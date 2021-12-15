Michigan Woman Criminally Investigated for Social Media Attacks on Anti-Maskers

The Livingston County (Mich.) Sheriff’s Office is seeking criminal charges against a Howell woman who posted nasty attacks on Twitter to criticize recent public meeting comments by anti-maskers. Kasey Helton seems an entirely unhinged and uncivil person. However, as will come as no surprise to regulars on this blog, I do not see the basis for such a criminal referral, which creates a chilling effect on free speech.
Helton posted juvenile and insulting tweets about a purported nurse who complained of E. coli on masks: “Nurse E.Coli b/c she’s full of” followed by the poop emoji. She also tagged St. Joseph’s Health, saying “I believe she’s on your staff?” She added attacks like a “dangerous RN sponsored by Schoolcraft College” a “pathetic purveyor of health misinformation.” The posted videos include one from a Brighton Board of Education meeting in which a woman claiming to be a nurse calls masks ineffective and “a restriction of one’s breathing.”
Helton is the face of our age of rage. However, Sheriff Mike Murphy decided to refer the matter for criminal charges under MCL 750.411s, which states the elements of the offense as:
“(a) The person knows or has reason to know that posting the message could cause 2 or more separate noncontinuous acts of unconsented contact with the victim.
(b) Posting the message is intended to cause conduct that would make the victim feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed, or molested.
(c) Conduct arising from posting the message would cause a reasonable person to suffer emotional distress and to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed, or molested.
(d) Conduct arising from posting the message causes the victim to suffer emotional distress and to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed, or molested.”
All four criteria must be met.
The referral shows how such ambiguous statutes undermine free speech. Much of the speech on the Internet can make people feel subjectively “intimidated,” “harassed,” or “molested.” Just being shown on such postings can cause “contacts” or harassment.
Sheriff Murphy seemed to acknowledge that he is pushing the legal envelope on this referral but said that he has lost his patience:
“We have done our share of these, trying to get some clear understanding of the line for criminal charges vs free speech. I am not going to waste a lot of time and resources if these aren’t going anywhere. But it seems the ante keeps getting up’ed with the hatred in social media posts..
… At the end of the day this will give us insight into the appetite of the prosecutor’s office on these issues. If they don’t end up issuing charges, we can say to future complainants that we won’t waste the time.”
Free speech should not have to depend upon “the appetite of the prosecutor’s office” or the patience of police chiefs. I have little sympathy for people like Helton who vent their anger on social media in this way. However, she is the price of free speech. I would rather have her angry diatribes than the criminalization of speech.
It should be known that the Michigan sheriff campaigned for Trump. The sheriff declined to disclose what tweets he believes were criminal in nature. Kinda smells like the ole sheriff was doing some campaigning again.
Indeed, a good example of the meeting ground of free speech and censorship, Turley.
Another meeting ground, one I actually care about, is going to be the one where trump is sued for libel and harassment of the woman election worker in Georgia who he named multiple times at a rally and she was forced to leave her home because treasonous magats kept pounding on her door at night and threatening her kids and mother. Then Kanye’s crisis manager tried to coerce her to admit to election fraud two days before 1/6, saying she’d cover her legal costs if she did.
That one can track all the way back to trump and I’m sure it entered the mix of what he’ll be facing when the hammer drops in Georgia. I’m thinking 1/6/22 is a perfect day for L’Orange to be indicted in multiple states concurrently.
I do not think that trolls should be prosecuted. It doesn’t matter what I think about what they say.
The line would be threatening violence.
She was an internet troll who felt entitled to financially ruin the nurse by reporting her to her supervisor.
She contemptible, but I still believe in Free Speech.
What she also does not realize is that there’s a difference between medical masking, where the masks are discarded and replaced regularly throughout the day, and wearing masks for days, weeks, or months at a time. Kids who wear masks all day touch their desks, that have collected respiratory droplets, dust, skin flakes, and who knows what else floats around in an elementary school classroom, and then they rub their nose, contaminating their mask.
If you open the bathroom door to exit, open any store or office doorknob, and then touch your mask, congratulations, you’ve got E coli on your mask.
I recall picking up a to go order, unable to take my eyes off the cashier’s mask. Trying to identify the source of all the stains. He must have worn that mask, in the kitchen, for months. Was that an oil stain, or did he have a runny nose last March?
Look around you. Some of those masks are rank.
Just because some people are careless about personal hygiene, that doesn’t mean everyone is, and this is not an argument that legitimates the banning of masks. On the contrary, it supports regular disposal and replacement of masks. While wearing a mask offers you little or no protection, it does offer others protection from you, if you are carrying a virus, wittingly or otherwise. Sneezing in someone’s face has never been regarded as polite, never mind hygienic. Infected droplets from your respiratory system get propelled metres away even during ordinary speech, but especially during singing, shouting or sneezing. unless stopped in their tracks such as by a mask. I recommend you wear a mask, change it regularly, and you’ll help reduce the spread of the virus. I am not an expert, but I listen to people who are.
I recommend you wear a mask, change it regularly, and you’ll help reduce the spread of the virus. I am not an expert, but I listen to people who are. — Derek Williams
To which experts do you refer? The ones who said masks don’t work and aren’t necessary, then later flipped to saying wear masks everywhere, all the time (including outdoors, at home, and during sex)? Those experts?
Hmmm, we should reduce the spread using experimental mRNA vaccines too…
It’s well-established that surgeons wear masks to protect their patients from opportunistic infections. There’s also a reason why parents tell their kids to cover their mouth when they sneeze. When you’re mid flu, try sneezing in someone’s face and see if they catch anything. Then, when your next urge to sneeze comes up, stand back, keep your distance and sneeze into your sleeve. When you have done this research, do let us know the results. Do the people in the direct path of your infected breath catch your flu more often?
I suspect that you’re anti-mask simply because you see this as a “Left versus Right” thing, rather than having concern for others in a public health issue. But if you really are willing to sneeze in someone’s face, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near you.
How do they charge someone with a crime for the purpose of substantiating that such a crime shouldn’t be charged at all? It seems like the plan was just to throw something against the wall to see if it sticks. It puts the prosecutor between a rock and a hard place. He loses one way or the other. Then again, that may have been the intention after all. I tinks I smells a rat.
Intelligent people learn from their mistakes whereas you are too simple minded to admit when wrong. Although for you it would be time consuming.
We have never had unfettered free speech. Perjury is not legitimate exercise of free speech, neither is libel, and nor are incitement to riot or incitement to crime. Fraud likewise is prosecutable as are racial slurs in certain jurisdictions. When it comes to “balance” in journalism, such as in live interviews, relative power is important, such as hearing the “points of view” of 1930’s Nazis who have the guns, versus Jews stripped of German citizenship. For there to be true freedom of speech, there has to be concomitant freedom TO speak without threat of violence.
As for this notion of ‘Left versus Right’, I think that is unnecessarily polarising, provoked by the rhetoric of Trump, setting up difference where there is ample room for agreement, such as in healthcare provision, civil rights, and so forth. Too many are loaded for bear, and resorting to Strawman logical fallacy. Not everyone on the Left is necessarily a ‘woke’ Communist, and not everyone on the Right is necessarily a racist Nazi.
“We have never had unfettered free speech.”
– Derek Williams
Americans have always enjoyed the absolute unqualified freedom of speech – unfettered free speech – while it has always been wise to be critical and careful when availing oneself of it.
Certainly the absolute right to keep and bear arms and the absolute freedom of travel in cars require much discipline to preclude adversely impacting other Americans and having to suffer the consequences.
“…there is ample room for agreement, such as in healthcare provision, civil rights, and so forth.”
– Derek Williams
It is difficult at best to discern this word salad. Suffice it to say that there is absolutely and unequivocally NO possibility of constitutional governmental healthcare provision, not Medicare or Obamacare, as healthcare provision is not mandated by or enumerated in the Constitution. Healthcare is a freedom and right of individual Americans and healthcare provision occurs in the free markets of the private sector by free individuals who freely choose to participate in the free market healthcare industry.
There is no such thing as “civil rights.” Civil rights are not mandated or enumerated in the Constitution while rights, freedoms, privileges and immunities of citizens are.
Your “racist Nazi” ad hominem attack against Americans who support the “manifest tenor” of the Constitution is fraudulent and artificial, and is an attempt to obfuscate the fact that you are a communist who espouses the principles of the Communist Manifesto. It’s not working, comrade.
If you believe your freedom of speech allows you to lie to a court of law, defame someone, swear a false document, and incite a riot with impunity, then you are not only mistaken, you are delusional. I might saty, “by all means give it a go, and let us know how you get on”, but I have neither desire nor intention to incite you to commit a crime.
Civil rights most certainly DO exist in law, and enforceably so, ever since the Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964, alongside numerous state ordinances extending the scope to include LGBT+ and other disliked minorities.
The Constitution does not, and was never intended to govern every human act. It is only necessary that a law not be UN-Constitutional,
As for healthcare, it is entirely possible to set up a US national healthcare system comparable to that in every other First World country, that looks after everyone, even those who currently have to choose between feeding their children and insuring. To do so is in no way unconstitutional. All provisions of the ACA (“Obamacare”) continue to be in effect, with some limits on the Medicaid expansion.
The rest of your post is Strawman fallacy.
We have never had unfettered free speech. Perjury is not legitimate exercise of free speech, neither is libel
You should sign on to the legal team for Mike Lindell. A court just turned down his civil suit against The Dail Mail for alleging he was carrying on an affair and he was buying alcohol. Just two lies, the judge said didn’t really matter. Sounds like you could take the judge to school on free speech law.
Libel is an actionable offence. Your example does not prove that you can defame someone with impunity.
As for this notion of ‘Left versus Right’, I think that is unnecessarily polarising, provoked by the rhetoric of Trump,
Suuuurrre, thats the ticket….Its Tumps fault. because before 2016 we never ever considered politics. Sure, I got it.
Shhhh(another fool that thinks President Trump started it, instead of the voters electing him to ADDRESS THE PROBLEM)
If you think Trump brought the nation together, the evidence speaks otherwise.
The statute is clearly an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment. However the door to this type of law was opened with the enactment of “hate crimes” which criminalized bad thoughts and unpopular attitudes. And the problem with bad laws is that they are never repealed, but in fact seem to expand into creeping authoritarianism. For example, Federal civil rights legislation was created at a time, more than a half-century ago, when some Southern juries wouldn’t convict racist whites for attacks on blacks. But those days are long gone, as the Ahmed Aurbury verdict demonstrates, yet the Federal statute continues to be applied in very liberal places like CA and Minn which have no history of racist juries. I read today that Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to Fed’l civil rights violations, and his prison term will be served concurrently with his state sentence. So what was the point? The Federal prosecutors had nothing better to do? They certainly can’t argue that Minn failed to avenge George Floyd, so by wasting tax dollars on a second charge for the same crime, the Federal govt was simply grandstanding.
The “hate crime” statute class is frivolous and unconstitutional.
Judges and Justices who have supported this legislation must have been impeached and convicted for egregious abuse of power, usurpation of power, dereliction and negligence.
“Hate crime” is a necessary concept, in order to allow stricter sentences to be passed against individuals who single out their victims because of an innate characteristic, such as sex, skin colour, sexuality, or disability. If you’re white, you are not terrified of a KKK march, because you know they’re not after you. However, if you are black, then you have to re-evaluate your entire existence.
Thus, if you are a member of the KKK who specifically only terrorises blacks, thereby placing an entire black community in fear of their lives, a crime against a member of that community should be punished more severely.
The crime is property damage or bodily injury, comrade.
That you and the Politburo prefer the benefits and privileges of tyrannical and maniacal dictatorship does not nullify the Constitution.
Objectivity is an insurmountable obstacle for communists.
Your immoderate language and ad hominem does not address my point, and appears to be a copy+paste response without reading.
Did John Wayne Gacy “hate” the 33 kids he slaughtered and dissolved with lye.
Speech, thought, belief and the holding of any and all opinions on every subject, including race, are eminently constitutional.
Right but it seems pretty obvious that the Sheriff is not interested in prosecuting this kind of thing and hopes to force the DA to set a precedent one way or the other. By choosing a defendant who presumably aligns with the DA’s political bent, the Sheriff has done a very neat bit of what Nancy Pelosi has been known to call jiujitsu. Prosecute now or forever hold your peace- preferably the latter.
That’s an interesting take…
A self-described rabble rouser. Exactly the type of person that the First Amendment should protect, even if she is vile and pernicious
Someone out there should take-up the challenge of making a tasteless, offensive video that shits all over Hanukah, and see how they like it.
Unhinged is an understatement.
Prime example of the degree of irrational thinking and behavior in this country.
I expect it to get worse.
Professor Turley’s clear principles regarding the right to speak are always refreshing in these perilous times.
Let them talk; they reveal their stupidity.
That applies to right and left.
Look at this blog, posters like Anonymous EB, Natacha, Justice Holmes, JeffSilberman, Fishwings (apologies to those that I missed and for misspellings), reveal both their biases and their trolling.
Few of us take them seriously; every time that these Lefties post they reveal the moral bankruptcy of the left and its essential dishonesty.
Perhaps more shocking, they reveal they perniciousness of TDS pervading society.
The same can be said of the righties here. They are just as revealing about their own stupidity.
Spoken by someone who just trolled five people in a single post.