Royally Eschewed: Court Rejects Prince Andrew’s Motion to Dismiss Giuffre Lawsuit

Prince Andrew lost a major ruling in his litigation with Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts), who claims that the Duke of York sexually assaulted her as part of the sex trafficking crimes of the late Jeffrey Epstein. In her 46-page decision, Judge Lewis A Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York adopted an extremely narrow reading of the settlement and eschewed the defense arguments on threshold barriers to any lawsuit. Kaplan declared the “defendant’s motion to dismiss the complaint or for a more definite statement is denied in all respects.”
We discussed the novel arguments put forward by Prince Andrew, including a sweeping waiver of future claims by Giuffre in a settlement with Epstein. As we discussed earlier, the long-secret 2009 settlement contains a provision that would seem to favor Prince Andrew in seeking dismissal. In exchange for $500,000, Giuffre agreed not only to release Epstein from any liability but any “other defendants” associated with him. Giuffre agreed to “remise, release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge the said Second Parties and any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant (‘Other Potential Defendants’) from all, and all manner of, action and actions” that she may bring, whether “state or federal.”
That is pretty sweeping and this ruling could create major appellate issues. Prince Andrew argued that he is clearly a “potential defendant” as defined by the agreement. Indeed, given his close relationship to Epstein, he was likely one of the figures in mind when Epstein sought the broad language.
Kaplan worked mightily to avoid that conclusion. She insisted that it is not clear that the 2009 settlement benefits Prince Andrew. She asked “what is a ‘potential defendant’ as distinguished from a ‘defendant’?”
It is hard to see how Prince Andrew is not a potential defendant under this sweeping argument.
The court, however, ruled that it is not clear that this agreement can be enforced by anyone other than Epstein, who is now dead. According to this logic, any limits on Giuffre died with him. Yet, that means that Giuffre accepted half a million dollars on the promise not to sue any potential defendants but will now be able to do precisely that in federal court.
I have no sympathy for Prince Andrew and the question of enforceability is a difficult one. However, this and other issues raised by his defense team are credible and likely to be raised on appeal.
7 thoughts on “Royally Eschewed: Court Rejects Prince Andrew’s Motion to Dismiss Giuffre Lawsuit”
contracts 101. Third party beneficiaries can enforce a contract where they are a beneficiary. So if Andrew wasn’t – but there are pictures of him and her – who were the beneficiaries of the language quoted if not him? Judge Kaplan who has always been well regarded, has rendered the term meaningless contrary to well established contract law. Seems like Judge Kaplan is living proof of the old adage: if you want to be a dog you can always find a stick.
We are seeing discussion about the Judge’s narrow interpretation of the Settlement Agreement and Prince Andrew’s challenge….but are seeing scant discussion re the overly broad wording of the Settlement itself.
What Lawyer worth his Law School Tuition would allow a Client to accept such an argreement?
A decent Lawyer would have worked to limit the Settlement to Epstein himself alone…..and not include the entire rest of the known World as that Agreement seems to have done.
I would like for Professor Turley to put on a different Hat and argue for the Plaintiff (being the highly skilled and well qualified Lawyer that he is…..that is well within his abilities).
Would Professor Turley have counseled his Client to accept the Settlement that she did?
If I were the Plaintiff I would be seeking a Lawyer of Professor Turley’s caliber to sue my. former Legal Counsel for a failure to provide adequate representation.
It takes two to tango.
I don’t see a gun to her head.
Got perspective?
The Windsor men are not known as brainiacs and are often ruled by their schwanze.
Witness the Duke of Windsor, Charles, and Harry.
Andrew is just another Windsor caught in the trap.
The plaintiff must be asked a simple question to end this interpretive battle which will be brewing soon enough: “When you agreed to accept 1/2 million US Dollars to settle your issue with Mr. Epstein, exactly who else did you mean to include as the other defendants and potential defendants?” And who did you intend to exclude. Neither the Court nor a Judge are in any position to know what the plaintiff intended when she accepted the money.
I believe that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan is a male, unless he decided to transgender!!
The Queen must be so proud