Dominick David Black, the friend who bought Kyle Rittenhouse an assault-style rifle when he was only 17, has been facing two felonies in Wisconsin. The hefty charges were clearly meant to force his cooperation in the prosecution of his friend. With Rittenhouse now acquitted, the prosecutors have thrown in the towel and agreed to a fine of $2000 in exchange for dropping the two counts. He pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a non-criminal citation.
Rittenhouse was too young to buy the Smith & Wesson M & P-15 rifle himself, so Black, 20, agreed to do so. Black bought the gun in Ladysmith, Wis. with Rittenhouse’s money and stored the gun at his stepfather’s home in Kenosha until Rittenhouse was old enough to possess it.
Black was facing two counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. A conviction on each count could have brought a sentence of three years in prison plus three years of supervision. Notably, there were even threats that the Biden Administration was considering bringing federal charges to increase his possible incarceration.
The plea exposes a common tactic of prosecutors to leave major charges hanging over the heads of witnesses to induce them to cooperate. It also makes them less likely to make public statements or assist in the defense of another defendant like Rittenhouse.
The Rittenhouse case unleashed a torrent of inaccurate reporting and reckless commentary by press and politicians alike. Once Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts, the Black charges became more untenable for trial. Moreover, Black insisted that he was holding the gun for less than a year until Rittenhouse could purchase and possess the weapon.
26 thoughts on “Rittenhouse Friend Reaches Plea Deal For Fine With Prosecutors”
Is lin undercover FBI?
that post belongs under “preserving the narrative,” sorry.
Anonymous below is me, lin (don’t want persons to think I am avoiding my comment)
I’m curious to see (but we will never know) how many of the truly bad persons arrested were give reduced charges or punishments after they offered prosecutors a statement that they thought they were doing whatTrump wanted, or that They thought Trump wanted them to do it, or that they believed Trump’s “Big lie.”
Call the police!!!
How many 16 and 17-year-olds have the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Army “inadvertently” inducted from WWI through WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan?
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“Ya Got Trouble, Folks, Right Here In River City!”
Wisconsin Communist Priorities
_________________________
“Suspect in Wisconsin parade carnage was out on bail from previous case”
WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov 22 (Reuters) – The man accused of deliberately driving his car into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, killing five people and injuring dozens, was out on bail from a domestic abuse case and was suspected in another violent altercation earlier that day, officials said on Monday.
The suspect, Darrell Brooks, 39, was arrested near the scene of Sunday’s vehicular attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and faces five counts of first-degree homicide, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said. In addition to the five people killed – ranging in age from 52 to 81 – 48 were injured, including six children who remained hospitalized in critical condition. Among the victims were the “Dancing Grannies.”
Thompson said the motive for the attack was still a mystery but that it was clear the suspect had acted intentionally.
Brooks has a criminal history and was last released from custody after posting $1,000 cash bond on Nov. 11, an amount the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said was “inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges” against him.
Brooks had been charged on Nov. 5 with obstructing an officer, battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping in a domestic abuse case, prosecutors and state court records show.
– Reuters
They had nothing to charge him with since Rittenhouse was found not guilty and the weapons charges were dropped.
THe $2000.00 fine is cheaper than fighting it where he could still lose.
Just karma kicking asses.
Crow is best eaten on a cold plate…..as the Rittenhouse Prosecutors are learning.
We all wink and nod with approval when the government plays fast and loose with constitutional rights in order to come down on a drug kingpin, childmolester, or the local ne’er do well. But then get self righteous when its someone we know and feel the government is abusing its power. Cant think about this abuse of power, and not think of General Flynn being so frightfully abused. When the left was celebrating, the question asked but the left ignored, If the government has to power to do this to a decorated General, think about what they can do to any person walking down the street.
I think it was Insty that wrote a book( or promoted it) laying out the truth, that every single person commits half a dozen crimes a day. That is we the people willingly giving up are rights without a shot fired.
Iowan, good comment. Vigilante justice, handed out by a non-government actor, is generally romanticized as good for society. But there is nothing romantic about the government engaging in politically-motivated (vigilante) justice. When a civilian acts in this way, we can rest assured the justice system remains to protect us. But when the government acts in this way, then we have no reasonable security of rights.
This seems to be an essential difference between Conservatives and Liberals. Conservatives reject using the law as a weapon against political opponents.
“. . . every single person commits half a dozen crimes a day.”
This book?
_Three Felonies A Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent_, Silvergate
The Prosecutors were CORRUPT, VENGEFUL, hid and withheld crucial evidence, and etc. I am surprised they are still employed??? But what do expect? They were BEATEN and BEATEN/DEFEATED BADLY
Must be the vagaries of the law.
To normal people, not indoctrinated by legal education, logic would prevail.
Rittenhouse had the constitutional, and legal by statute, right to carry the weapon.
Possessing the weapon is not a crime. But somehow the legal purchase of the weapon for Rittenhouse to carry, is legally, a crime?
See what I mean? Only and indoctrinated person, relieved of logic, can find a crime surrounding an event that is entirely legal.
Meanwhile in NY if you rob a store WITH A GUN but don’t shoot it they won’t prosecute you for an armed robbery.
Can a 17 year old person drive a car in that state? Why not have a gun?
Isn’t a “straw purchase” a felony under federal law?
What determines the purchase to be a “Straw Buyer”?
That applies at the time of purchase…..and the completion of the ATF document knowing the firearm would immediately be transferred to another person.
How long did the Black own the firearm before transferring it to Rittenhouse?
Was it a permanent transfer or just the loan of the firearm.
Or was it as simple a thing as one friend helping another friend be able to defend himself while protecting property during a Riot by Leftists?
In my State….when comes to handguns…..I must have a Purchase Permit obtained from my Sheriff before I can buy one…..or be given one as a Gift or Present.
Likewise….my Son has to have one in order for me to give him a Handgun for use at the High School Shooting Club and NRA Matches.
Yet….the 2nd Amendment says “Shall not be abridged”.
I recommend “Unintended Consequences” by John Ross Brand, a novel about guns, gun rights, gun laws, and history of it all.
It is one of the most highly sought ” Out of Print” Books in the United States.
It is a novel…but it very accurately describes America’s gun culture and government conduct and law enforcement.
I sort of skipped over the fiction part of the book….but found the factual basis to be very informative.
We can always learn by reading from quality references (that eliminates CNN, MSNBC, the NYT, WaPo and other similar sources.
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/78082.Unintended_Consequences
“The hefty charges were clearly meant to force his cooperation in the prosecution of his friend.”
That is what we are seeing from the left, prosecutorial abuse and prosecutions that should not exist.
I wonder how much it costs the defendant to be a tool for overly aggressive prosecutors trying to make a name for themselves instead of serving the public interests.
Despite the dishonest reports in the press and the lies from politicians, the only Black involved in the Rittenhouse shootings was his friend Dominick Black. Why didn’t the press report that the gun was supplied by a Black?
I like your reasoning here. Very creative.
Pudnhead, you made me laugh. Gold star 🙂
Federal government apparently threatened gun charges.
Where was that same government when Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law/lover tossed his gun illegally?
Biden administration is employing its usual double standard.
Corrupt administration.
That prosecutor is the 2021 winner of the Mike Nifong Prosecutor of the Year Award.
Nich, can there be more than one winner? These could be like the Madden awards.