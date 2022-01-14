The Oath Keepers: What the Indictment Says and Does Not Say About the January 6 Riot

The indictment of eleven individuals associated with the “Oath Keepers” produced an immediate deluge of the postings that an insurrection had finally been established on the January 6th attack at the Capitol. The charges do not establish an insurrection. It does reveal how extremist groups show the protest as an opportunity and hoped that it might trigger greater unrest. However, the indictment does not offer the long-sought proof of an insurrection to fulfill the narrative of many commentators and politicians. While I would not be surprised by additional charges against other co-conspirators and more details could emerge, the indictment does not support the prior allegations of a coordination or collusion with the Trump campaign. Here is a first take on what the indictment says and does not say.
Is this the Insurrection?
Before addressing the details of the indictment, it is important to state the obvious about this indictment and how it is already being spun as proof of an insurrection. It is not. These are charges of seditious conspiracy based on efforts to disrupt the proceedings. There was discussion among some of the defendants about the prospects of civil war, particularly after January 6th. However, the charge itself is much broader.
The provision in 18 U.S.C. 2384 has long been controversial because it is so sweeping and includes any effort to “prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law”:
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
Most of us discussed the riot previously noted that there were people who clearly came to the Hill that day to commit violent acts and interrupt the legislative process. Indeed, most of us predicted that a small group of people would receive the more serious charges.
I have never had much sympathy for those who rioted or those who recklessly fueled such anger. Saying that this was not an insurrection does not mean that this was not a desecration of our constitutional process and values. I publicly condemned Trump’s speech while it was being given and I called for a bipartisan vote of censure over his responsibility in the riots.
The charges of a relatively small number of extremists in this large protest belies rather than supports the broader allegations of an actual insurrection. This remains a protest that became a riot — a view shared by the vast majority of the public. Over seven hundred people have been charged and most face relatively minor charges of trespass and unlawful entry. The fact that there were a small number of people intent on violence does not convert the intent or actions of the thousands in the protest into an insurrection.
FBI sources previously told the media that, despite months of intense investigation, they could find “scant evidence” of any “organized plot” and instead found that virtually all of the cases are “one-offs.” One agent explained: ”Ninety to 95 percent of these are one-off cases. Then you have 5 percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”
This is clearly part of that five percent that the FBI and most of us have been discussing. Their views or intentions do not convert hundreds of defendants from trespassers into insurrectionists.
The same is true for rioters in prior summers. We have seen groups anarchist and extremist groups like Antifa come to protests to fuel violence. This small number of individuals often discuss (as did these defendants) a desire to see an overthrow of the government. They tried to further such objectives by burning police stations and trying repeatedly to burn down a federal courthouse. However, their intentions did not convert the thousands of other protesters into rioters or insurrectionists. Even these extremist groups have not been called domestic terrorists or seditionists by the media or Democratic politicians.
The Indictment and Likely Trial Issues
The indictment itself details the same extremist rhetoric and calls that we have seen from extremist groups on both the left and right in past years. It is an unsettling part of this age of rage. The defendants adopted pseudo military jargon and beat their chests about the coming civil war. It is important not to dismiss the danger that such groups pose. They come across at points as clowns but this is why clowns can be so scary. They are clowns who openly discussed storing weapons and fostering a civil war. The indictment details evidence that most of these men entered the Capitol and encouraged the rioting. Most of the charges are similar to those in other cases in that respect and seem well-based.
It is really the first charge that has drawn the most attention and is likely to draw the most litigation. However, as discussed above, keep in mind that a conspiracy requires only two people to conspire to hinder the executive of any law.
Nevertheless, the Justice Department works hard to reinforce the view of this group as launching a military attack, using their own military jargon. It divides the group into “stacks” that “marched” on the Capitol.
Thus, Stack 2 (composed of just three people) is described as not walking but marching around the crowded grounds: “[Stack Two] breached the Capitol grounds, marching from the west side to the east side of the Capitol building and up the east stairs.”
The defense is likely to question these characterizations in pre-trial motions. Each “stack” was composed of a handful of people. Stack 1 was composed of Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, and Jospeh Hasckett, and David Moerschel. Stack 2 was composed of just Joshua James and Robero Minuta. Then there is the ominous sounding “Quick Reaction Force,” which the indictment said was composed of only Thomas Caldwell and Edward Vallejo.
The indictment is strong on detailing the alleged violent rhetoric and machinations of the defendants. It shows men who speak of civil war and actively acquire weapons in the anticipation that they might be used.
However, as a criminal defense attorney, there are some gaps and disconnects that I expect could cause difficulties at trial on the sedition conspiracy charge. (The rest of the charges will be more difficult to contest on things like obstructing an official proceeding).
These are eleven people who were not armed with guns and some apparently never entered the Capitol. While the Justice Department discussed plans for river landings and arsenals of weapons and forces held in reserve, the individuals in Stack 2 were equipped with:
“battle apparel and gear, including hard-knuckle tactical gloves, tactical vests, ballistic goggles, radios, chemical sprays, a paracord attachment, fatigues, goggles, scissors, a large stick, and one of the Stack Two member’s 82-pound German Shepherd named ‘Warrior.’”
That is undistinguishable (and in some cases less lethal) than material seized from Antifa, Proud Boys, and other rioters in prior summer. Despite buying and storing weapons, they did not bring them to the Hill, did not use them, and left the Hill with many others. Only one, Joshua James, is charged with the broad offense of “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.” (Count 8). The rest are charged with the common crimes of trespass, obstruction, and unlawful entry.
The indictment details discussions of a civil war after the riot. On January 12, 2021, James messages “after this, … if nothing happens, its war … Civil War 2.0.” There was no apparent follow through after January 6th with an actual attack or rebellion against the government.
The indictment also does not allege the broader conspiracy often raised by politicians and pundits. The defendants themselves appeared to acknowledge that they were acting without coordination with the Administration or President Trump. Rhodes messages “All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no intent by him to do anything. So the Patriots are taking it into their own hands. They’ve had enough.”
There may be more charges coming given the references to unnamed “co-conspirators.” For example, on page 18, Watkins is quoted in discussions with someone who is only referenced as a “co-conspirator.” It is not clear if that person is a cooperating witness or a soon-to-be-charged defendant.
There are other glaring issues for defense counsel, including the possibility that a couple of the defendants who did not even participate in the actual riot at the Capitol building. That does not mean that they cannot be guilty of a conspiracy but it contradicts earlier published accounts.
The government, for example, previously held Caldwell as a key organizer of the attack and claimed that he entered the Capitol with this co-conspirators. The indictment, however, omits that allegation and now lists Caldwell with the two-man “Quick Reaction Force.” A federal judge ultimately refused to continue to hold Caldwell over the objections of the Justice Department.
Those issues will have to be hashed out in the forthcoming criminal indictments. After such charges are brought, defendants are under overwhelming pressure to cooperate and reach a plea deal. We will have to see if that proves the case here or with any additional indictments.
Conversely, these defendants will be able to demand exculpatory evidence from the government. Indictments always look more ominous before they are subject to adversarial challenge. However, it will be difficult to rebut some of these charges on obstructing the process or damaging government property. It will be the seditious conspiracy count that will produce the greatest factual and legal challenges in the months to come.
Here is the indictment: Rhodes et al indictment
Still waiting for the investigation into why Pelosi rejected the deployment of National Guard troops — a deployment that would have stopped the “insurrection” in its tracks.
Lots of talk about organizations such as the Proud Boys. Joe Biden has undeniably become an ANTIFA Proud Boy. Kamala Harris has become an ANTIFA Proud Girl. Kamala said that the riots in Seattle should continue. Remember, she instituted a GoFundMe page to bail ANTIFA out of jail in Seattle. She didn’t do anything with out the approval of Joe Biden and the leadership of the Democratic Party. January 6 is just an attempt to deflect from the insurrection of the Democratic party through the use of a phony dossier manufactured by the Clinton campaign. Dirty tricks happen in a campaign but seldom continue after an election. The Democratic insurrection continued in its attempt to unseat the elected leader for the next four years and every sleazy tactic they could find was implemented. Now the ANTIFA Proud Boy and ANTIFA Proud Girl sit in The White House. We should make no physical attempt to remove them from office but at every possible occasion we should point out who they really are. Don’t forget Proud Girl Nancy.
Insurrection does not require coordination with Trump .
This was not an insurrection, not even close, and the vast majority of us agree. If the Dems keep pushing their nonsense, they might get to see what real insurrection looks like, and I don’t want that to happen. the American Democratic Party and its stooges have lost their bloody minds, and they seem to be at this point beyond redemption or course correction. I am simply in awe. We really all need to cease fearing speaking up – in the end, the marginalization that needs to occur is really up to us.
Tell us what a *real* insurrection would look like. Not only don’t I believe that 1/6 was an insurrection, I don’t believe that Trumpists could do an insurrection even if they tried. I don’t see it happening ever. The Civil War settled that question.
Dear JeffSilberman. I applaud your jumping off of the insurrection train. However, you should be careful that your blue friends who are pushing the insurrection narrative might not invite you over for tea. You could be shunned and your woke credentials might be revoked. They are watching what you write.
Sad isn’t it that Turley does not share your paranoid delusions. I told you he would disappoint your expectations. He is a Never Trumper. Always was.
From case law: “An insurrection occurs when a movement acts to overthrow the constituted government and take possession of its inherent powers”
Still looks like an insurrection to me.
“And take possession of its inherent powers.” Where is that in the indictment?
Does anyone know how old these defendants are? My impression is that a good number of them are over 60 and perhaps not in the best of health. Hardly typical for the vanguard of a violent coup.
You are giving these lying Trumpists too much credit. Sure, some in the crowd were a Pence lynch mob if we take them at their word, but the majority were there to party. There was no prospect that these yahoos actually were going to succeed in overthrowing the government.
Benson: “From case law: “An insurrection occurs when a movement acts to overthrow the constituted government and take possession of its inherent powers”
Still looks like an insurrection to me.
+++
I agree. And will add that the insurrection succeeded and put their chosen, demented puppet in the White House.
Still no indictment of Ray Epps or even an acknowledgment of his involvement. I can think of only one possible explanation.
Ray Epps was engaging in Free Speech. The solution to bad speech is good speech. The government does not criminalize bad speech like Trump’s 1/6 speech which Turley stated was “reckless” and called for his Congressional censure. Let’s censure Epps, not indict him.
The Democrats are trying to convince the country that cameras and an 82-lb German Shepherd posed a serious threat to the greatest military in the world. But the more omninous they can make this circus seem, the less they’ll have to account for the lack of security prior to the riot, and Pelosi’s part in rejecting Trump’s call for National Guard protection. Narrow the focus to a few scapegoats and we won’t ever see the bigger picture the Dems are painting: federal control over all state election laws; delegitimization of the 2022 and the 2024 elections should Republicans win; and the prevention of Trump ever running for office again. Watch the birdie.
People are saying- A LOT of people- are saying that the ONLY way the Republicans take control of the Congress in 2022 is if the Republicans steal the elections.
Out of 700 people arrested and charged, most of which with trespassing and illegally parading, we have these 11.
We are supposed to believe that 11 people planned to take over the US government with pepper spray and a German Shepherd, and no plan for anything other than entering the Capitol.
As a dog lover, I am offended at the stupidity of the media to portray this as an insurrection. Poor dog. With how the Democrats have abused power by mistreating those charged for participating in Jan 6th, I hope the dog is OK.
Democrats are the ones who “abused power”? How dim do you have to be to say this? Did you see that the Oath Keepers had stashes of weapons they had amassed in a Comfort Inn in Virginia, waiting for the word to take over our government and install the fat pig you worship as President? They even were planning on using a boat on the Potomac. If taking the Capitol by force to prevent the election winner from taking office is not an insurrection, then what was it? If lying to supporters about a “landslide victory” being “stolen” and then telling them to “fight like hell or you’re not going to have a country any more” isn’t fomenting an insurrection, then what was it? It has been explained to you numerous times that they go after the little fish first, and use the evidence they get from them to go after the big fish. All of the charges and indictments are not filed yet. The issue isn’t the “stupidity of the media”, but because Fox tells you that it is, you buy it.
“Oath Keepers had stashes of weapons they had amassed in a Comfort Inn in Virginia”
Stashes? LOL. you call guns stashes? Worse would have been armies of black bloq BLM ANTIFA DNC anarchists wielding incendiary devices, molotov cocktails, bombs, explosives, oh wait
Your President is done. Elections have consequences.
I agree. No one brings a dog to a proper insurrection.
Think I agree with pretty much everything you wrote. Despicable actions, no problem with legitimate prosecutions. Thinking that the DOJ overcharged here in an attempt to defuse the argument that no one involved was so charged
I will post the most crucial sentence in Turley’s op-ed for those who have difficulty reading. He explains his reasoning in his op-ed.
“The charges do not establish an insurrection.”
Discussions about a civil war are a red herring.
I can cite myriad video of anchors on major news media fretting about civil war or using that kind of rhetoric.
This was a protest that went way too far, until some of them rioted.
Once again, the media misrepresented what actually happened.
Note that Democrats refused the National Guard, and fencing to protect federal buildings and blue cities, but all it took was Jan 6th for them to call in the National Guard and erect razor wire. We see who they protect, and it’s not the average citizen at risk in these cities under siege, it’s not the small business owner getting looted, and it’s not the people on the street dealing with out of control crime that resulted from the Democrat-driven defund the police movement.
Turley contradicts you:
“Saying that this was not an insurrection does not mean that this was not a desecration of our constitutional process and values. I publicly condemned Trump’s speech while it was being given and I called for a bipartisan vote of censure over his responsibility in the riots.”
Read it and weep.
Karen's problem is that she thinks she's an intellectual because she watches Fox news, starry-eyed, and agrees with everything they tell her: "Democrats are bad"; "Democrats told BLM and ANTIFA to riot"; "the mainstream media lie"; Democrats are fascists and racists" "there wasn't an insurrection–just a protest that got out of control with a few windows getting broken" … the list goes on and on. No matter how many times you point out the fallacies of her arguments, she keeps repeating them, over and over again. She doesn't even understand what "defund the police" means, which is to re-direct priorities to solve social problems short of spending money on guns, training and tactical weapons to shoot and kill people.
True, but to her credit, she writes cogently with proper grammar and punctuation which is why I react to her because she is no dolt which is more than I can say for most here.
Because I monitor the prime time Fox line-up, it is quite evident to me that there is hardly a thought in her mind that was not placed there by Hannity, Carlson or Ingraham. She is a model of Rightwing rage.
The FBI refused to answer Ted Cruz’s questions as to whether FBI agents or sources were involved in the January 6th riot, committed illegal acts, or incited or urged on illegal acts.
https://youtu.be/DZQRetozhSY
I see shades of MK-Ultra and the alleged murder of Dr Frank Olson. No accountability for illegal acts perpetrated by the CIA or FBI.
Nothing changes.
What you are likely experiencing is a hallucinogenic flashback…
You have to commit arson to be an arsonist.
You have to loot to be a looter.
You have to riot to be a rioter.
If all you did was take a selfie, then you were not a rioter. You might have been a trespasser. Or you might have hung out outside the Capitol. But the trend to claim that anyone who even attended the Jan 6 rally was an insurrectionist worthy of firing is not factually based.
Antifa, on the other hand, coordinates efforts at property destruction and violence to try to force political goals. The entire movement promotes property damage. The reason why the Leftist media and Democrat politicians refuse to condemn Antifa might have more to do with the side of the political aisle they support than the facts of their behavior.
Domestic Terrorism – per the 2001 USA Patriot Act, defined as acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the US or of any state, appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion, or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping, and occur within the territory of the US.
Property damage alone, including arson, might not rise to the definition of domestic terrorism. Although many people, including cops, have been assaulted and murdered in BLM/Antifa riots, such deaths might be laid at the feet of riots and general lawlessness, and anti-cop brutality, rather than domestic terrorism.
I am absolutely certain that if Trump supporters engaged in the activity of BLM and Antifa, harassing people in restaurants, burning a police precinct, seizing entire city blocks for an autonomous zone guarded by armed people, and mass looting and arson that gripped the nation for a year, that you would not see this strange reticence to condemn their acts.
And yet, the Trump inauguration rioters who did WAY more damage to the city got rewarded whilst the Political Prisoners of Biden and Pelosi are rotting away in the DC GULAG for trespassing. https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/05/rioters-at-trumps-2017-inauguration-getting-1-6-million-settlement-from-dc-over-their-arrests/
I no longer trust the FBI. The selective enforcement of the law makes them an armed division of the Democrat party. These people may be guilty, may be not. When they start enforcing the law against both sides, see Antifa violence in Portland and other places. I’ll take the FBI seriously. Probably not in my lifetime.
Exactly.
The law is not blind but political.
I knew you Trumpists would begin to turn on the law. Thankfully, Turley does not share your delusion of a “Deep State.”
Can’t escape the sense that the DOJ has a bunch of drama queens writing indictments and press releases.
Thankfully Turley does not dismiss these serious charges as you do.
Insurrection without guns? Seriously?
I predict the next one will come with guns.
Democrats are terrified as well they should be.
Are you threatening to harm people? Why should democrats be terrified?
I don’t think he has to spell it out for you. The only question is whether Darren will let the gun warning stand to continue to threaten Turley’s “blog family.”