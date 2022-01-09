“A Hapless Car Thief”: Nevada Man Caught with Dismembered Body Claims to Have Stolen The Wrong Truck

There is a bizarre case unfolding in Las Vegas, Nevada where Eric Holland, 57, was arrested after police found a dismembered body in his truck. Holland is now arguing that it was a terrible coincidence. He stole a truck that just happened to have a dismembered body in the back. He was, in the words of his counsel, “a hapless car thief.’
Holland was first spotted with a suspended license plate on a Toyota Tundra truck. While he initially stopped, he sped off. The police followed him for three miles and Holland pulled into a parking garage next to the Rio Hotel & Casino. The police then saw Holland drive out in a different truck, a Chevrolet Avalanche.
When police stopped him, they needed a Taser to subdue him. They then discovered a black plastic trash bag emitting “a foul odor.” They found a severed head, “two human legs,” and “an apparent human torso.” They were later found to be the remains of Richard P. Miller, 65, of Las Vegas who died of gunshot wounds. The police found three handguns in the truck. Bullets from at least one of the three guns were found in Miller’s head.
Prosecutors insisted that Holland knew Miller and was captured on videotape at a Home Depot buying a saw and plastic bags.
Holland’s counsel, P. David Westbrook, insists that his client just picked the wrong truck to steal: “In order to presume that Mr. Holland had prior knowledge of the contents of this truck, you would also have to believe that he lead police to the body intentionally. The question is: why would he do this?” Westbrook insisted that it would be illogical for his client to lead the police to the truck with the evidence. He was simply “a hapless car thief who just picked the wrong car.”
Holland has a long criminal record across the states of Nevada, California and Texas, according to Newsweek. That includes embezzlement, identity theft, issuing false checks, theft, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest causing substantial bodily harm. He has also been convicted of attempted escape and aiding in an escape.
There are two possibilities. Holland either swapped trucks and fled with the evidence of his murderous crime or he is truly the most unlucky felon on this blog since thieves stole working GPS devices.
To add to my previous comment, I just read that the Clark County, Nevada Prosecutor in Eric Holland’s case is named Giancarlo Pesci.
For those of you who are fans of the movie ‘Casino,’ which of course is a wonderful movie about the mob controlling Las Vegas in its earlier years, with Joe Pesci playing a significant role against Robert DeNiro……to have a prosecutor with this name is the kind of coincidence which makes me say ‘thank you, Karl Jung.’ The synchronicity of it all is hysterical/wonderful/awe-inspiring, and just what this old guy needs on an otherwise boring Sunday in early January! (p.s. – I live in Clark County, Nevada).
In New York City, he’d already have been released.
In Los Angeles County, he’d already have been released.
In San Francisco, likewise – the above.
In certain counties in Texas, he’d be held without bail and ultimately he’d be in prison for a very long time.
And so the question is this: in the United States today, why does it matter WHERE you commit criminal activity — perhaps Prof. Turley can enlighten me/us/his readers if it was always this way, or if this is a phenomenon of the past 50 years or less?
Charge him with their of dead guy
As a former Investigator part of the story needs explaining.
The Cops stopped this guy for an expired license tag on one truck, he sped off, they followed him three miles and watched him pull into a parking garage…..then after some period of time….saw him drive out in a different vehicle.
During the next stop he resisted arrest and had to be Tasered.
He has prior record of resisting arrest so that is a known fact….along with his long record of other offenses to include assault with a deadly weapon.
Pardon me….but had I had to engage in a pursuit of a suspect….and watched him pull into a parking garage….I would have pulled in right behind him and engaged him when he did stop inside the garage.
I might have had other units block the exits as well….but the pursuit would have gone to its logical conclusion….arresting the Perpetrator.
But the Police did not do that that (according to the account posted).
Why?
How convenient they waited till he exchanged vehicles.
Did the second vehicle show signs of being stolen?
Damaged ignition switch or other evidence?
Does the Defendant’s Lawyer often represent Organized Crime Offenders?
Was the Perp going to make that body and vehicle disappear?
If so….why would he immediately pull out onto the street in the body laden vehicle with the Cops waiting for him?
Why were the Cops waiting and not searching the Parking Garage?
Had the Cops already known of the contents of the second vehicle and were doing a surveillance to see who retrieved the vehicle and the car chase just happened to wind up at the same place somehow?
Folks….there is far more to this story than is being told.
One thing for sure….the Perp now owns a dead body that he has to explain away in a convincing manner that allows him to walk away with only some minor traffic tickets and a resisting arrest charge.
A better media report of the situation.
This Mutt is going down for Murder.
https://lawandcrime.com/crime/las-vegas-man-drove-around-with-murdered-friends-severed-head-dismembered-body-parts-in-car-for-weeks-police/
You know it’s going to be a bad day when you steal a truck with a dismembered body in it.
Maybe the one he was supposed to steal had a different body in it.
That is really circumstantial evidence. There must be a lot more not being released to the public.
Horrendous