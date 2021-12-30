Transportation Versus Destination: Maxwell’s Conviction Leaves Glaring Questions Over the Lack of Prosecutions

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell for five out of six criminal charges was heralded by many as bringing some justice for the girls abused through her actions. Indeed, the Southern District of New York correctly called the underlying conduct as “one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children.” However, that statement only begged the question of why none of the men listed on flights of the “Lolita Express” or on the guest lists of these parties have been prosecuted. That list includes former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump as well as Prince Andrew and an assortment of billionaires. It is not clear if these men committed criminal acts but it is also not clear that they have been formally questioned by the FBI.
As I discussed last night, this criminal enterprise was allegedly not only to bring girls and women to Epstein but to his powerful friends. Without pursuing those alleged “johns,” the Maxwell prosecution seems like arresting a getaway driver but letting the bank robbers escape.
The pictures of men on these trips are now well-known. They do not in themselves establish criminal conduct. For example, the pictures of Clinton getting a message from a 22-year-old woman is not illegal and she later described him as a “perfect gentleman.” However, Clinton has been accused of misleading the public on his number of flights with Epstein. The media has reported at least 26 flights with Epstein. Being a repeated guest with an infamous child molester raises obvious concerns. The media has reported at least 26 flights with Epstein. It is certainly enough to warrant questioning by the FBI.
Then there is Prince Andrew who has been pursued for questioning. Much of the litigation, however, has come from civil litigation. Prince Andrew recently put forward a novel defense in one such case.
Yet, there is a concern that the Justice Department has previously worked to scuttle rather than to pursue the underlying wrongdoing, including a disgraceful plea agreement. I was an early and vocal critic of that deal with Epstein. Despite a strong case for prosecution, Epstein’s lawyers were able to secure a ridiculous deal with prosecutors. He was accused of abusing more than forty minor girls (with many between the ages of 13 and 17). Epstein pleaded guilty to a Florida state charge of felony solicitation of underage girls in 2008 and served a 13-month jail sentence. Epstein was facing a 53-page indictment that could have resulted in life in prison. However, he got the 13 month deal. Moreover, to my lasting surprise, former Miami U.S. attorney Alexander Acosta was inexplicably made labor secretary under Trump. He later resigned.
While the FBI aggressively (and correctly) pursued Maxwell, there is no evidence of such a concerted effort to investigate the men who may have been involved in sex trafficking. Given the all-out effort on Ashley Biden’s diary, it would be good to see an equal effort on Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators.
If Epstein allegedly transported women and girls to his island for visits with himself and these men, there is ample reason to interview them. It is not clear if Maxwell has further evidence to offer, but this is the time to produce it. While she is not practically looking at 65 years, she can easily receive a sentence around 15 years even as a first offender. That sentence could be reduced with cooperation credit. What is not clear is how focused the SDNY is on developing cases that focus not just on the “transportation” but the destination of these flights.
Turley raises an interesting question.
If she is guilty of sex exploitation , why not go after the ‘Johns’?
In this case… can you prove that just because you were on the ‘Lolita Express’ that you were an active participant?
Let’s not forget who the prosecutor was in the Maxwell case. Also involved in the Epstein suicide debacle
https://www.worldtribune.com/comeys-daughter-prosecutor-in-maxwell-trial-earlier-explained-loss-of-epstein-suicide-video/
“[T]here is no evidence that [the FBI is engaged in] a concerted effort to target the men who may have been involved in sex trafficking . . .”
Cut ’em a little slack. Their plate’s already full with investigating: Diary-Gate, “insurrectionists,” “domestic terrorists,” the conspiracy behind the theft of a celebrity’s dog, and nooses masquerading as garage-door pulls.
The FBI will not investigate those people. Parents. yes; these people, no
Epstein]s assassination with the aid of agents of the govt is circumstantial evidence of powerful people engaging in their (illegal) kinks with immunity. Of course this has been going on for a long time (the coverup, not the kink, the kink predates walking upright) JFK was quite open about diddling the younger ones, and providing them to his cronies.
Like back in the JFK days and now, the media participates in the revolting behavior. Matt Laurer? CNN?
Since the actions by Maxwell occurred between 1994 and 2004, what happened to the Statute of Limitations?
It is not clear if these men committed criminal acts but it is also not clear that they have been formally questioned by the FBI.
How many of these men have been formally accused of a crime? Or should the FBI simply question people out of curiosity?
FBI simply question people out of curiosity?
The Maxwell trial had a slate of 100 witnesses. Victims of this scandal. They are all naming names. That’s enough for FBI investigation. Way more than a private persons missing diary.
I believe the new DOJ standard (Jan. 6) is to hold them in solitary confinement until a crime is alleged.
The SDNY is politically driven in its choices of prosecutions….and don’t give a Tinker’s Damn about Justice or the enforcing the Law.
Clinton did not miss lead about the number of Flights….He out right LIED. One has to ask that simple question….”Why”?
Dershowitz was on that list…..and claims his innocence….as he naturally would being the Lawyer that he is and as the Law allows him to do.
Prince Andrew….who I have met and shared a Dinner with….is also declaring his innocence…..as is his right.
The Professor is exactly right when he questions why the “Johns” are going scot free on this…..and of course knows the answer but declines to make a declarative statement…..”Privilege” of he wealthy and politically cnnectded and a corrupt SDNY.
Did Epstein agree to talk in a deal with the Florida Prosecutor and earn that sweetheart deal….but some one acted to prevent him from doing so…or for testifying in court? Was there a cover up of that murder?
When the Clintons get embroiled in yet another scandal….bad things begin to happen to potential witnesses to the extent it is hard to blame pure coincidence.
If this Woman decides to fully cooperate with the SDNY and testify in Federal Court…..what will she be able to attest to that would allow the Prosecutor to make cases against the “Johns”?
Will she live long enough to do so and see some of the Johns join. her in a Federal Prison?
We all know that justice is flexible.
Gentle, compassionate, and silent for the rich and connected.
Harsh, unforgiving, and vocal for the poor.
And politics is important. Look at the treatment of the 1/6 rioters versus the Portland rioters.
Same for military justice, where connected O6’s and above are treated quite gently (witness Petraeus).
American justice is not just.
PLEASE NO ad hominem. The first paragraph of this article puts 2 men who behaved VERY differently towards Epstein in the same sentence. That is a smear.
– Pres. Clinton not only travelled extensively with Epstein but decided to lie about it, most likely to cover up nefarious activity.
– Pres. Trump barred Epstein from his properties in 2010 when he discovered Epstein assaulted a girl at Mar-A Lago. In other words, he STOPPED nefarious activity.
Many people know bad people.
Pres. Trump stopped the deviance and banned the cause of it from his properties.
Pres. Clinton appears to have participated in the deviance.
Let’s use our words more accurately, Dr. T. Logical fallacies weaken your writing.
The difference in behavior of the two men is yet to be clear. It just came out that Trump traveled at least six more times than previously reported, was his omission of those six flights a lie? Clinton has cheated on his wife, been alleged to have fathered a child out of wedlock, abused his power and possibly committed rape. Nobody, least of all me is suggesting he’s a role model. He should be questioned and arrested if found guilty.
Trump has a much longer list of accusations, cheated on all of his wives, lied about his affairs, been accused multiple times of rape, sexually harassed underage girls and bragged about his ability to do whatever he liked to women because he was a star. Yes he stopped Epstein from continuing to use Mar-a-Lago to pick up girls after he hit on a friend’s daughter. You have a low bar for declaring him to have stopped nefarious activity. Trump also should be investigated and arrested if guilty, you should stop declaring him virtuous and be willing to examine him as well.
https://www.miamiherald.com/article256740662.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/women-accused-trump-sexual-misconduct-list-2017-12
Your Miami Harold link is paywalled
The Business insider link is nothing but baseless accusations. None ever filed a police report, or provided extemporaneous evidence.
Thanks for playing, pick up your parting gift on the way out.
The Steele nonsense was released prior to public disclosure of the 26 times Clinton was on an international manifest. The most telling sentence in the entire thin tissue of lies was the one that said the KGB and the FSB checked their files and found no compromising information on either Clinton. If I recall correctly the Starr report given to Congress listed Jane Does one through six. Six allegations of rape and sexual assault. Let’s be exceedingly generous and assume some were false. The KGB and the FSB have been tracking this guy for over three decades and have no compromising information. That strains credulity to put it nicely. That sentence alone should have caused the FBI to dismiss the document in its entirety.
Charge the pilot of the plane. Charge the company who sold rubbers. Don’t allow those women to wear makeup again. Tell the men that you can’t pork em if ya got em.