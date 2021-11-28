“Rittenhouse Should Pay for his Crimes”: ASU Students Demand the Expulsion of Kyle Rittenhouse

President Joe Biden and media figures are not the only persons who are “angry” after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges. Despite a jury with the same racial makeup convicting the defendants in Georgia in the Arbery case, many have denounced the entire legal system as racist. It does that matter that there was evidence supporting Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense that was largely missing from prior coverage of the case. Now students and groups at Arizona State University are planning a rally and demanding that Rittenhouse be expelled. With leaders like President Biden calling Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” before any investigation was completed and legal analysts calling the entire trial “white supremacy on steroids,” there is a sense of legitimacy in demanding such extrajudicial punishments.
Students groups like MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán), Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition are organizing a rally this week to “get murderer Kyle Rittenhouse off [the] campus.” He is not on campus since he is enrolled as an online student. However, Rittenhouse has expressed interest in in-person attendance at ASU. Students and faculty are being called to the rally to “protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer.”
In addition, ASU student Taskina Bhuiya started a Change.org petition to denounce the verdict and to call for Rittenhouse to be “held accountable for the crimes he has committed.” Without a sense of irony, the petition declares “ASU should be a safe and inclusive place for all students, which will be disrupted if Kyle Rittenhouse is allowed to attend this school.” Inclusive unless you are an acquitted individual who must be “held accountable.” Hundreds have signed the petition insisting that “Rittenhouse should pay for his crimes.”
The campaign reflects a growing sense that the legal system is only worthy of respect (or even protection) if it rules in the way that we demand. It is the same mentality that has led members of Congress, law professors, and others to demand the expansion or restriction of the Supreme Court because it now has a conservative majority. Liberal justices like the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Stephen Breyer has opposed such efforts as inimical to the rule of law.
We saw a similar campaign to block Nick Sandmann from attending Transylvania University. Some media outfits corrected false coverage of Sandmann, who was wrongly accused of racist attacks on a Native American activist. Various media companies settled with him and he is still in litigation with others. Yet, figures from an ACLU officer to a professor raised the alarm over his attending college and appearing on campus.
The fact is that Rittenhouse cannot be expelled or kept off campus due to such mob measures. He would quickly prevail in court. However, the rally and the rhetoric magnify the risk to his safety by those who demand “accountability” regardless of any verdict.
It will be interesting to see how many faculty step forward to defend his right to attend the college despite any misgivings over his case. Conversely, we have seen faculty members join such mob efforts, even attacking others on campus, blocking speakers, destroying political signs, or encouraging attacks on student journalists. University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. Other faculty members have made similarly disturbing comments “detonating white people,” denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. It is less common to hear professors today speak out for the rights of conservatives or others who are being targeted by campaigns on campus. The risk is simply too great that they will be “tagged” as intolerant, racist, or reactionary.
Rittenhouse has every right to attend ASU in person and has every right to expect that he can do so safely. If ASU cannot muster the integrity and courage to reaffirm those rights publicly, it has abandoned a core defining element for higher education. Colleges often sit in cringing silence as individual students are targeted and harassed. Students have every right to protest, but ASU must be clear and public in supporting Rittenhouse’s right to access to an education on its campuses.
43 thoughts on ““Rittenhouse Should Pay for his Crimes”: ASU Students Demand the Expulsion of Kyle Rittenhouse”
And these groups get money from asu
End all student organization funding and tell the punks to stfu
ASU. Went in dumb come out dumb too.
Put that so called University on the itShay list.
HIs only crime was not killing more antifa excrement.
And again, the mainstream media (MSM) promote the constant drumbeat of a false anti-white, pro-black narrative.
Rittenhouse took no action that was racist and Rittenhouse took no action against black people.
“Despite a jury with the same racial makeup convicting the defendants in Georgia in the Arbery case,…”
– Professor Turley
______________
“TEXTBOOK GROSS MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE”
To be sure, the only crime in the Arbery case in Georgia was retaliatory assault and battery by the suspect, Arbery, during an attempted legal citizen’s arrest.
Clearly on the video, the diagnosed psychotic convicted felon and suspect, well known and in the immediate knowledge of local citizens, can be seen irrationally attacking the person attempting the arrest and grasping for his shot gun.
Also and clearly on the video, the citizen attempting the arrest can be seen retreating and defending himself.
Image is everything – the false verdict by the jury was a product of propaganda and tampering of an unsequestered jury by the communist mainstream media (MSM) which propagates and advocates an anti-white, pro-black bias.
___________
The defendants engaged in legal self-defense.
The trial was a despicable sham derived of pervasive racial bias against the defendants.
Ahmaud Arbery is the one and only cause of and is singularly responsible for Ahmaud Arbery’s death.
The critical and decisive act of attacking the person who was constitutionally keeping and bearing arms was committed by Ahmaud Arbery.
Ahmaud Arbery was a repeat convicted criminal and felon, and had been previously, formally diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder.
The judge egregiously denied the defense the use of past encounters with police as evidence at trial on patently unsound principles.
All evidence must have been allowed in order for the court to constitute an objective, unbiased trial of fact.
The defendants had legal grounds to execute a citizens arrest and absolutely had “immediate knowledge” of Ahmaud Arbery’s felony convictions and proclivity for felonious acts.
The defendants “…may arrest an offender if the offense is committed…within his immediate knowledge” while immediate is defined by Merriam Webster as, “b(1) : near to or related to the present (2) : of or relating to the here and now : current.”
Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled arbitrarily and erroneously that Georgia’s prior citizen’s arrest law was not applicable.
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Arbery’s criminal record stretching back to 2013 showed he had “used running or jogging as a cover to commit crimes” and that he had a pattern of either fleeing when confronted or aggressively challenging his accusers. In at least two police encounters, Arbery allegedly cursed at and threatened officers. Arbery was on probation for two crimes. He had carried a handgun onto school property in 2013 and fled from police when confronted. Six years later, he tried to shoplift a television. Arbery was known as the “jogger” for dashing into convenience stores, allegedly grabbing food and running out. In June 2018, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, called 911 after he refused to hand over her car keys. She allegedly warned the operator that her son had a mental condition and could become violent if police were too confrontational. Arbery’s mental health was allegedly spiraling, and he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder later that year, according to the filing.
– Rebecca Rosenberg
__________________
Schizoaffective disorder
A mental health condition including schizophrenia and mood disorder symptoms.
Schizoaffective disorder is a combination of symptoms of schizophrenia and mood disorder, such as depression or bipolar disorder. Symptoms may occur at the same time or at different times.
Cycles of severe symptoms are often followed by periods of improvement. Symptoms may include delusions, hallucinations, depressed episodes, and manic periods of high energy.
People with this disorder generally do best with a combination of medications and counseling.
__________________________________________________________________________
“In almost every criminal case against the defendant who has a past, where that defendant has committed other crimes that are similar in nature to the one he’s been tried for, judges liberally allow the jury to be informed about that past. The jury is then instructed that they can consider the past evidence that demonstrates the defendant‘s motive and intent at the time he committed those past crimes when considering whether he committed the crime for which he is currently being tried.’
– Jason Sheffield
_____________
O.C.G.A. 17-4-60 (2010)
17-4-60. Grounds for arrest
A private person may arrest an offender if the offense is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge. If the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a private person may arrest him upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.
____________________________________________________________
Merriam Webster
immediate adjective
Definition of immediate
– NEAR TO OR RELATED TO THE PRESENT
– OF OR RELATING TO THE HERE AND NOW : CURRENT
– PRESENT TO THE MIND INDEPENDENTLY OF OTHER STATES OR FACTORS
– INVOLVING OR DERIVED FROM A SINGLE PREMISE
1a : occurring, acting, or accomplished without loss or interval of time : instant
b(1) : near to or related to the present
(2) : of or relating to the here and now : current
2a : existing without intervening space or substance
b : being near at hand
3 : being next in line or relation
4a : acting or being without the intervention of another object, cause, or agency : direct
b : present to the mind independently of other states or factors
c : involving or derived from a single premise
5 : directly touching or concerning a person or thing
Whether the citizen’s arrest was judged and labeled as such, they engaged with plausible perhaps probable cause, but they disengaged before committing injury or abortion, and withdrew, only to be pursued by Arbery, who committed assault and battery, and was aborted in the struggle that he initiated.
A mob is a weapon of mass destruction with a faulty guidance system.
If only US people would surrender up their common sense & all their Rights/Freedoms to the Bill Gates/Soros/Schwab/Billionaires club globalist backed gangs of feral hogs…. only then the US citizens will Own Nothing & they will be Happy just as Schwab said.
If that McMichaels boy would have held his gun just right? Or if the did what LE tells everyone, Just stand there & watch your assets be stolen. Multiple Times.
Well, back then it worked for a few years letting mobs steal our stuff, but most likely this nation now will fast move to full collapse just like South Africa has after the whites turned their govt over to the globalist ran Mobs.
Everyone should think about saying goodbye to your pensions & investments if you are to afraid of being called a “White Supremacist” or a “Racist” if you stand up to put an end to all the mob’s lawless crap.
********
Retired Cop Shot and Killed Protecting San Francisco TV News Crew
By
TTAG Contributor –
November 28, 2021 34
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/retired-cop-shot-and-killed-protecting-san-francisco-tv-news-crew/
The media has essentially ruined Kyle Rittenhouse’s life…for views and clicks.
Instead of reporting the news accurately, it shaped public opinion. It condemned Rittenhouse as a white supremacist in the Left’s old standby weapon of false accusation. The media misrepresented the facts of the case, and failed to cover exculpatory evidence. This false reporting manipulated President Biden into calling Rittenhouse a white supremacist, and to claim Trump refused to denounce white supremacy in his support of him.
This misinformation has whipped its viewers into such a frenzy that there may be riots, and major crimes and property damage. It might get Rittenhouse kicked out of university, and it certainly has gotten him ostracized by his fellow students and contemporaries. Public figures have denounced him based on lies. There are people who want Rittenhouse dead.
The media has created a viewership like a loaded weapon…point the mob at a target and shoot.
Students groups like MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán), Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition are all terrorist organizations and its long past time we started treating them as such, to include denying state and federal student aid to members and denying state and federal moneys to educational institutions that allow them to exist and operate on campuses. They want a culture war it’s time we started actually fighting it with intent to win.
I encourage everyone to go to change.org and explain to the petitioner how you feel. I wrote this on my “signature”: “This is utterly ridiculous and I’m submitting it to Mr. Rittehhouse’s lawyers for investigation and possible civil action for libel or other defamation cause of action. You either believe in the rule of law or you’re unworthy of citizenship in this country.”
Students groups like MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán), Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, which is just another Communazi group, will be helping with increasing Rittenhouse’s damages in his forthcoming defamation lawsuits.
The motto of MECHA is “for those outside the race, nothing”.
Illegal Alien student org…a leftist one no less . surprise anyone ?. Thjis kind of vomit from the left will make Mr Rittenhouse and his lawyers wealthy , and justly so.
He was acquitted of any high crimes or misdemeanors. Those who verbally attack him and call for his punishment should be prosecuted for defamation.