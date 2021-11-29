We have seen various countries carry out censorship functions for various governments, including social media countries. Now the Simpsons have been “disappeared” in an episode that acknowledged the Tiananmen Square massacre. China blocks any mentioned of the massacre so Disney willingly became an extension of its massive censorship bureaucracy.
I recently discussed the decision of the W.H.O. to skip the letter “xi” in naming its new COVID-19 variant, which it dubbed the “omicron” variant. While the organization insisted that it was only avoiding “causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups,” it was an effort to avoid embarrassment to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Xi has been accused of covering up the outbreak in Wuhan and ordering the coverup of evidence related to the emergence of the virus (including the possible release from a government lab). W.H.O. took the action after global criticism for its fawning treatment of China in the investigation of the virus.
The decision by Disney made a mockery of the words of its founder, Walt Disney: “Our heritage and ideals, our code and standards – the things we live by and teach our children – are preserved or diminished by how freely we exchange ideas and feelings.”
The missing episode in the 16th season was noticed by people in China. The season jumps from episode 11 to 13. Episode 12? It was a 2005 episode where Homer takes his family to China, where they visit Tiananmen Square and come across a placard that reads: “On this site, in 1989, nothing happened.”
Disney may now adopted the same approach and, when you download Episode 12, it will simply say, “In this episode, nothing happened.”
6 thoughts on “The Mouse That Rolled: Disney Censors The Simpsons in China”
China marks it’s 72nd National Day of China while US gobbles up turkey & yams
“The decision by Disney made a mockery of the words of its founder, Walt Disney: “Our heritage and ideals, our code and standards – the things we live by and teach our children – are preserved or diminished by how freely we exchange ideas and feelings.”
Walt was a creepy old man who espoused globalism way ahead of his time. Then, as now, it was all about acquiring even more billions. Look at the legacy of woke subsidiaries spawned, with ESPN being the worst offender.
Disney was the living icon of the words ascribed by Shakespeare to Mark Anthony:
“The evil that men do lives after them;
The good is oft interred with their bones.”
~ Act 3, Scene 2, Julius Caesar.
So what? Doesn’t make these particular words any less meaningful in the context of the blog entry.
China. China cabinet. China vase. China of Mao.
Not shocked. Capitalists (supposed) do all sorts of stupid things to keep a market. Their mistake is in thinking that it buys them good will for the long term
Good for China. I blame the Simpsons for the “Whatever” attitude developed by American kids and lack of respect for their parents . I would not allow my kids to watch!