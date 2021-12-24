“Whatever it Takes” Politics: Biden Reverses His Earlier Support of the Filibuster Rule

We recently discussed how Democratic members and staffers are now repeating the same phrase that they will push through immigration reform, spending bills, and other items “by any means necessary.” That includes packing the Supreme Court and sacking nonpartisan staffers like the Senate Parliamentarian. Now President Joe Biden has joined the movement to cast aside prior principles that he has defended to achieve his own agenda. He told ABC anchor David Muir that he is reversing his position on the filibuster and would support its curtailment for federalizing election rules to change the rules in many states. It is part of what the President now says is a strategy to muscle through the legislative by “whatever it takes.”
President Biden has never been a prisoner to principle. As discussed in an earlier column, he has spent his career as a largely opportunistic actor who tends to go where the polls rather than principles take him. However, one principle that he has not been willing to jettison (until now) was the filibuster.
As a senator, Biden was vehement in opposition to those who wanted to curtail the filibuster. He called such efforts “disastrous” and proclaimed: “God save us from that fate … [it] would change this fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about.” His colleagues, including then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and now-Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), gave equally full-throated endorsements of the rule being denounced today as a thoroughly racist relic.
Despite remaining silent for much of the year as groups denounced the filibuster as a “racist relic,” Biden finally summoned up the courage to again reaffirm his opposition to curtailing the filibuster rule. Rather than risk the ire of his party, he explained it as a purely strategic decision but stated that he still supports the filibuster.
With the Build Back Better legislation blocked in the Senate, pressure was building on Biden to drop his opposition. Democrats are particularly adamant that they need to take over election rules and force states to adopt new rules before the midterm elections. To make the case, many in the media have been hyping the argument that the rule is a “relic of the Jim Crow period.” Putting aside the factual and historical errors, Biden was facing a test between principle and politics. His choice was, if nothing else, predictable.
In the pushing to preempt state election laws, Muir asked Biden “are you prepared to support fundamental changes in the Senate rules to get this done?” Biden responded “yes.” Muir then asked “what does that mean?” Biden responded “that means whatever it takes.”
There is nothing more chilling than a president declaring that he will do “whatever it takes” to achieve his goals, including changing what he called the “fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about.”
While President Biden may have found his natural resting place in a conflict between politics and principle, the move against the filibuster rule will only aggravate our deep divisions. The Democrats would force through a sweeping federalization of state election laws for the first time in our history. It would federally preempt the laws in dozens of states and declare that Congress, not state legislatures, will now dictate how people vote in states from New Hampshire to Idaho to Oregon.
I previously wrote why the filibuster rule was designed for times like this:
Pushing through such controversial measures with bare majorities and on straight party lines will only deepen the divisions and increase the rage in this country. So this is precisely a time when the filibuster can play a positive role, by forcing legislation to pass with a modest level of bipartisan support. It requires consensus and compromise at a time of growing, violent division.
…
The filibuster has gone through historic controversies through the centuries, from opposing Caesar to opposing civil rights. But as a consensus-forcing rule, its time may have arrived, to the chagrin of many.
How does Putin know that his nukes would even work? They could all be duds.
Whatever it takes is just another way to say the end justifies the means. Why should we be surprised when the end justifies the means has been the watch word of every want to be dictator in history. Joe Biden keeps his copy of Machiavelli’s treatise on his nightstand. He can and does often quote it word for word.
This past summer, we had a good friend over for dinner.
He said he fears this (sic: Biden admin) government more than white supremacists.
He is a black Jew.
Thinking people know that biden is just the monkey and wonder who the organ grinder(s) is/are. More recent than likening all of them to the puppet and his puppeteer(s).
The Ds want to restore free and fair elections to this country, so those who get the most votes win, and all citizens have an opportunity to vote without barriers or suppression. This should be so basic that there no need for a law. But the Rs have shown themselves to be against the concept of meaningful elections.
Let’s also point out that those who are opposed to this are the same who supported an attack on the capital and were just peachy with the idea of the VP ignoring the results of the election. So your credentials on reasonableness are quite low.
This country’s system of representative democracy is on the verge of collapsing, and the Rs are the ones trying to topple it. They must be stopped and the last chance is now.
Sammy, here is your fair and free election. A Russian citizen crosses our southern border illegally and should be allowed to vote in our elections without presenting an ID. This is really what you are calling for. Listen to what you are saying!
Let me look at my notes. I’ve got it somewhere. Just a minute. Hang on. No, that’s not it. Oh, yes here it is, they told me to say, “Whatever it takes.”
JT’s attack on Biden’s principles (or lack of them) today is interesting coming from someone who only yesterday complained about the insulting language used by Larry Tribe in some of his comments.
Insulting language? how about lying!
Well then, the left shouldn’t be surprised, meeting some VERY INTENSE RESISTANCE by Whatever it takes from the Right . . !!
Interesting is it not?
2016, her would be highness, Hillary Clinton proclaimed the election was stolen from her by Trump and the Kremlin! Stolen by white suburban women who were told by their misogynist husbands to vote for Trump! She and others in MSM piled on the Russiagate, the Biggest Lie, for 4 years. She could declare to “Resist!” and not expect any kind of backlash, that she is dividing the country! Her calls to “Resist!” are not the division that is undermining our democracy!
But anyone not on her side who could say the same, to “Resist!” her, the Dems, the Biden Admin, then they are threats to democracy.
Interesting is it not?
As an Independent, I see those who say, “Whatever it takes!” or ” By any means necessary!” a greater threat to America than anything Trump.
Disclaimer, leading up to the 2020 election, I donated monies to the Tulsi Gabbard campaign twice and would of a third time if she did not drop out. If she runs as an Independent in 2024, I will, again, contribute to her campaign and vote for her.
I might even volunteer for her.
Resistance to dictatorial rule? Count me in.
