Court Dismisses Sixth Count Against Rittenhouse

The case against Kyle Rittenhouse just got a little smaller. I recently wrote a column stating that the sixth count appeared to be based on a factually and legally inapplicable provision of Wisconsin law. I could not understand how the judge could allow the count to go to jury. Indeed, I am mystified how the prosecutors could have secured an indictment on the provision. This is the loss of the least serious charge, but prosecutors lost more than just a misdemeanor conviction in the decision.
The sixth count alleged the possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. Under state law, minors are prohibited from such possession and this can constitute a Class A misdemeanor that carries a basic sentence of up to nine months in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
The problem is that the provision was facially inapplicable to this case.
Defendants are guilty of this offense if they possess a short-barreled rifle under Section 941.28. However, the prosecutors never put into evidence that this was a short-barreled weapon. Indeed, a police officer testified it was not. Rittenhouse used a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 with an advertised barrel length of 16 inches and the overall length is 36.9 inches. That is not a short barrel.
The only other way to convict under this crime is to show that “a person under 18 years of age who possesses or is armed with a rifle or a shotgun if the person is in violation of s. 941.28 or is not in compliance with ss. 29.304 and 29.593.” The defense conceded Rittenhouse was in violation of Section 29.593, which requires certification for weapons. However, he is not in violation of section 29.304, entitled “Restrictions on hunting and use of firearms by persons under 16 years of age.” As the title indicates, the section makes it illegal for persons under 16 to use firearms. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time and the prosecution has not challenged that fact.
Judge Schroeder finally ruled out the count. That is not surprising. As I argued earlier, if the prosecution secured a conviction on this count, it would have likely faced a reversal on appeal. However, it was another blunder by the prosecution. The prosecution could have determined that this count would be invalid by simply measuring the barrel of the weapon. Instead, it went to trial and told the jury that it would prove this crime with the other crimes. Now, after the jury was brought back into the room for the instructions and closing arguments, the court informed the jurors that there would be no sixth count.
The prosecution is already facing a credibility crisis and this will only deepen that crisis. An opening statement is like an oral contract with the jury. Jurors expect lawyers to make good on what they were promised. The prosecutors fell considerably short of that mark. They promised the jury would see a gun-crazed vigilante on a type of blood-lust mission. That did not materialize. Indeed, the prosecution elicited testimony in favor of the defense.
The jury also witnessed repeated objections to the prosecution’s questions where they had to leave the room. It was clear that the court was sustaining defense objections.
Now, the jury was told that one of six counts would be dropped.
The prosecution also lost a default lesser offense in the sixth count. The removal of the misdemeanor will add to the “sticker shock” for any guilty verdict for jurors, which will likely work to the advantage of the defense. The prosecutors are clearly hoping for a compromise verdict and secured the right to argue “lesser included offenses.” However, now the cliff will be high and daunting for the jurors. Even those remaining lesser offenses are still very serious offenses.
The decision to dismiss the sixth count reaffirms the view that this case was over-charged and poorly designed. Instead, this is what engineers might call “catastrophic failure” in key supporting or necessary elements.
The over-reach on the sixth count captures much about this case. The prosecution pushed for charges within a couple days of the shootings and then overcharged this case. The speed and framing of the prosecution clearly satisfied public demand but undermined any ultimate case against Kyle Rittenhouse.
25 thoughts on “Court Dismisses Sixth Count Against Rittenhouse”
“The Left chose to crucify Kyle Rittenhouse to send a message to everyone else in America that if you dare defend yourself against a criminal mob full of violent felons, you will be destroyed. Your choice? Be killed by the mob or destroyed by the government that abandoned you.” @seanmdav
Kyle Rittenhouse must have been granted a change of venue to preclude the clear and present anti-American (i.e. anti white) bias extant in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Kyle Rittenhouse must have been granted a change of venue to the likes of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in order to obtain an actual American jury of his peers.
The O.J. Simpson trial, for example, was moved from Santa Monica to Los Angeles to obtain a sympathetic demographic wherein “…a Santa Monica jury…would have given much more credence to two crucial elements of the prosecution’s case: domestic violence and DNA evidence.”
Let’s hear from Silberman, Fish Wings and Nutacha. They can’t be so far around the alt-Left bend that they can’t see what is happening here. Or maybe they can be.
Anon:
Let’s not.
I’m guessing a defense verdict followed by the Dim prosecutor finding 12 more prosecution votes on a table in the jury room that need counting on the following Tuesday.
Judge! Judge! ….
Perhaps a weighted average regime a la ranked voting to increase the complexity of auditing the vote, thereby increasing the margin of fraud.
“Perhaps a weighted average regime a la ranked voting to increase the complexity of auditing the vote, thereby increasing the margin of fraud.”
I’d rank by race, gender, national origin, immigration status, time on welfare, babies out of wedlock, NRA membership and IQ in that order. It’s the Dim way!!
I haven’t seen a prosecution team, this bad since the Clark-Darden clown show in the OJ trial. If on the jury, I’d vote to acquit the defendant and charge the prosecutors with capital dumb.
Forgive the superfluous comma.
Underage possession of a firearm was the second dropped charge. The first was for violation of curfew when the judge ruled that the prosecution had not established that a curfew was in effect that night. More food for juror cognitive dissonance with the prosecution.
“It’s the [jury], stupid!”
– James Carville
OJ Simpson was/is as guilty as sin and everyone knew it. The O.J. Simpson trial was moved from Santa Monica to Los Angeles to obtain a sympathetic demographic wherein “…a Santa Monica jury…would have given much more credence to two crucial elements of the prosecution’s case: domestic violence and DNA evidence.” A Santa Monica jury would have had the intellectual capacity and objectivity to admit and comprehend the evidence in contrast to that available in Los Angeles.
Judge Schroeder Instructs Jury…….
“Please be fair and impartial,” he said to the jurists, who were all wearing Kevlar helmets and body armor. “Just ignore the bloodthirsty mob of communists threatening to terrorize you and your family forever if you don’t find Rittenhouse ‘guilty’. That should not factor into your decision at all.” The jurists have asked for a 20-minute head-start to get in their cars and drive to the nearest bomb shelter before the verdict is revealed. They have also asked for 24/7 armed security provided by Kyle Rittenhouse.
https://babylonbee.com/news/judge-instructs-jury-to-ignore-angry-mob-outside-threatening-to-burn-down-courthouse
The judge should give all the jurist a new loaded Armlite Rifle15 w/ 4 extra 30 round clips in case they have to fight their way past the Dim/Rino’s Antifa/BLM street goons to get out of the court house.
Well, real life court is nothing like the movies. In the movies, when a prosecutor finds his case collapse to the point that the supposed victim admits he pointed a loaded gun at a guy who shot him, he would have dismissed all charges. The court would have erupted in cheers because the jury and attendees would have felt that the dismissal was justice for a wrongfully charged man.
But in real life, the media and activists have whipped people up into a frenzy with tales of a white supremacist vigilante. There are many people who think Rittenhouse committed a mass shooting against black people peacefully protesting. But he wasn’t a white supremacist. He didn’t shoot any black people. He only shot people who were attacking him amid a violent mob screaming for his death. His first victim was a convicted pedophile who was threatening to kill people. The convicted pedophile ran him down.
It appears the prosecutor didn’t even read the law against minors carrying firearms, as the law did not even apply to Rittenhouse.
It would also appear that the politicians in charge in Kenosha dearly wish to keep public scrutiny away from why they told police to stand down, and allowed rioting, looting, and arson to run rampant. This led to the people of Kenosha left to their own devices to protect themselves, their property, and their businesses as criminals ran amok with total impunity. There was no law enforcement stopping them. No 17 year old should feel like it’s up to him to create an armed defense against anarchy in the streets of his Dad’s neighborhood. But that’s what happens in lawless countries, which the US is rapidly becoming. People are just left to their own devices. Having the rage of a violent mob pointed at you must be the loneliest, most vulnerable feeling.
However, it’s those who stand up to the mob who get prosecuted, like the McCloskeys of St Louis. Politicians are protecting the criminals, and punishing those who would prevent criminal activity.
This isn’t supposed to be a sports game, where the prosector’s team should stay in the game to fight for a win at all costs against the defense’s team. This is supposed to be an honest effort to convict someone the prosecutor believes to be guilty of a crime. Yet although his own witnesses supported that this was self defense, the prosecutor keeps pushing. He wants a conviction on something, anything. This feels more like a game with a young man’s life than actual civic justice.
Vote responsibly.
This is what happens when charges are hastily brought to appease a violent Leftist mob threatening to burn down entire cities unless they get their sacrifice. The mob isn’t interested in justice, either, but rather appeasement.
It doesn’t matter they were told lies. The conclusions drawn from those lies demand satisfaction.
Yes, it is telling when the objective standing of a case hinges on diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment).
One caveat, Rittenhouse did not intend an armed defense, but rather an armed deterrence in support of his mission to offer aid to those affected by the violence. The self-defense was forced by persons who respected neither people, property, or even children.
(OT)
“Look, our view is that the rise in gas prices over the long term makes an even stronger case for doubling down our investment and our focus on clean energy options . . .” (Psaki)
Good, lord. That’s like Tonya Harding claiming: “See, Kerrigan’s injured. I should be national champion.” (“Can we just ignore the whole knee-capping thing?”)
Thankfully, Youtube is protecting its viewers from Policy Violations, again.
YouTube Nukes Rittenhouse Streams During Closing Arguments; Judge Drops Gun Charge — ZeroHedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/judge-drops-rittenhouse-gun-charge-finds-he-legally-carried-ar-15-kenosha
YouTube operates under the umbrella Alphabet Corporation, through steering, censure, and only indirect editing or editorializing content.
Regardless of where one stands on this case, a good question is did the Prosecution hurt itself so badly that it cannot overcome its blunders? Asking for lower charges at this point seems to be trying to cut the tail off the dog. I cannot have what I want, but I will take anything. That actually bothers me because it seems more like trying to save face than prosecute a crime.
Next time perhaps the State should call Saul – or even Steve Dallas
This is what Yahoo writes and seems to be MSM agenda. “It’s affected the energy of the city in a negative way. It’s not the same. Everyone is trying to avoid the situation as well as keep an eye out on the situation,” Lewis said. “We’re a little dismayed by the situation. This case should have been cut and dry. You kill two people in the street, you get punished for it, end of story.” Yep, attitude is, the law and US Constitution just be damned.
Bringing in the National guard and increasing other law enforcement personnel there, in anticpation of a not guilty verdict. If there is rioting and looting and those perpatrartors not punished, then rule of law is gone, and let them just South Africa burn the cities down.
The case was a partisan political football from the beginning. Perhaps the prosecutor hoped it would be tried in the media instead of the courtroom? The liberal media certainly tried its best to gaslight, lie and distort the evidence. Let’s hope the jury is smarter than Joy Reid and Sunny Hostin.
Rittenhouse got an honest judge.
Sad commentary on our legal system that defendants are not assured that judges will be honest.
Not to mention corrupt, completely unethical, sociopathic prosecutors like Binger.