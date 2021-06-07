An Ideal Rule for the Age of Rage? Critics May Be Making the Best Argument For Keeping The Filibuster

Below is my column in the Hill on the future of the filibuster and why this may be the most credible period for the use of such a compromise-forcing rule. There have always been good-faith arguments against the use of such a rule as inhibiting democratic voting. After all, the rule blocks bare majority voting. However, with a razor-thin margin in both houses, the use of such a rule can help force greater dialogue and compromise in Congress, which most voters indicate that they want in polls. It now appears that Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) will block the federal voting rights legislation even without a filibuster. As a result he was attacked as a “not very bright” aider and abetter and “cowardly, power-hungry white guy” by the left. Sen. Dick Durbin’s press secretary on the Judiciary Committee even curiously declared that democracy should not be “in the hands of a man who lives in a house boat.” The furious response explains why Manchin has been one of just two Democrats willing to demand compromise. The Republicans have roughly the same number willing to push from that side. However, combined these senators are seeking bipartisan agendas in a deeply divided nation. Killing the filibuster will remove the key pressure to seek bipartisan approaches.
Here is the column:
“If you want a friend in Washington, buy a dog,” is a quote often attributed, perhaps erroneously, to President Truman. When it comes to Sen. Joe Manchin, President Biden may be thinking of offering his voracious dog, Major, to the West Virginia Democrat.
Biden has trolled Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in public speeches, denouncing both as those “two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.” In reality, Manchin and Sinema have voted 100 percent with Biden so far, more than such liberal icons as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). That’s why the Washington Post gave Biden three more “Pinocchios” to add to his growing collection.
However, both Manchin and Sinema support preserving the Senate’s filibuster rule, and they are portrayed in the press as fighting for what is being called a “Jim Crow relic.” One reporter asked Sinema how she would respond to what critics are calling a “choice between the filibuster and democracy,” while the Los Angeles Times ran a column titled, “What’s the matter with Kyrsten Sinema?”
In truth, the filibuster is no more racist than any other procedural rule. The irony is that, despite its abusive use in the past, this is arguably the most compelling time for a filibuster rule.
While Democrats and the media have painted anyone supporting the filibuster as anti-democratic, even racist, they overwhelmingly supported the rule when Democrats were in the Senate minority. As a senator, Biden denounced any termination of the filibuster as “disastrous” and declared: “God save us from that fate … [since it] would change this fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) previously warned the Senate that it was “on the precipice” of a constitutional crisis as “the checks and balances which have been at the core of this republic are about to be evaporated” by a proposed elimination of the filibuster. Likewise, then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) denounced those seeking to eradicate the filibuster as trying to change “the rules in the middle of the game so that they can make all the decisions while the other party is told to sit down and keep quiet.” He added: “If the majority chooses to end the filibuster and if they choose to change the rules and put an end to democratic debate, then the fighting and the bitterness and the gridlock will only become worse.”
Back then, the filibuster was the embodiment of “democratic debate” — and those words were echoed in the same newspapers and on the same television programs that now denounce the rule. When Sinema recently made the same defense of the rule as Biden, Schumer and Obama, she was attacked as mouthing specious, racist or reactionary talking points.
In reality, the rule did not originate as a racist device. Indeed, as I have previously written, it is more a “relic” of the Julius Caesar era than the Jim Crow era. In ancient Rome, the filibuster was used to force the Roman senate to hear dissenting voices; Cato the Younger used it to oppose Julius Caesar’s return to Rome and to denounce rampant corruption. It was viewed as protecting minority viewpoints in senate proceedings. In the United States, it can be traced to a procedural argument by former Vice President Aaron Burr to get rid of an automatic end to debate on bills in the early 1800s. It was not created in or for the Jim Crow era — and Cato the Younger was not the junior senator from Alabama.
The rule has been used for different purposes, including, most infamously, to oppose 1950s civil rights legislation. Over the years, it has been modified, as in 1975 when the threshold to end a filibuster was reduced to 60 votes. However, both parties agreed that the rule was needed to force greater consensus in the Senate, which fashions itself “The world’s greatest deliberative body.”
There are good-faith arguments that filibusters frustrate democratic voting. However, this is arguably a time when the value of the rule is most evident and most compelling as a compromise-forcing legislative device. The Senate is split 50-50, a reflection of the country’s division. (The House is little better off, with a majority of just a handful of votes, the smallest majority since World War II.) That leaves Democrats struggling to pass bills based on the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Harris.
Democrats were able to circumvent the filibuster rule to pass a $1.9 trillion relief bill, with no need to compromise, by using a budget reconciliation tactic. Heavily laden with pork projects and few spending limits, that bill embodied the dangers of enacting legislation on simple “muscle votes.” Now, though, they want to push through non-budget bills that cannot be shoehorned into a budget reconciliation framework.
For example, many senators want to add as many as four new Supreme Court justices to give liberals an instant, controlling majority on the court. There also is a demand to make D.C. the 51st state. Notably, both moves are highly unpopular with a majority of voters. And Democrats are pushing an unprecedented federalization of elections to prevent states from requiring forms of voter identification that are popular with voters.
Pushing through such controversial measures with bare majorities and on straight party lines will only deepen the divisions and increase the rage in this country. So this is precisely a time when the filibuster can play a positive role, by forcing legislation to pass with a modest level of bipartisan support. It requires consensus and compromise at a time of growing, violent division.
Democrats, media figures and activists are aware of the hypocrisy over the filibuster rule and its long defense by Democrats as a positive democratic device. That is why there is a concerted effort to portray support for the filibuster as racist. It is a familiar pattern in silencing an opposing view: Frame the rule as racist, and dismiss the consensus arguments accepted just a few years ago in defense of the rule. You then pass bills on straight party line votes in the name of national unity.
The filibuster has gone through historic controversies through the centuries, from opposing Caesar to opposing civil rights. But as a consensus-forcing rule, its time may have arrived, to the chagrin of many.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
11 thoughts on “An Ideal Rule for the Age of Rage? Critics May Be Making the Best Argument For Keeping The Filibuster”
51% voting 49% into slavery is a racist vote. While not getting rid of majority tyranny over the minority, the filibuster helps to reduce that possibility. The Constitution protects us from enslaving others, but the left is anxious to get rid of the Constitution.
The name “philibuster” came about when Congress was moving from Philadelphia to DC.
Philly got busted. No one gives a damn. Next stop is Vietnam. Cause it’s five, six, seven, open up the Pearly Gates. Ain’t no time to wonder why…Trump is going to lie.
Obie’s on me about the garbage.
Always love when a topic gets the hairs on your neck up, JT. This one even has you talking smack about the Pinnochios Biden has gotten while you almost completely ignored delving into that with the failed blog writer from florida., L’Orange.
Truth is, the Senate hasn’t been the world’s most deliberative body for awhile and, as Chris Hayes often points out, it’s a great time for Repubs and the filibuster. They don’t need to worry about it anymore to stack the SCOTUS & the judiciary, nor for running tax breaks for the super high end through, whereas Dems are subject to it for the vast majority of their agenda. Mitch McConnell has home jobbed the rules and he did it long ago.
So the Senate is stuck exactly where it’s stuck and it will stay that way. Probably best to find ways around it and let it become a body that specializes in yakiing about talking points all day before heading out to fund raise to continue on being able to spew talking points. Hopes and prayers everyone!!!
P.S. Joe Manchin is either willfully deluded or has a hell of a back room arrangement with Moscow Mitch.
eb
EB,
Notice that Turley points out the criticism of Manchin by his fellow Democrats, BUT he is silent about the abuse heaped upon Liz Cheney by her colleagues when she was cancelled.
Turley I suspect is trying to ingratiate himself to the Trumpists before he becomes persona non grata when he has to defend Trump’s “non-snappy” and witness-laden criminal prosecution. All his pandering to no avail….
When Turley inevitably loses his Fox gig, I doubt he will be welcomed back to the mainstream media. I gather his snubbing by the mainstream is what drove him to Fox. Fox used to be the end of the line for most. After Fox, it’s usually a downward spiral to Newsmax though- I have to say- I don’t have such a low opinion of Turley to believe that he would be prepared to stoop that low.
Agreed, Jeff. We’ve seen him go from MSNBC spots on Morning Joe to bits on CBS…, now to Fox. Newsmax is probably too far I’m thinking he’s building into retirement after a Trump indictment. Rounding into the homestretch right now.
eb
Enter Anonymous to help make the point regarding the hypocrisy of the left. Seven months ago-filibuster =good, today, filibuster=racist.
This is another example of the Harry Reid syndrome of needing to be careful of what you wish for. Anyone that has followed the asinine politics of the country and the Democrats for the last few years will know what I mean.
hullbobby, you took one too many pucks to the head.
eb
Only the Democrats’ and the media would support the filibuster while in the minority and then call it racist THE NEXT YEAR when in the majority.
In politics shamelessness is a superpower.
Professor Turley, can you kindly explain why on Earth, when my photo is on my driver’s license (and obtaining same has become such an ordeal of documentation), my signature must still be verified by some poor poll worker? After all, signatures change, or am I mistaken? In the words of Charlie Brown . . . good grief!