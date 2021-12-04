Barrett’s Adoption Question Causes Ongoing Firestorm in the Media

The firestorm over Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s question on adoption during Wednesday’s oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization continues to rage in the media. For example, in the New York Times, Democratic strategist Elizabeth Spiers wrote a piece that paraphrased the question as “Why was abortion necessary, when women who do not want to be mothers can simply give their babies up for adoption?” That is not what Barrett was asking in the oral argument but it did not matter to the New York Times any more than it mattered to the Washington Post to run a clearly erroneous column on originalist support for abortion.
The exchange with Julie Rikelman, a lawyer for the Center for Reproductive Rights, concerned the list of burdens imposed by the law, including the raising of a child. Barrett was asking whether that is a burden that should be thrown into the balance when women are not forced to raise children and can put them up for adoption anonymously under safe haven laws.
“Insofar as you and many of your amici focus on the ways in which forced parenting, forced motherhood, would hinder women’s access to the workplace and to equal opportunities, it’s also focused on the consequences of parenting and the obligations of motherhood that flow from pregnancy,. Why don’t the safe haven laws take care of that problem? It seems to me that it focuses the burden much more narrowly.”
That is not saying that, since adoption is available, a woman is not facing significant burdens. To the contrary, Barrett prefaced her remarks by saying barring abortion would entail “an infringement on bodily autonomy.” However, pro-choice advocates made specific use of the burden of raising a child in their arguments. Barrett was simply asking why such a burden should be assumed when a mother elects to raise a child rather than put the child up for adoption.
In response, some newspapers ran stories about the pain of giving up children for adoption. That however is not a refutation of Barrett’s point. That certainly captures the cost and trauma faced by mothers. However, that does not answer the question of whether, if you are claiming the burden of raising a child, the court should consider the decision not to use adoption to avoid that burden.
As for Spiers, she wrote:
“As an adoptee myself, I was floored by Justice Barrett’s assumption that adoption is an accessible and desirable alternative for women who find themselves unexpectedly pregnant. She may not realize it, but what she is suggesting is that women don’t need access to abortion because they can simply go do a thing that is infinitely more difficult, expensive, dangerous and potentially traumatic than terminating a pregnancy during its early stages.”
I do not understand why Spiers would assume that Barrett has no idea of (or was dismissing) a woman’s difficulty of making such a decision. Barrett has both biological and adopted children. Indeed, many of us were appalled when Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi described her for adopting two Haitian children as virtual body snatching by a “white colonizer.”
Barrett was asking about the burden claims expressly made by the challengers to the Mississippi law. That is her job to define what are the countervailing interests and burdens of the parties. There will likely be ample disagreement with the various opinions that come from Dobbs, but the hair-trigger criticism over this question is, in my view, unwarranted.
9 thoughts on “Barrett’s Adoption Question Causes Ongoing Firestorm in the Media”
“She may not realize it, but what she is suggesting is that women don’t need access to abortion because they can simply go do a thing that is infinitely more difficult, expensive, dangerous and potentially traumatic than terminating a pregnancy during its early stages.”
The law in question does not prohibit early stage abortions. It is dishonest to imply otherwise.
Yes, the “hair-trigger criticism over this question” is unwarranted, but get ready for the roller-coaster ride of your life over this issue, and it won’t end until June. The mainstream media will lie and distort the arguments, and go to great lengths to avoid telling its gullible readers that doing away with Roe does not equate with doing away with abortion rights. Why tell the truth when hysteria-inducing lies bring in more profits? It’s hard to know exactly what the left wants ultimately — unlimited abortion? Restrictions? Nancy Pelosi praised Ireland, obviously unaware that Ireland only allows elective abortions during the first 12 weeks. Even Mississippi has a more liberal law. Given the “all or nothing” position of the left — they could have just let the Mississippi law stand and accepted 15 weeks as a limit in line with most European countries — they will now lose Roe and future abortion cases will be resolved by the states. But the damage all the Democratic anti-Supreme Court rhetoric will do to this country will undermine that branch of government for the foreseeable future.
They have been undermining any institution that doesn’t agree with their propaganda and narratives for sometime. This is nothing new, and won’t change going into the future. The only way to deal with it is to crush it, and hold those responsible for Goebbels like propaganda responsible. Which means, when proven libelous statements are made, like those of Rittenhouse, those that make the statements are incarcerated and put where they belong, in jail.
…hold those responsible for Goebbels like propaganda responsible. — Voice of truth and not yo mama
LOL, so you want to break US intelligence into “a thousand pieces”?
Someone else considered that idea a while back, which ended badly, and ultimately gave rise to the term conspiracy theory.
Two points to consider…
First, it is impossible to have an informed electorate in a national security state where official secrecy is pervasive.
Second, a relatively small, well organized and financed minority can politically dominate the unorganized majority in a democratic republic.
It’s quite clear that pro abortion activists are literally fabricating things to attack individual justices regardless of actual truth so cherry picking the words of a conservative leaning justice out of context and twisting them into personal smears is right up the immoral alley of pro abortion activists. Pro abortion activists are going to do everything they can to intimidate the Supreme Court by smearing them in the court of public opinion with lies.
“they can to intimidate the Supreme Court by smearing them in the court of public opinion with lies.”
I agree and think they and the left can intimidate all persons in the public eye. Statements, such as provided by Turley, “Ibram X. Kendi described her for adopting two Haitian children as virtual body snatching by a “white colonizer.” can be tweaked. The NYT can easily say a prominent professor called Barrett a “white colonizer” without lying. That can be tossed around throughout the MSM. Those reliant on the MSM will believe whatever spin the MSM places on it. After all, the MSM made many people believe that Rittenhouse attacked and killed ‘black people.’
I hope by now, any Cognitively functional human being, does not take into consideration what the far left media, New York Times and Washington Post in particular, has to say… They are, and have been, nothing more than blowhards for Marxist talking points and have no interest in journalistic integrity and truth.
As Pontius pilot once said in response to Jesus, “what is truth?“
I think we can answer that question in modern times…
Whatever truth may be, it certainly doesn’t come from the New York Times, Washington Post, or any other far left Marxist blowhard, that have only their narratives and propaganda to push.
Somehow, we will all find a way to bypass these pitiful institutions of distortion and deception.
Come to think of it, Most cognitively functional human beings already have 🙂
It is typical for the left and MSM to paraphrase what others say so that the left doesn’t have to argue the facts.
Where da white women at?
— Blazing Saddles