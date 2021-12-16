When Experience Works Against You: DUI Defendant Allegedly Tells Police She “Does This All The Time”

The ban of the existence of defense lawyers are clients who use arrests to make incriminating statements but few get to the level of Perla Aguilar, 27. Aguilar was arrested for DUI in Oklahoma and reportedly told police, repeatedly, that it is all right because she “does this all the time.” She was arrested around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday for drunk driving and child neglect. The children aged 5, 8 and 9 plus a 9-month-old baby were found in their mother’s house with no heat on a day with a temperature of 35 degrees outside.

Police say that the mother of four was slurring her words when she told officers and she “does this all the time” and has previously gotten into “trouble before for neglecting her children,” Gray News reported.

The first task of counsel is to explain to Aguilar that DUI is less of a qualification than a classification — prior experience is really not a good thing.

