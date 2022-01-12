The “Old Gray Lady” Versus The Masked Singer: The Times Seeks To Use Palin Music Video in Libel Trial

We previously discussed a major ruling restoring the defamation lawsuit of Sarah Palin against the New York Times over a false claim related to the shooting of former United States Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. Now, the New York Times is trying to introduce footage of Palin on “The Masked Singer.” The effort to introduce the video would seem to have no probative value and clearly is meant to ridicule Palin.
The case concerns an editorial by the New York Times where it sought to paint Palin and other Republicans as inciting the earlier shooting. The editorial was on the shooting of GOP Rep. Steve Scalise and other members of Congress by James T. Hodgkinson, of Illinois, 66, a liberal activist and Sanders supporter. The Times awkwardly sought to shift the focus back on conservatives. It stated that SarahPAC had posted a graphic that put Giffords in crosshairs before she was shot. It was false but it was enough for the intended spin: “Though there’s no sign of incitement as direct as in the Giffords attack, liberals should of course hold themselves to the same standard of decency that they ask of the right.”
The editorial was grossly unfair and falsely worded. Indeed, the earlier opinion began with a bang: “Gov. Palin brings this action to hold James Bennet and The Times accountable for defaming her by falsely asserting what they knew to be false: that Gov. Palin was clearly and directly responsible for inciting a mass shooting at a political event in January 2011.”
Now the Times is seeking to introduce the video from “Masked Singer Video – Dancing and Rapping” and “Masked Singer Video – Reveal.”
The disguised Palin is quoted as saying:
“After years of hearing all the phony baloney, I’m sick of everyone not knowing who I really am.This mama bear is coming out of hibernation. Maybe I’ve been a little polarizing, but just like a bear, it’s all been to protect my cubs. Under this mask, I found the courage to come out of my cage, stop hiding and face the world head-on.”
I fail to see any relevancy in this demand by the New York Times and, if anything, it will undermine the credibility of their arguments generally.
Rule 401 states:
Evidence is relevant if:
(a) it has any tendency to make a fact more or less probable than it would be without the evidence; and
(b) the fact is of consequence in determining the action.
What fact does this video tend to make more or less probable? The video request seems intended to mock rather than make a material point.
Rule 403 states:
The court may exclude relevant evidence if its probative value is substantially outweighed by a danger of one or more of the following: unfair prejudice, confusing the issues, misleading the jury, undue delay, wasting time, or needlessly presenting cumulative evidence.
This would seem an easy example of evidence having a greater likelihood to produce unfair prejudice and confusing the issues before the jury. It is frankly a cheap shot unworthy of any major publication. It is entirely irrelevant to whether the Times acted with knowing falsity or reckless disregard of the truth in attacking Palin.
That decision rests with U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff, who was previously reversed by the Second Circuit after quickly dismissing Palin’s complaint. He wrote “Nowhere is political journalism so free, so robust, or perhaps so rowdy as in the United States. In the exercise of that freedom, mistakes will be made, some of which will be hurtful to others.”
He was clearly wrong and hopefully he will now see this demand for what it is: a transparent effort to mock Palin before the jury.
Judge Rakoff did reach a very different conclusion in denying a later summary judgment motion. He declared that “the evidence shows Bennet came up with an angle for the Editorial, ignored the articles brought to his attention that were inconsistent with his angle… and ultimately made the point he set out to make in reckless disregard of the truth.”
18 thoughts on “The “Old Gray Lady” Versus The Masked Singer: The Times Seeks To Use Palin Music Video in Libel Trial”
Attorneys for the NYSlime just found another way to run up their fees!
RDK Comparing character, your character would barley be a pimple on her rear end an just something bad on her shoesole. Why are you Dems so desperate?
You go girl.
I’m trying to understand the relevance of this show to the case at hand. I understand that unlike TV, trials in practice can be quite boring and tedious. While showing old I Dream of Jeannie reruns for example during proceedings may serve to relive some of the monotony if they are not germane I cannot see how it would be admissible.
If I was on that jury, my first thought would likely be, what the heck?
And then think the NYT must be desperate if this is the kind of evidence they are going to pull.
Not a good look for them.
I have to agree with others about the downward fall of the NYT. The same could be said about most MSM.
Can someone provide a link to the editorial?
Google, Duckduckgo, Yahoo work swell
Hold on. Turley is complaining about the NYT being a bit loose with its reporting?
“ This would seem an easy example of evidence having a greater likelihood to produce unfair prejudice and confusing the issues before the jury. It is frankly a cheap shot unworthy of any major publication. It is entirely irrelevant to whether the Times acted with knowing falsity or reckless disregard of the truth in attacking Palin.”
Fox News does this all the time. Whatever happened to countering bad free speech with good free speech? A cheap shot is still free speech. Funny thing is Turley himself engages in the same kind of journalism he accuses the NYT of.
Must be a slow news day.
Reliable leftist-“But, but…FOX!!”
Good to ID who can be ignored, if nothing else.
Whatever happened to countering bad free speech with good free speech?
Try to pick a position and stay with it for, oh, 12 hours?
You have to answer 2 questions.
1) are there limits on speech”
2) are the courts available to those that show they have been harmed by false speech?
Wow. “In the exercise of that freedom, mistakes will be made, some of which will be hurtful to others.” So it is OK for a news publication to lie? It does not matter if someone is hurt? Doxxing comes to mind. It does not matter if the wrong person is identified, address of home and work publicized, ruins that person’s life? It was a mistake “in the exercise of that freedom”. We’re sorry it was hurtful—Where does that correction get posted–right hand corner, second section, page 5, small print—Where no one will see it. IMHO, “In the exercise of that freedom”, media has a responsibility to find the truth before they report on the incident.
In the 1950’s, my parents subscribed to the New York Times. It was back then a reputable journalistic news reporting organization. Someone who reads Turley’s offerings will likely know, perhaps Turley himself, fairly precisely when the Times began its slide, years or decades ago, to what it has become now —- or suitable more for the bottom of your birdcage than as a reputable, reliable journalistic news source — I don’t know when the slide began but it’s clear the slide is nearly complete.
“I don’t know when the slide began . . .”
In the late-80’s, after the departure of the great Executive Editor, A.M. Rosenthal. He passionately defended objectivity in journalism (e.g., a clear distinction between reporting and editorializing), and held the reporters’ feet to the fire.
I don’t know if you watch or listen to Mark Levin–But from his point of view, NYT was not reputable before WWII. He speaks of how they did not report on the Holocaust and Russian occurrences.
Typical Lefty logic; the shooting of Scalise (and others) by a Bernie Bro was unfortunate. The lesser actions of Republicans is insurrection.
But we know that the left lies to further their agenda.
And it works.
Just look at the postings of our resident Lefties.
They are either the works of idiots or of willing deceivers.
The NYT is no longer fit to even wrap fish. Good luck to Ms. Palin
Even my bird died when I used it to line his cage.
Maybe it’s an attempt to show that she has no good character to be defamed. Otherwise, I agree with JT.