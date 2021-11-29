Roe Redux: Is The Viability Test Still Viable as a Constitutional Doctrine?

Below is my column in The Hill on the argument in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Court’s most watched case this term on abortion rights. The oral argument is scheduled for December 1st, the same week that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear an expedited appeal over the even more stringent Texas abortion law.
The Supreme Court is on the eve of arguments in what could be the most consequential abortion case in decades, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. For years, many analysts overhyped cases as possible death knells for Roe v. Wade. Despite annual columns questioning such apocalyptic predictions, which often seemed more political than legal, the granting of Dobbs led me to write my first “this could be it” column.
Dobbs has everything that you would need for a Roe-killing case. That does not mean the court will do so, but it could substantially reduce Roe’s hold over states.
The more interesting question is not whether Roe will go but whether “viability” is still a viable basis for limiting states on abortion legislation.
There is no constitutional question that has left more lasting, continuing divisions in society and on the court. This case has attracted the third highest number of briefs in the court’s history (after leading same-sex marriage case in Obergefell v. Hodges and the ObamaCare ruling in NFIB v. Sebelius); the majority supports Mississippi in its ban on abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.
Forty-eight years ago, the court held in Roe that “the right of personal privacy includes the abortion decision, but that this right is not unqualified and must be considered against important state interests in regulation.” The court embraced a trimester system of escalating state authority, with little such authority in the first trimester but considerable authority — including possible bans — in the third trimester when a baby is viable outside of the womb.
Then, in 1992, a deeply fractured court upheld the “essential holding” of Roe, but a plurality dispensed with the trimester approach in favor of the current “viability” standard. Under this approach, a state could protect the “potentiality of human life” through legislation once a fetus has reached viability “except where it is necessary … for the preservation of the life or health of the mother.” That line was viewed as around 23 or 24 weeks. (The Washington Post confirmed that the United States is one of only seven out of the world’s 198 countries that allow for abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy.)
Since then, abortion has remained a matter of deep divisions. Indeed, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a critic of Roe, seeing it as too sweeping in supplanting state laws. She later blamed the case for reversing the trend toward more pro-choice states.
To uphold Roe, the court likely will require more than the usual arguments of stare decisis, the doctrine that the court should generally stand by its precedents. Pro-choice members and advocates have insisted that Roe is a “super precedent” that cannot be set aside like other cases. (Worth noting is that senators denouncing even the thought of overturning Roe as judicial activism have demanded overturning cases like Citizen’s United and Heller.)
However, putting aside the very existence of such a special category of “super precedent,” the court has never found terra firma on abortion. For roughly 50 years, it issued a litany of plurality or 5-4 decisions. For example, in 2000, a 5-4 majority struck down a partial-birth abortion law in Stenberg v. Carhart but, two years later, voted 5-4 to uphold a ban on partial-birth abortion.
Today, the country remains deeply divided. Polls show strong support for Roe in principle but also support for limiting it. For example, a new poll out of Marquette University Law School showed 2-1 support for Roe, but a greater number of respondents (37 percent) supported the 15-week limit in Dobbs than opposed it (32 percent).
This term the court was presented with two pre-viability challenges. After Dobbs was accepted with its 15-week limit, advocates sought to enjoin a Texas law that banned abortion after just six weeks. The court ruled 5-4 to allow the Texas law to be enforced. The Biden administration returned to ask for an injunction from the same justices a few weeks later and for a ruling on the statute. As expected, the justices did not enjoin the law but they could address it, either by putting it on the docket for a ruling on the merits or rendering it moot in a decision under Dobbs. In the meantime, this coming week the United States Court of Appeals will hear an expedited appeal on the Texas law in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson.
Abortion under ancient laws was treated as a criminal offense, and that status remained when our Constitution was written. The line drawn under many of these early laws was not viability but the “quickening.” In writing Roe, Justice Harry Blackmun noted that “before ‘quickening’ — the first recognizable movement of the fetus in utero, appearing usually from the 16th to the 18th week of pregnancy — was not an indictable offense.” The Mississippi law put the line along that earlier quickening stage.
Pro-choice advocates hope Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh can again be lured to the center to vote with the three liberal justices. Arguments over “super precedent” may have traction with Roberts, who is known as an institutionalist and incrementalist, uneasy about the court ordering transformative changes in society. Reversing Roe is the ultimate sticker-shock moment for Roberts. Yet, it was Roberts who wrote in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010): “We cannot embrace a narrow ground of decision simply because it is narrow; it must also be right.”
Some justices are already on record questioning the constitutionality basis for Roe. Some of these justices do not agree with the sweeping privacy “penumbra” found in Roe. While he often sides with Roberts, Kavanaugh also said in Ramos v. Louisiana (2020) (a non-abortion case) that the court cannot maintain a precedent that is “grievously or egregiously wrong.” In the same case, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote: “The doctrine of stare decisis does not mean, of course, that the Court should never overrule erroneous precedents.”
So how viable is “viability” if a majority of justices do not see a constitutional privacy basis for the right to abortion?
First, these justices will have to decide whether Roe was flawed from the start or whether, as argued by some, such views of unconstitutionality must be set aside due to historical reliance. Then, unless they overturn Roe entirely, they will have to return to the maddening task of drawing a line between the relative authority of a woman and the state — a line that has wavered between the quickening and viability.
Of course, the court could reaffirm Roe, which — with a six-conservatives majority — would likely mean Roe will remain good law for the foreseeable future. However, it also could abandon viability, or otherwise increase the right of states to place limitations on abortions in the pre-viability stage.
Justice Ginsburg once noted that “it’s hard not to have a big year at the Supreme Court.” That is true — but Dobbs would make for a historic year, if the court were to find the one thing that has long evaded it on reproductive rights: Clarity.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
18 thoughts on “Roe Redux: Is The Viability Test Still Viable as a Constitutional Doctrine?”
Give out free rubbers in first grade and to all people thereafter. Some girls get ” knocked up” on purpose so they can get their welfare check. Like their mom did.
Damn, my age is showing. Here I was first asking myself what schools would be handing out rain boots?
“However, putting aside the very existence of such a special category of “super precedent,” the court has never found terra firma on abortion. For roughly 50 years, it issued a litany of plurality or 5-4 decisions. For example, in 2000, a 5-4 majority struck down a partial-birth abortion law in Stenberg v. Carhart but, two years later, voted 5-4 to uphold a ban on partial-birth abortion.”
*******************************************
This is what happens when courts venture out into areas that involve morality and its policy ramifications – a place where they have no expertise. It’s why we have legislatures – specifically state legislators. Ideas about morality vary from state to state and even from county to county. There’s nothing wrong with that approach and it’s why the Court in Roe should have stated as much. Roe is a horribly reasoned and even written opinion that ranks up there with Dred Scott in terms of its moral/religious overtones both for and against religion. (Penumbra, anyone?). One size fits all government is a dying system as I thought we learned in 1776. Apparently, Warren, CJ never got the memo when he tried to brand his view of morality – the so-called woman’s right to choose — on an entire nation.
Incidentally, the “woman’s right to choose” is an awfully flawed concept since in excludes some very important persons in interest – namely, the biological father who played a very important role in the situation and the viable fetus who we all agree has a very vested interest in the outcome. Not to mention society itself which also has an interest, albeit to a lesser degree. I’ve said (not so originally) for years that an “acorn isn’t an oak tree” and birth confers most rights, but there are lots of competing interests in the creation of any child. Hell, wars have been fought over it. Shouldn’t we put this genie back into the morality bottle and let cooler, accountable and more multitudinous heads prevail. Let the legislators handle it.
Oh and for those who say we don’t legislate morality, I ask you: what is the criminal law but codified “you can’t do that” ethics? That sounds like a pretty good definition of morality to me. As Connor Mighell quoted in the New Republic: “‘You can’t legislate morality’ actually means ‘You shouldn’t make laws based on your morality, but on mine instead.'” Amen, Brother.
The common practice of using the word ‘viability’ in this way is inaccurate. Unless by violence the baby’s life is ended, it is perfectly viable from conception to birth. What should be said every time is ‘viable outside the womb.’ To me that is just throwing a mystic dart at a timeline to determine a life that has value and one that does not. It’s the same life before and after viability outside the womb.
And this life has its own diatinct DNA, something unknown at the time of Roe. That distinct individual is part of a conversation and therefore making the “privacy” arguement null.
Roe was a wrong decision, and that bad choice led to problems. Abortion was not and still is not a federal issue. It is a state issue. That being said, no matter what happens to Roe, abortion will remain with us. If the people want abortion rights to be a federal issue, they should pass a constitutional amendment. The arguments of the left are purely political, not legal.
If people really knew what transpires upon fertilization, they would be genuflecting towards women in gratitude and awe. Life is sacred.
Of course, the court could reaffirm Roe, which — with a six-conservatives majority — would likely mean Roe will remain good law for the foreseeable future.
Jim Crow was also considered “good law”, until it wasn’t.
Abortion proponents always frame the argument as “pro-choice” or a woman’s right to control what happens to her own body (except when a vaccine is involved). This argument ignores the fact that there actually are two choices. In the vast majority of cases, the first choice is the decision to have unprotected sex. Without this first choice, the second choice is needed only when a woman’s right to make the first choice is taken from her by rape or some other wrongful conduct. Constitutional rights require responsibilities: a person who yells fire in a crowded theater is not protected by the first amendment; the right to vote is sacrosanct but it does not shield illegal voting. The “right” to an abortion should be the same.
The position that you articulate is one that I have taken ever since Roe v. Wade was decided. I’m not sure why the “two choice” analysis has never gotten more traction. Reverence for life. Amen.
“This argument ignores the fact that there actually are two choices. In the vast majority of cases, the first choice is the decision to have unprotected sex”
***************************
It’s just limited to two choices though it shouldn’t be. Since the only woman who gets to choose anything is outside the womb, about half the time the other one (with a very vested interest after viability) isn’t even consulted. And if it’s a male fetus, well in our misandrist world neither he nor the biological father even count, apparently.
Johnathan Miller said this on Dick Cavett about forty years ago: “Abortion arguments cannot be solved by discovery, they can only be resolved by decision.” He meant that there are no clear deductions from basic rights in cases where there are not only conflicts about the rights themselves, the woman versus fetus for example, but also conflicts about what you are dealing with, in this case a human or a prehuman assemblage of cells. We can use deduction from basic rights and constitutions when there is litlle or no conflicts of this nature. The federal system is a partial answer to the conundrum . We allow states to make make the finer distinctions on these issues, which resolves them on a trial and error basis. The state could reverse itself. Indeed, the states become 50 labratories for observing whether these resolutions seem fair, instead of the “one lab” character of federal law. This may seem to be a chaotic situation like democracy in general, but Churchill’s declaration ” democracy is the worst system except for all the others” applies here. To summarize: let Federal Law obtain where the are clear and compelling possible violations of the constitution and basic rights, and let states make law for insolvable conflicts. The states resolves (using decisions) whereas the Federal government solves using the overlapping authority of deduction from the constitution and uncontroversial basic rights. The penumbra of privacy violation in Roe v Wade is really a haze that cannot be made absolutely clear. And that is where the states should step in.
To summarize: let Federal Law obtain where the are clear and compelling possible violations of the constitution and basic rights, and let states make law for insolvable conflicts.
We should put that in the Constitution
Oh, wait
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.
Almost everywhere the right of abortion was determined by a democratic process, usually a referendum.
As a pro-life person for whom abortion is the first issue when I participate in politics, I would be fine if abortion were legalized via a vote. If society wants to kill its young, so be it.
But Roe is much worse for it has corrupted an entire branch of government. Justices are chosen solely on their stance on abortion. Its insane
I am at best ambiguous, at worse indifferent on this particular issue, but the concept of putting Constitutional Rights up for popular vote is a dangerous slippery slope. Think for a moment about the insanity of the current woke brigade. Do you want them to go to the polls to help determine the limits of speech, or the right to defend yourself?
but the concept of putting Constitutional Rights up for popular vote is a dangerous slippery slope
But still much preferred to 6 unelected, unaccountable, robed oracles forcing their ideas on a Nation.
The point, particularly regarding the Bill of Rights, is that these are things that are not open to debate or abridgement, no matter how much popular support there is to do so. The worst thing that could happen to the nation is to be ruled by the emotion or cause celeb of the day. A nation governed by our most base passions would make today look downright placid in comparison.
Nice article on SCOTUS contortions to find Constitutional Power to do what is not in the Constitution.
All the leftist point to the erudite Europeans on all things (that they agree with). European Nations treat abortion as a political (Peoples) decision. Legislation, not judicial fiat.