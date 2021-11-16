Facebook and Politifact Under Fire for Fact Check on Rittenhouse Gun Charge

The Politifact ruling shows how such determinations can be the result of one’s selection of “experts.” This was even more apparent in the Russian collusion investigation where media called upon the same experts who consistently supported an array of different criminal theories, often heralding “smoking gun” evidence against Trump.

However, the controversy particularly highlights Facebook’s use of “misinformation” to censor news and viewpoints. We have have been discussing how writers, editors, commentators, and academics have embraced rising calls for censorship and speech controls, including President-elect Joe Biden and his key advisers. Even journalists are leading attacks on free speech and the free press. This includes academics rejecting the very concept of objectivity in journalism in favor of open advocacy. Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll has denounced how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation.

The result is that even a misdemeanor gun charge in a case in Kenosha must be flagged as potential misinformation in the management of information for the public.