The Argument in Carson v. Makin Unexpectedly Turns To Critical Race Theory

Many of us were watching the oral argument in Carson v. Makin over the exclusion of certain religious schools from the state subsidies in Maine. A majority of conservative justices seemed to be leaning toward supporting the challengers in demanding that the state remain strictly neutral in such tuition programs. However, the moment that most struck me was an exchange between Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and Maine Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub where Taub appeared to acknowledge that legislatures have every right to ban critical race theory (CRT) from being taught. It is a legislative movement that is opposed by teacher unions and many Democrats.
The exchange occurred as Taub was being questioned on the meaning of “sectarian” under the law. Taub was arguing that a state has a right to demand “religious neutrality.” Alito pushed Taub to the edges on whether it was then permissible for a school to push a curriculum that “inculcates a purely materialistic view of life.” Taub responded that “it’s possible that, you know, down the road some school might pop up that is teaching something else, not religion but something else, say, Marxism or Leninism or, you know, white supremacy. Clearly, those kinds of schools would be doing something completely inconsistent with a public education.”
That is when Alito and Taub had the following exchange:
ALITO: Would you say the same thing about a school that teaches critical race theory?
TAUB: Whether that school would be eligible?
ALITO: Yeah.
TAUB: So I think that that is something that the legislature would have to look at. I mean, that one’s closer because, frankly, I don’t — I don’t really know exactly what it means to teach critical race theory. So I think — I think the Maine legislature would have to look at what that actually means. But — but I — I will say this, that — that if — that — that if teaching critical race theory is — is — is antithetical to a public education, then the legislature would likely address that.
It is well established that legislatures can dictate educational standards for schools so Taub’s answer was correct. He also did a good job in deflecting the “what if” line of questions. However, the statement is not likely to please many in the teachers unions. Almost a dozen states (including Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Arizona, and North Dakota) have passed legislation to bar CRT and roughly a dozen more are considering such legislation. A coalition of educators and public interest groups have sued states like Oklahoma over such laws.
A lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and others, argues that the Oklahoma law violates the free speech of students and teachers and discriminates against students of color, LGBTQ students and female students. The lawsuit also says that such laws have a chilling effect on the terminology and lesson plans teachers incorporate into their instruction.
At the same time, the National Education Association (NEA) has sued a mother over her attempts to gain access to records on the teaching of CRT.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, has pledged lawsuits to fight such laws.
In the federal system, President Biden rescinded an order used to block teaching of CRT and other systemic racism theories. However, the Education Department dropped references recently to CRT material in a proposal but stressed “those decisions are — and will continue to be — made at the local level.” The Administration previously linked to a handbook advocating CRT lesson plans.
Maine is one of the states moving to ban CRT. Teachers in Maine are opposing the move.
That is why Taub’s answer is so interesting in light of the state and federal litigation. The Biden Administration is supporting Maine in its argument, but it is not clear if it supports this notable part of that argument.
The case is Caron v. Makin, Docket No. 20-1088.
This column was updated to correct an error in Taub’s identification. He is the Maine Deputy Attorney General.
21 thoughts on “The Argument in Carson v. Makin Unexpectedly Turns To Critical Race Theory”
“The case is Caron v. Makin”
It’s “Carson”
It is hardly surprising that having no first principles leads to inconsistent opinions/beliefs
In Russia, Putin does teach CRT….The ultimate alpha male….Not like Sleepy Joe.
Evil countries don’t get to dictate any “red lines”. They just get to be told “Nuts!” and subsequently obliterated.
Putin, the man who has violated treaties and international laws, now wants legal guarantees??? He expects others to obey agreements while he violates them? He wants guarantees for himself while he violates the guarantee that Ukraine is safe from invasion if it relinquishes its nukes? Putin can go stuff a cucumber up his anus.
violates the free speech of students and teachers and discriminates against students of color, LGBTQ students and female students.
The Left never ask us, as members of minority groups, whether they have our permission to speak for us, drag us into their Marxist theology, never mind use as fodder. To them I say, “vete al Diablo”
e.g. Latinx is not used by any Hispanics I know nor by me. It is detestable.
The lawsuit also says that such laws have a chilling effect on the terminology and lesson plans teachers incorporate into their instruction.
University professors who have been terminated for using the N word while reciting in class published literature would find this of little substance.
CRT is just another way for the left to try to destroy the culture and families in the US to break down any strong bonds except those geared toward a leftist ideology. The left failed with class warfare and are now trying to use a different race and gender warfare tactic.
There was a time when black members of the ACLU would have supported the KKK’s right to march, but I doubt that’s the case anymore these days.
I doubt any ACLU members would support the right for Nazis or the KKK to march these days.
It is well known that Fascist organizations don’t tolerate competition.
Leftist hate the idea of self governance.
The hate the notion of a soveriegn people. Government being subordinate to the People.
One defining question that might help. Where would the educrats get their power to overrule the People? We know the power of government flows FROM the People.
Huh, I do not think so. Mr. Taub works for Maine, and not for the US government.
Does one’s Race stem from the Mother or the Father?
What role does Societal Values and Traditions play in that determination?
As those values and traditions morph over time….is there a requirement to apply the new standard to the previously claimed racial status?
The Left embraces a Living Constitution with a Woke Minded rejection of the greatness of the Founding Fathers for a multitude of conjured up reasons that vary with the mood of the moment anymore.
Following Liberty2nd’s logic……can Obama be considered “Black”….and if so….why?
As his Mom was White Caucasian and his Father a Black Kenyan (yes Karens there are White Kenyans)….at best he was of mixed race but claimed being Black.
Was he wrong to do so?
Or…did his Racial Status stem from his paternity and not from his maternity?
One would have thought he would have embraced his Whiteness to benefit from the privilege that is supposed to insure.
There is far too much chit chat about Race in today’s political commentary.
MLK was telling us it was about character and the content of one’s heart…..and not skin color that matters in life.
He was right.
Freudian slips are the best kind! We all know CRT is pure racism – even the CRT snake oil salesmen know it. We may put this little inconvenient observation out of our conscious mind but the subconscious always tells a truth about ourselves. Always.
The ACLU has its own biases for or against certain content and messages.
The government should respect the religiosity of its citizens.
Take out “the religiosity of” and you have the whole basis of Constitutional democracy. Problem is governments aren’t people capable of respect; only people have that intuition. So the correct statement might be better put as “people should respect other people.” Problem with that is “respect,” to be meaningful has to be earned. People don’t intrinsically respect. Maybe they should.
But — but I — I will say this, that — that if — that — that if teaching critical race theory is — is — is antithetical to a public education, then the legislature would likely address that.
It will be interesting if that statement is cited in the briefs in any of these pending cases.
Absolutely! And the courts won’t even need a Klain retweet.
Sometimes the correct answer just comes out regardless
Thank you, Professor Turley, for bringing this exchange to our attention. The case is definitely one to be followed.
Ditto.
What is critical race theory?
What is uncritical race theory?
What defines a race? Color? Attitude? Accent?
What was Obama? White? Black? Brown? Tan?
What was his mom? Dad?
Obama was half white but I. Terms of skin color he was tan. Not black like me.