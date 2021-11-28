Hollins University Faculty and Students Challenge “Binary” Gender Classifications For Admission

Hollins University is one of the oldest women’s colleges in the country but now faces a growing challenge over the use of gender as a defining characteristic. Some students and faculty are demanding that Hollins allow for non-binary individuals to apply for admission. However, that step raises additional questions as to applicants who were born female but identify (or have transitioned) as males . . . or biological males.
Women’s colleges have long struggled with the conflict of resisting gender classifications in society while enforcing gender classifications for admissions.
At Hollins, the issue previously came up as some students decided to transition to being male. The school eventually agreed that they could remain at the all-women’s school despite being male.
Now students are objecting to barring non-binary applicants who do not identify as women. According to NPR, the small Hollins University still specifically excludes non-binary applicants due to its“guiding principle” to serve those who “consistently live and identify as women.” The school’s transgender policy states:
“Since its founding in 1842, Hollins’ mission has been to provide an exceptional undergraduate liberal arts education for women. In furtherance of our mission, tradition, and values as a women’s college, and in recognition of our changing world and evolving understanding of gender identity, Hollins will consider for admission those applicants who consistently live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth. Enrolled students who transition during their time at Hollins may graduate.”
However, some faculty and students have denounced the policy while acknowledging that the entire school is based on a gender discriminatory premise by only allowing women to be students. Hollins senior Kendall Sanders, who identifies as non-binary and uses “they/them” pronouns, insists that “My womanness, my femininity does not define me.” That can prove a difficult view to accommodate at a school that is defined by gender.
If gender should not define students or admission, the question is whether Hollis should maintain its identity as a “women’s college.”
For Hollins professor LeeRay Costa the answer is that the college must change. The “feminist cultural anthropologist” who teaches a course on “Girlhood Studies,” the school needs to “reject that binary” and get rid of the emphasis on “woman-ness.” Instead, she calls for opening admission to anyone “whose gender makes them marginalized in society.”
Other women’s colleges have struggled with the same contradiction in defining their institutions along gender lines while opposing gender definitions. Smith College, for example, will admit biological men who now identify as women but will not admit biological women who now identify as men:
Are trans women eligible for admission to Smith?
Applicants who were assigned male at birth but identify as women are eligible for admission.
Are trans men eligible for admission?
Smith does not accept applications from men. Those assigned female at birth but who now identify as male are not eligible for admission.
Under this newly clarified policy, what is required of applicants to be considered for admission?
Smith’s policy is one of self-identification. To be considered for admission, applicants must select ‘female’ on the Common Application.
It is not clear how the Smithsonian’s newest assistant, Q, would fare in the admissions process. Q is being showcased as the future in a “genderless world.” It is a voice “synthesized by combining recordings of people who identify variously as male, female, transgender, or nonbinary.”
Smithsonian’s purpose of developing Q was to realize “a future where we are no longer defined by gender, but rather by how we define ourselves.’”
Since Q does not identify as a female, an application to Smith would be barred since the school states “to be considered for admission, applicants must select ‘female’ on the Common Application.”
Sex: male and female. Gender is sex-correlated attributes (e.g. sexual orientation): masculine and feminine, respectively. The transgender (or divergent from gender) spectrum includes homosexuals, bisexuals (i.e. ambiguously homosexual). neogenders (e.g. transgender conversion therapy), etc.
This is the slippery slope we saw coming when all male schools bowed their heads to the howling mob and became “coed” institutions
A progressive (i.e. [unqualified] monotonic) path and grade. Not the wicked solution, but socially disruptive with collateral damage.
When you no longer teach science or English grammar, you get a society that fudges sex/gender lines and destroys pronouns. I think it’s time to ask, Why? Why do young people want to create a “genderless world”? We know why their adult counterparts are aiding and abetting them — there’s lots of money in today’s “woke” industry, and the Smithsonian should fold and die (but I digress), but why do ordinary human beings want to screw up one of the most fundamental aspects of humanity?
Once again, it’s individuals who were born and continue to choose to be women who suffer the cost – women who choose to study in an environment without the distractions of men, biological or otherwise, until they choose to enter a place where those distractions are chosen, like a nightclub or some other multi-gendered social event. First they take away the women’s restroom where women used to be able to feel safe and secure from unwanted sexual interactions. Even if those interactions may be rare, when they happen, they are real and the effects can last lifetimes. The point is that this refuge is gone or diminished. Then the snowball rolls through athletics, schools, clubs … It’s not men or males that have to endure this specific brand of physical and emotional intrusion.
Only people born and choosing to be women are asked to make a sacrifice. Not all feel the threat but a significant number do.
There are certain facts of life as a human on this planet. They include one’s biological assignment, height, age, intelligence, ethnicity, heritage …
One can choose to be who they want to be or go anywhere they want, but one’s right to choose can not infringe on someone else’s rights to be who they are. It’s always the woman who is required to compromise.
Reading the contortions being performed makes my head hurt.
Since MEN have to register for the draft and women currently don’t, do females at birth who now claim to be men have to register? So many things to consider, that we don’t even know the questions, but there are those who claim to have all the answers.
Easiest way to solve some of these trans problems, is to no longer allow “women’s” colleges, men’s colleges, and then we get to the “historically black colleges,” (if one is born white, but claims to be black), thus we will all live in a world where nothing matters and nobody cares. and we will all live happily ever after…
Please don’t take these comments seriously…I don’t.
Rest assured Alfred, if you can think of it in jest, someone is thinking of it seriously.
Why can’t people just go to another school? Why ruin it for the people who specifically chose an all women’s school for reasons of their own? There is an entire segment of society that seems to exist merely to trash those things that others hold dear.
Far too much attention to Ding Dongs….abolish Women Only Schools….as that is discrimination based upon Sex.
Require Women to register for the Draft….now that would twist some knickers….thinking of Males who conveniently claim to be Women to avoid having to do so.
Women wanted equality….give it to them…equality that is.
Make all colleges, Universities, trade schools, military units…..everything asexual….let sex biological, identity based, or of any classification exist and end this madness.
Same for Race….end the use of Race Identity of any kind, skin color, hair, nation of origin……just end it division of people by Race.
As to religion….do the same…..eliminate any use of Religion or Absence of Religion as a topic of classifying people…..be done with that too.
Think about how all this division of peoples we have to deal with now would end instantly…..except for those demanding we use some form of each and/or all…..at least then we would be down to two kinds of people….those for it and those against it but the argument would be about the process and not the rest of the false narratives being run out every day by some very confused people.
Sometimes science is too complicated for lay people to understand. Trust the experts and everything will be fine.
We have a women’s college in our town and used to joke with our son that he could demand to be admitted and be the first male student in the name of equality as women have with traditional men’s colleges. Of course, we were just joking and he protested while laughing. But never did we imagine men would gain entrance by transitioning! How the world has changed in just ten years…
This where the left always get caught in their own idiocy. Fine eliminate gender. Gender preferences, that is.
PGA, not LPGA.
University of Iowa is starting women’s wrestling. It already has a premire wrestling program, no need for a second program.
And of course, Title Nine become unconstitutional.
Throw in some Jello or Mud….and Female Wrestling could become a very popular sport…..oh wait….that has been tried already.
The Left is so stupid. Beyond belief.
What does “transgender” mean? Did 5he make remove his dong or did a female remove a clit and add a dong?
If ‘womanness’ does not define these binary or trans individuals I have a couple of questions: Why attend an all-women university? Why transition at all, if gender is a moot point?
If the applicant says he/she is female then have a rule:. No dongs allowed.
Liberal arts… that explains it.
What’s next?
I went to liberal arts women’s
school. By admitting men I believe they tackled this “problem .”
A quick check found that 1 in 30,000 male births will have gender disphoria and 1 in 100,000 female births. Not sure how many of these are active in demanding that society changes for them. But there appears to be a simple solution. If a person can document going through the medical procedures to change sex, then the person will be accepted with the new sex. The notion that an obvious male or female can demand acceptance by simply declaring to be another sex is something that should be questioned.
“A quick check found that 1 in 30,000 male births will have gender disphoria and 1 in 100,000 female births”
you’re confusing gender dysphoria with hermaphoditism or intersex. this is when the child exhibits male/female sexual organs. Gender dysphoria is a mental condition and does not manifest itself until later in life