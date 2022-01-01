Is the “Workaround” Working? Federal Judge Enjoins Another Biden Mandate in Texas

The Supreme Court is preparing for arguments on January 7th in three cases looking at the legality of the vaccine mandate issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Courts have split on what White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain admits was a “workaround” of the limits on the President’s authority. Lower courts, however, are still adding potential mandate cases for expedited consideration. On New Year’s Eve, Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix of the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas enjoined the mandate issued under the Head Start programs by the Biden administration. The opinion follows the same general analysis as many of the prior cases in finding that this “workaround” will not work.
Like the OSHA rule, the new rules under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were put through quickly and without a “notice and comment” period of review. The rules also are unprecedented in their claim of authority to use this program to effectively implement a national vaccine mandate. It requires not just masks for children over the age of 2 but requires staff, contractors and volunteers in the program to be vaccinated by the end of January.
Judge Hendrix found that “there is a substantial likelihood that the mandates do not fit within the Head Start Act’s authorizing text, that HHS failed to follow the APA in promulgating the mandates and that the mandates are arbitrary and capricious,” and stated that it “preliminarily enjoins their enforcement in Texas.”
What is most notable about these cases is that they focus on the Chevron Doctrine, a doctrine affording agencies great deference in their interpretations and policies. Judge Hendrix found that “the plain language of defendants’ cited authority, the statutory context, and the existing regulations all confirm that the Secretary’s interpretation of ‘performance standards’ is not a permissible construction of the statute. The Court finds that plaintiffs are substantially likely to succeed on their claim that defendants exceeded their statutory authority.”
I have long been a critic of Chevron over its expansion of agency authority. The law is reflective of a dangerous trend in our government with the rise of federal agencies. Federal agencies have become a virtual fourth branch of government and that is one too many in our tripartite system. Agencies have gradually assumed greater authority and independence in the governance of the country, including the expanding role of agencies in resolving political and social controversies.
The vaccine mandates of the Biden Administration have created a target rich environment for justices who want to curtail Chevron, which will make the Jan. 7 arguments particularly interesting.
Here is the opinion: Texas v. Beccera
25 thoughts on “Is the “Workaround” Working? Federal Judge Enjoins Another Biden Mandate in Texas”
Just as an aside: Why is Biden so nonchalant about the therapeutics that are being developed? His myopia regarding the vaccine and only the vaccine will result in some people actually dying needlessly. The FDA just okayed the “miracle pills” that will save thousands of lives, but they won’t be ready for mass distribution for many months. If Biden (his people really) would have instituted am “operation warp speed” for the pills they would be ready to go right now. Trump, who everyone calls ignorant, had millions of vaccines ready to go the minute they got the FDA ok and it saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but Biden is as usual asleep at the switch.
I would rather be forced to read a nasty tweet or two with the knowledge that my local CVS has life saving pills ready for me if I get a bad covid infection. But hey, that’s just me.
As for the issue at hand: The agencies have TOO MUCH POWER and little leftists like to use them as “work arounds” because the public hates their policies. The Eviction Moratorium was a classic example of this creeping socialism that VOTERS will not go for.
Vaccine makers were given immunity. I’m curious how this impacts the legality of mandates? Is it not an issue that one is both mandated and has no recourse for potential harm? I don’t hear anyone make this argument. Thanks
It may be more than that. There are two legally distinct names, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and Comirnaty.
The approval for the vaccine is confusing. It might be only Comirnaty that was approved which might not have the same immunity from suit. To date, I don’t think Comirnaty is being distributed in the US through normal channels.
The position on immunity is confusing. As of today, while an emergency is in effect, ALL Covid-19 vaccines benefit from immunity, regardless of whether they are permitted under an EUA or full approval. Once the emergency ceases to be in effect, a fully approved vaccine will only benefit from immunity if it is fully approved for children. I can’t recall who has the authority to declare an emergency to be in effect.
Comirnaty is fully approved for those 16 and over. For some reason it is not being offered at all in the US.
“ALL Covid-19 vaccines benefit from immunity, regardless of whether they are permitted under an EUA or full approval.”
Daniel, I don’t know if that is true. Let’s look at it this way, if you were Pfizer and concerned about immunity, all things being equal except legal concerns, would you choose to provide the BioNTech or Comirnaty?
It is true for now. The law is clear on it.
Nun, you make a point that nobody else is making and it needs to be addressed. How can you mandate something that is bullet proof legally if it goes horribly wrong? I am pro-vaccine, I have both shots and the booster, I think it is dangerous and folly to not get the jab but I am against mandating it at this time. It is under emergency authorization only, it is immune from legal actions no matter what damage it may do to you and yet Biden is demanding that you take it????
Please show me one place, foreign or domestic, where Biden has been right.
This administration is lawless. Its desire to train American citizens to act like loyal dogs is seen in all these vaccine mandates and everything else from this administration. The courts are starting to move, but I fear not fast enough.
If the Supreme Court fails to reject these mandates, especially OSHA’s, it is hard to see what constraints could ever apply to the administrative state when it acts outside clear legislative authority. In particular, leaving Chevron aside, if it does not apply the “major question” doctrine here, as it did in the eviction moratorium case, it will have vitiated that doctrine.
My favorite SC Justice, Scalia, voted the wrong way regarding this problem.
Daniel: I generally agree with your comment and opinion on this, (noting “permitted” as rational, reasonable)—excepting the subsequent judicial tempering/delineation/clarification/refinement of Chevron application, throwback to the dated Skidmore, add’l considerations of “major question,” (which you did mention) as well as further delving into ambiguity and “power to persuade” raised in Christensen, (Auer, preceded by Arabian American Oil)—and when “reduced deference” applies-I suspect all of which is why it is on the accelerated appellate path..I am interested to see how circumvention of APA and the potential raising of exigent circumstances plays out, and what SCOTUS may do with all of this…
Thanks Lin. But not sure I follow what you are saying because I don’t know the ins and outs of all the cases you mention.
The Court here found that Congress had not directly and unambiguously authorised the agency to impose vaccination and masking requirements. It then applied the second part of Chevron and concluded that it was not a permissible construction for the agency to interpret the provisions it said it relied on to authorise the actions it took.
The Court did this without applying the “major question” doctrine, which requires that when an agency’s actions have significant effects on the economy or on the traditional balance between federal and state powers they most be authorised by a specific and clear statute. In a note, it said that the plaintiff’s case would be even easier under this doctrine.
The Court noted that the 6th and 11th circuit courts of appeals considered the major question doctrine inapplicable to the vaccine mandate cases they were considering. Perhaps the Supreme Court will overturn this view, apply the doctrine and reject the mandates. Thomas, Gorsuch and Alito are likely to go for that. Kavanaugh, who I believe wrote the eviction moratorium decision, should do so as well. I don’t know about Coney Barrett. Roberts is unreliable.
Daniel: Agree, agree, and agree (on SCOTUS justices). As to the “ins and outs” (I forgot Mead case) -neither do I! Which is why I am interested to see if SCOTUS either hangs its hat on one of the less-nuanced failures of the mandate, or provides a good current summary of a Chevron application to this matter. An old friend of mine used to say, “every time you tune in your radio station, someone moves the radio.”
The court here applied Chevron to reach an outcome against the agency, which must be unusual. The tests it applied under Chevron were:
1. Has Congress directly addressed the issue;
2. Did it do so unambiguously; and
3. If Congress was ambiguous, did the agency provide a permitted construction.
The Court found that Congress had not addressed the issue, but that if it had, it did not do so unambiguously. It then further concluded that the interpretation by the agency was not a permitted construction.
The Court relied on a straight statutory analysis. It found it unnecessary to reach the “major question” doctrine, which requires additional scrutiny of agency actions that have major economic or political effects. It said that the case for the plaintiffs would be even stronger if that doctrine applied.
It seems that this decision and others, contrary to Chevron, are not really looking to see whether the agency interpretation is permissible or reasonable and giving the agency some deference but instead looking to decide what is the best interpretation of the relevant statute.
Perhaps returning to the Enumerated Powers bare text….and cut the Federal Bureaucracy off at its ankles with a huge chain saw….might be the correct path.
It is time for the People to withdraw the powers from the Federal Government it never should have.had.
Think the Federal Government is not too involved in your life…..consider how it has changed a simple five gallon gas can into a proper disaster!
The good news is that the scapegoating of anti-vaxxers is being defrocked by the courts. The bad news is that a lot of Harvard MBA’s will still carry out Biden’s mandates in corporate America. Maybe we should start calling the Chamber of Commerce “communist America.” They’re more loyal to Beijing than the rest of us and they’re not shy about it.
The fact is that the death and hospitalization rates are still way below the peaks of the pandemic, even with many states not instituting restrictions. Omicron in South Africa is already trending down rapidly. This is not a crisis. Omicron might change that, but so far it hasn’t and doesn’t look likely to.
Even before Omicron came along, that garbage head in the Oval Office needed scapegoats to change the subject from Afghanistan, so he gave the radicals what they always want: a witch hunt. Cannibalism and cancel culture are indistinguishable.
“. . . calling the Chamber of Commerce ‘communist America.’”
You’d think that an organization dedicated to protecting America’s business interests, would fight like hell against businesses being treated as pawns by fascists. But not so, at least for the national chapter of the CoC. It’s run by feckless fools. When government threatens to burn down the house, their reply is: “Can’t you do so one room at a time?”
There are some state chapters fighting against vaccine mandates. Unfortunately, from the ones I’ve seen, their argument is only a practical one — that it’s an employment killer (which it is). What they don’t have, but desperately need, is a *principled* argument against government-coerced vaccines. (Up next would be a *principled* defense of capitalism.)
I would hope that the Supreme Court does take an active role in dismantling the Chevron Doctrine.
As a further matter of opinion, I would prefer that they would go so far as to rule the Administrative Agencies Act was unconstitutional from the start, and that it needs to be dismantled and tossed into the trash bin of history’s bad ideas.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/must-watch-dr-robert-malone-drops-bombshells-much-anticipated-interview-joe-rogan-says-federal-government-lawless-actively-violating-nuremberg-code/
*******
Broadcast Of 2021 – Dr. Peter McCullough Live In Studio & More – “This is a Test of Scientific Integrity” Must See Comprehensive Data Transparency
186,099 views
Dec 31, 2021
126
Share
Download
The Alex Jones Show
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Peter McCullough joins Alex Jones live in studio to give his powerful presentation on the COVID virus, its mutations, and the mRNA gene therapy/viral vector injections.
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61cf8f20cddb3b489fafd4c2
Somewhat ironic that Mr. Beccera is now on the opposite end of the stick.
I don’t think that the OSHA mandate can withstand SCOTUS review, but you can never be positive about such things. Should prove to be a number of interesting opinions this term
I don’t trust Roberts. He’ll come up with some voodoo opinion if he feels a political reason to do so.
The Biden administration is developing a reputation for both authoritarianism and for incompetence.
Sad that the U.S. can’t do better.
Monument, your comments are always on point, correct and a great addition to the site. Keep up the good work!
These judges will get covid. It will work around their decisions. They will croak.
Went in dumb. Come out dumb too.