something that rests 100% with the parents and the community as defined by the parents. Schools are tools in the hands of parents.
We know from decades of experince, the government fails 100% of the time they delve into parenting.
I dont see how schoolboard members setting the standard for what literature is curated in the school library equals censorship
A conservative is someone who complains about cancel culture at the book burning.
The irony
Yes, LGBTQ students and others deserve to identify with literature. That said, there is nothing inherently deviant in those people as children that makes them dysfunctional perverts, and that literature can be age appropriate rather than pornography. An awful lot of gay folks do not grow up on the street turning tricks – that is a human issue, not a ‘gay’ one. The professor seems to miss that it’s the content, not the demographic, that is at issue.
Certainly the bible is on the list of books to be burned. David lusting after Bathsheba. He even had Bathsheba’s husband killed so he could have sex with her. That book is filled with sex and violence. Burn it!
I never saw a Bible in a library.
Can’t wait for the next Turley-ism decrying the “book censorship” of not printing or publishing books that don’t fit the current “le plat du jour”
Anyone who wants to can have a book published. They can’t insist that a specific publisher publish it (publishers get to make their own choices about what to publish), but that’s quite different than not being able to get it published at all. Publish an e-version on the web, and if you want a hard copy, use a vanity press, or find a non-vanity press that thinks it merits publication.
Let me repeat Turley said,
“I am not familiar with this book but I favor giving deference to schools on the inclusion of material in libraries.”
Did you hear that loud and clear?
It’s re-assuring that Turley did not overlook this case of book-burning, but he conspicuously did not mention that these two book-burners were CONSERVATIVES! Imagine that! Conservative book-burners! And you Trumpists thought only Leftists burned books….
Jeff Silberman, I noticed the only time he mentioned conservatives was in deference to conservatives being censored. He didn’t mention that those calling to have books burned are conservative board members.
He could have stated his article as conservative board members call for burning books by liberal authors. Here you have liberals being censored.
The problem seems to be Turley is being careful not to overly alienate his blog readers too much.
We;re pilgrims in an unholy land
