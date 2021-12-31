Justice Department Drops Prosecution of Epstein Guards After Maxwell Conviction

In a surprising move the day after the conviction of Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, the Justice Department dropped all charges against the two guards on duty the night of his death. The filing of a nolle prosequi notice just before New Year’s Eve (and just after the verdict) immediately rekindled long-standing conspiracy theories that Epstein was killed rather than committed suicide in his cell on August 9, 2019. Putting such theories to the side, the filing raises a host of other questions, including the basis and motive of bringing the charges in the first place.
The filing triggered a causation versus correlation debate. However, it is worth noting that the verdict came at the end of the year when many judges, prosecutors, and counsel tend to clear cases. Indeed, a civil lawsuit against one of Epstein’s former executive assistants by a “Jane Doe” victim was also voluntarily dismissed.
The lawsuit against Lesley Groff alleged that she “knew or recklessly disregarded the facts and information that made clear that Epstein was trafficking Jane to Paris for commercial sex purposes, and that Epstein was doing so by means of force, threats of force, fraud, coercion, and/or a combination of such means.” These were the same type of enabling allegations that were directed at Maxwell but Groff was never subject to an indictment. She has insisted that she had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and she did not have the close relationship that existed between Epstein and Maxwell. Jane Doe asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice after the Maxwell verdict.
The Justice Department’s filing seems more of a coincidence of timing vis-a-vis the Maxwell case. After all, the guards were given a deal in May and their conditions were met by the end of the year. It is more likely that the Justice Department timed the filing itself for just before New Year’s Eve to bury the closing of the case to minimize coverage.
However, a more important question is why these charges were brought when the Justice Department is now saying that it would not be in the interest of justice to pursue convictions.
Metropolitan Correctional Center guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were indicted in November 2019, for falsifying records and conspiracy for allegedly failing to perform checks on the night of Aug. 9, 2019 and early morning of Aug. 10, 2019. The charges seemed at the time to be a response to the skepticism from many that Epstein died at a convenient time before he could name names. A long list of powerful men reportedly flew on his “Lolita Express” and visited his homes with young women and girls in attendance. The charges tagged these guards as the most responsible parties and then closed the matter as a suicide facilitated by negligence.
As attention died down, Noel and Thomas were then given deferred prosecution agreements in May. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Lonergan declared that “after a thorough investigation, and based on the facts of this case and the personal circumstances of the defendants, the Government has determined that the interests of justice will best be served by deferring prosecution in this District.”
The question is why bring the charges in the first place if this was always negligence and a few altered work sheets. The guards could have been fired, but the Justice Department needed to bring criminal charges to suggest that there was something beyond negligence to explain the death. If these guards were criminally responsible, it reduced responsibility (and suspicions) for the government as a whole.
My concern is not an overarching conspiracy as much as the use of the criminal justice system for political purposes. Someone had to face the music, at least for a time. That does not make these guards innocent. They were, at best, negligent. However, there remains a disconnect with how this case was originally portrayed and how it ended. If these defendants falsified documents and lied to obstruct an investigation, they should have been prosecuted fully. Instead, the Justice Department ended the matter with a shrug just before New Year’s Eve when most people are focused on more celebratory matters.
22 thoughts on “Justice Department Drops Prosecution of Epstein Guards After Maxwell Conviction”
Scallywags could be a fitting description of the DC swamp critters, or that could be too polite giving way to fatuous denizens. This is reminiscent of two Cowboys standing next to a corral before cleaning and wondering what if any difference there is between heifer and bull excrement. Ultimately agreeing that ones Bull S___ and the other is just crap, but both have the stench of swamp gas.
Yep, Rule of Law definitely gone in America. They simply prosecute if they choose to. They ignore when they choose to.
Bet a dollar to a doughnut somewhere there sits a video of recognizable characters that would make Linda Lovelace blush?
The people are asleep. The rule of law is very easy to understand, yet we are seeing criminality treated differently based on political needs rather than the crime.
Another question: What became of the affirmative action warden in charge of this crap hole? Promoted?
I thought she’d be dead by now.
Turkey, Turkey, boe burley.
Banana fanna foe burley …
Fee Fi Moe Larry…
Cheese!
I don’t know what the guards did do or failed to do. Did they say they were asleep when he hung himself? Did they hang him?
We need a lie detector test.
Indeed Professor, the mere fact the two Guards could be simply negligent is defeated by their falsification of the records. That is a Federal Crime for them to do so….a patent violation of 18 USC 1001.
(a) Except as otherwise provided in this section, whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully—
(1) falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact;
(2) makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; or
(3) makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry;
shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 5 years or, if the offense involves international or domestic terrorism (as defined in section 2331), imprisoned not more than 8 years, or both. If the matter relates to an offense under chapter 109A, 109B, 110, or 117, or section 1591, then the term of imprisonment imposed under this section shall be not more than 8 years.
That it resulted in a death…..there might even be an Involuntary Manslaughter charge created by their actions and failure to perform their duties.
We just a conviction of a Police Officer who made an UNINTENTIONAL mistake resulting in a death be convicted of Manslaughter.
Once again we see Federal Law Enforcement not being prosecuted when all evidence leads to a determination that serious Federal Crimes have been committed.
The same law used to go after General Flynn and so many others….lying to the FBI….was not used in this case where Epstein is supposed to have hung himself.
Asking why is a very reasonable question in light of who the dead Man was….Epstein with lots of dirt on some very powerful people….some with a reputation of seeing those who posed a liability to them seemed to have instances of Arkancide occur in the past.
When there is ample signs of smoke….one does begin to suspect there is a fire somewhere in the house.
Each time the FBI and DOJ team up on investigations with political consequences…..it never seems that either Agency is seen as being above board and without fault.
Now why is that you should wonder?
DOJ knew or learned that pursuing criminal charges (other than allegedly being asleep) might well identify some wealthy low life who partied with Epstein and all the young girls and were somehow involved in his alleged “suicide.”
Because the guards were paid off to lie. Does anybody really believe that both of them fell asleep? REALLY??? They did more wrong, than any of the 1/6/21 trespassers.
Yeah, they’re twins.
The doubts people have about the reasons Noel and Thomas were given deferred prosecution and now dismissal of charges is one of the continuing prices we pay for the politicization of the Justice Department and the FBI. Like the media, these institutions have lost all credibility and it will take a long time and strong leadership that does not have a political agenda if it ever is to be restored.
It is beyond recovery and Nero is fiddeling. We are digressing into the dystopian stage rapidly.
the DOJ – partisan? Oh come now.
I really think that the DOJ needs to be come an independent agency, but I have no idea how that could be accomplished
There really IS no such animal, an independent government agency, anymore. I can’t think of one that has not been captured or at the very least has a political agenda. All of them have been badly compromised and are behaving as independent actors irrespective of which party is in the White House.
(your last sentence is dissonant with the remainder of the paragraph?)
No it is fact. Republican or Democrat, the bureaucracy is leftist. That’s why Trump had to go. He was NOT ESTABLISHMENT.
I can’t think of one that has not been captured or at the very least has a political agenda.
Americans have made politics their religion, replete with golden calves, doctrines (right vs left), sacred texts (liberal heterodoxy vs “conservative” principles – both made up on the fly), oracles (MSNBC vs Gateway Pundit), and ex cathedra pronouncements of who is a goat vs sheep.
All institutions today are imbued with political agendas: universities, medicine, science, public schools, news media, public forums, you name it. This is what Americans have chosen, just like Greek mythology figure Narcisus who fell in love with his reflection in a pool of water, today that would be social media. History repeats itself.
Alas, at least they can crow, as Frank Sinatra stated, the national anthem:
🎶 My Way 🎶
Alas, at least they can crow, as Frank Sinatra stated, the national anthem @0:04, but you need to rise
DOJ – always creating respect for American justice.
Such BS, but that’s all I expect from this DOJ