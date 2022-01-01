“Inappropriate Political Influence”: Chief Justice John Roberts Responds to Threats Against the Court

Chief Justice John Roberts used his year-end report on New Year’s Eve to denounce the threats being made against the Court and its members by Democratic politicians and groups, including threats to pack the Court to force an immediate liberal majority. Roberts referred to such threats as efforts to exercise “inappropriate political influence” on the Court in contravention of our constitutional values and traditions.
We have been discussing the ramped up threats from Democratic leaders that the Court will either vote with the liberal justices on key issues or face “consequences,” including court packing. Recently, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), a former law professor, became the latest to voice such reckless views.
What Democratic members are demanding is raw court packing to add four members to the Court to give liberals an instant majority — a movement denounced by figures like the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Stephen Breyer.
Last year, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, and others stood in front of the Supreme Court to announce a court packing bill to give liberals a one-justice majority. This follows threats from various Democratic members that conservative justices had better vote with liberal colleagues . . . or else.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., recently issued a warning to the Supreme Court: reaffirm Roe v. Wade or face a “revolution.” Sen. Richard Blumenthal previously warned the Supreme Court that, if it continued to issue conservative rulings or “chip away at Roe v Wade,” it would trigger “a seismic movement to reform the Supreme Court. It may not be expanding the Supreme Court, it may be making changes to its jurisdiction, or requiring a certain numbers of votes to strike down certain past precedents.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also declared in front of the Supreme Court “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”
For her part, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. questioned the whole institution’s value if it is not going to vote consistently with her views and those of the Democratic Party: “How much does the current structure benefit us? And I don’t think it does.” Warren seems to be channeling more AOC than FDR. Roosevelt at least tried to hide his reckless desire to pack the Court by pushing an age-based rule. It was uniquely stupid. The bill would have allowed Roosevelt to add up to six justices for every member who is over 70 years old. Warren, like AOC, wants the Democratic base to know that she is pushing a pure, outcome-changing court packing scheme without even the pretense of a neutral rule.
Despite the fact that the Court has more often voted on non-ideological lines (and regularly issued unanimous decisions), Warren denounced the Court as an “extremist” body that has “threatened, or outright dismantled, fundamental rights in this country.” Those “fundamental” values do not apparently include judicial independence.
Now Roberts has responded. His report is striking in its measured and deliberative tone in comparison to the often reckless rhetoric of these politicians. He waited to address the year in review for his court and the 107 district and appeals courts across the country. However, he included the following lines that are clearly directed toward Congress and extreme Democratic groups like Demand Justice:
“Decisional independence is essential to due process, promoting impartial decision-making, free from political or other extraneous influence. The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence and is crucial to preserving public trust in its work as a separate and co-equal branch of government.”
The criticism comes after new polling shows that Roberts is the most popular government official in the country, a fact that led some on the left to express almost apocalyptic alarm.
He is not the only justice who is speaking out to blunt the attacks on the Court. Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer chaffed at the claim that this is a “conservative” court and noted “The chief justice frequently speaks on this subject as well and says, no, no: we don’t look at our rulings from the point of view of our personal ideology.”
Justice Thomas criticized those who seem intent on diminishing the authority or respect for the Court: “the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference…They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently told an audience that “My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”
However, as discussed in my Hill column, the attacks are likely to increase in this key election year with so many major decisions ticking away on the Court docket. The type of demagoguery denounced by Chief Justice Roberts is now going mainstream with our leaders, the media, and various advocacy groups. Yet, Democratic strategists are finding that selling court packing and attacking justices is not resonating outside of the same 30 percent of voters on the left. Instead, many view what is “dire for democracy” is the effort to destroy one of the core institutions in our constitutional system.
To take the one mild quote from a long report and conclude all that is a bit of a stretch. I encourage everyone to read the whole report to get a better understanding of the message Roberts was trying to convey.
Thank you professor Turley for breaking this topic down with historic and constitutional perspectives
Democrats have no interest in Democracy. They are interested in expansion of government control which is adverse to liberty and individual autonomy democracy provides. Democrats should be re-named Governmentists or Oligarchists because they want a small group of centralized people to determine the future for 350MM people and millions of businesses.
A republican democracy is the best opportunity of liberty humans have discovered. Democrats are not interested in liberty just power and control.
And yet is the Rs who are actively destroying the concept of free and fair elections in their country.
Please provide reliable and factual proof of this, not just dem talking points. ANYONE can get an ID and find a way to vote without the intervention of democrat party operatives.
Such bull that this character has failed to prove all the years he has been here. He is an empty vessel.
Republicans in various states acceded to Democrat aberrations in the voting process, which is the cause of the questioned legitimacy of the election.
Sammy we all know you’re a troll with no knowledge of the topics you bring up.
Please cite one item that will detrimentally effect free a fair elections. I, along with others have have asked for such examples, and for some strange reason, a response never follows.
“inappropriate political influence” on the Court in contravention of our constitutional values and traditions.”
The Democrats of recent years don’t care about values and traditions. They just took down Jefferson’s statue in NYC.
One should not vote for any Democrats until the Democrat party has shed itself of its bigots, those that threaten the court and those that do not promote American values. American values start with families and permit them to thrive independently from political forces.
My thoughts too. Stop voting dem entirely until they clean up their act. Doesn’t matter if they are legitimately moderate, they WILL be pressured to cave to the radical contingent, and most will without a course correction. As an independent, I haven’t voted for a dem since 2008, and I used to. I won’t ever again unless they do some house cleaning, and I have extended that boycott to businesses after the debacle that has been the past five years.
Obama was denied about 100 federal judge picks and a U.S. Supreme Court pick. That’s court packing.
Ashcroft’s Zersetzung: No, that’s the process.
From Merriam-Webster
Definition of court-packing: the act or practice of packing (see PACK entry 3 sense 1) a court and especially the United States Supreme Court by increasing the number of judges or justices in an attempt to change the ideological makeup of the court
The Rs for decades have had a litmus test for abortion for all their justices, and the Rs denied Obama his pick of Justice go get what they want. The Rs have made the court their political lap dog and Roberts has the nerve to say the Ds are making it political.
One needs to assess the truth before writing fiction. Look at all the Republican-appointed judges that on the bench moved left.
You promote nonsense under this alias in the same fashion when you post as ATS or your other address with a generic icon that is continuously deleted.
Sammy: You clearly believe that SC justices simply vote their politics instead of the law. You might want to explain how the Roe v Wade decision was supported by Republican judges nominated by Eisenhower and Nixon, and rejected by the liberal justice nominated by Kennedy.
And the D’s haven’t had litmus tests? Are you blind?
Please explain why Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kalgan were confirmed by overwhelming majority if Republicans are so bias.
Kagan
Sammy, you need to get out of that anal cranial inversion.
The fact that the Supreme Court is NOT democratic, or aligned with the views of the modern Democrat Party, is a good thing, just as it is a good thing they are not aligned with the views of any other political party.
Regarding the rants by Cortez and Warren, among others: If they want their means to be achieved, they should be able to convince the elected members of the government (commonly called, “Congress”) to pass their ideas into law. The entire Roe vs Wade issue could be stopped in its tracks if Congress were to pass, and the President were to sign, a law that would prevent the outlawing of abortion. But those political cowards won’t do so; they insist that another branch of government do their dirty work.
My ol’ Daddy always taught me in situations like this…..”One should consider the source and just ignore the comment!. When the likes of Schumer, Nadler, Pelosi, Swalwell, Schiff, Warren, and Blumenthal start spouting this line of partisan hyperbole…..we should take my Daddy’s advice.
He also told me that you must bloody a Bully’s Nose if you wish for him to quit picking on you.
Sane reasonable people will understand what the radical Leftists are proposing is just another attack on our system of government set forth by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
In this case, Roberts, Thomas, Breyer, Ginsberg, and other Learned Constitutional Scholars are exactly right in their rebuttal of those resorting to raw political scheming to undermine the Rule of Law.
2022 Elections shall see my Daddy’s counsel re Bullying be put into place by the People of the United States as they vote in Republicans and vote out Democrats.
Here ends the lesson.
The Supreme Court has been political since FDR. For most cases, the votes of most justices can be predicted ahead of time based on who appointed them. The Democratic block nearly always votes in unison. I can’t recall a single case where a Democratic-appointed justice voted against this block to swing a 5/4 vote to the side of the Republican block. But there are numerous cases of Republican-appointed swing-justices doing just that, with justices Kennedy and Roberts being prime examples. The issue is that courts are supposed to rule on the Constitution. But Roe vs Wade through that concept out the window, with the right to abortion suddenly appearing in the Constitution after 185 years of not being there. The end result is that we have a rule of law determined by the majority vote of 9 politically appointed justices instead of the Constitutional Republic created by the founders.
David Kern: You need to look up the composition of the SC during the Roe decision — Republican justices voted for it; liberal justice voted against it. Your “analysis” does not stand up to the facts.
It looks like Chief Justice is currently identifying as brave
The Court, right now, is all that stands between Constitutional government and the feckless Democrats and the medical tyranny being imposed on Americans.
Voter suppression…fine. Insurrection A-OK, Temporary pub.id health measures…..tyranny! That is the Republican way!
Voter Suppression: A lame excuse by Democrats to promote illegal votes diluted the votes of American citizens.
Insurrection: What were the riots against local, state and federal properties? Laughable! Those entering the Capitol building forgot their guns, some were entering with apparent officials by the police and some organizing a more violent approach had a high likelihood of being involved with the FBI and leftists.
Vaccine: Forcing people to take a vaccine that doesn’t stop the spread of a virus.
Holmes, you are a wannabe dictator.
Trump and his cultists attacked the capital after a two month long effort to install an unelected persist. It was an attempted coup and it is just sickening that so many Rs are supportive of that. And galling that they have the nerve to talk about how they support freedom and democracy
Sammy: Was there ever a coup in history where the “insurrectionists” left their weapons at home and brought their cell phones instead? Or where the police-in-charge opened the doors to the palace and let the revolutionaries in? Or where the police calls for National Guard assistance were ignored? And BTW, given that the Supreme Court is a co-equal branch of government, don’t the numerous threats against it by Democratic politicians constitute a coup?
Sami, you think slapping one across the face is a coup. Outside of the officer that murdered Ashley Babbitt, how many shots were fired by those ‘insurrectionists’ in the Capitol building? How many guns did they have? How many guns did the Capitol police have in total?
How can you sound any sillier? It’s difficult for you to sound sillier but I am sure you will find a way.
Absolutely – the dead should have the right to vote –
When Rs talk about freedom, it is their freedom to hurt others.
Justice Holmes: Repeating Dem talking points will only tarnish your good name. What Dems consider “voter suppression” is asking for ID. Their excuse that POC cannot get IDs easily has been debunked by minorities themselves. If you can’t get a library card, bank account or medical appointment without a picture ID, you can bet people will have them. Most states give them away free, or for less than the cost of a pack of cigarettes. Dems want no-excuse, no ID mail-in ballots, which only started with the pandemic (before that, you’d have to provide a reason). You have to ask why the Dems are so averse to IDs, and then look at the southern border.
The Rs on the court don’t give a hoot about the constitution. They just rule how they want and make up the reason after.
Sammy: Now you’re just throwing it all against the wall to see what sticks…and it doesn’t. Turley has itemized many times the numerous SC decisions this year that have been bipartisan, so your silly, factless rant lacks all credibility. You have exposed and confirmed your troll status, so no need to engage you further.
More talk from https://twitter.com/ATLUncensored/status/1474552407707242498
Sami provides no substance. LOL
As internal, external, well intended, intentionally destructive, benign and evil threats to our institutions, constitution and culture continue to mount – enemies continue to foster contention and confusion – I appreciate the wisdom and forethought of our founding fathers more and more.
CALGON TAKE ME AWAY…..OR AT LEAST TURLEY!
You use the word “Democratic” to describe certain politicians. These people are anything but democratic. The correct term is “Democrat”.
Thank you, Mr. Nixon! Democrats are pro democracy! Republicans are pro oligarchy!
Holmes, do you even know what democracy is? Didn’t you ever learn that the founders didn’t want a democracy for good reasons?
Justice Holmes: LOL. Tell that to the billionaires who disproportionately donate to the Democratic party.