Study: Almost Seventy Percent of College Students Believe that They Cannot Speak Freely on Campus

We often discuss (including a controversy today) the growing intolerance for opposing views on our campuses and the rising generation of censors in our society. Students and even faculty members increasingly call for the silencing or firing of those who espouse opposing views on a range of different subjects. The speech codes and sanctions on campuses have silenced many who might voice dissenting views, as we have seen in prior polling. That has created a type of academic echo chamber in scholarship and classrooms. Now, a new study offers insights into the extent of that chilling effect for our students. The Knight Foundation released a new study showing that sixty-five (65) percent agreed that people on campus today are prevented from speaking freely. The poll is additional evidence of the failure of administrators and faculty to maintain campuses as forums for free thought and intellectual engagement.
The Foundation enlisted Ipsos to assemble a “nationally representative sample of over 1,000 college students ages 18-24 enrolled in all types of higher education institutions, along with 4,000 American adults.” The report, “College Student Views on Free Expression and Campus Speech 2022,” is part of the Knight Free Expression (KFX) Research Series.
The polling also showed that fifty-nine (59) percent say that they believe schools should be places where students hear all types of speech, even speech considered offensive or biased. Less than half felt that their free speech rights are secure today.
This study shows that conservatives and Republicans on campus feel the loss of free speech most acutely. That is consistent with other studies. For example, an earlier poll at the University of North Carolina found that conservative students are 300 times more likely to self-censor themselves due to the intolerance of opposing views on our campuses.
What was most striking about the study was the comparative decline among independents and republicans in just three years. From 2019 to 2021, independents feeling that free speech is secure in the country went from 59 percent to 46 percent. For republicans, it went from 52 percent to 27 percent. For democrats the decline was only 2 percent. One obvious take from those figures is that speech codes and enforcement actions favor Democratic speakers and groups. Their speech has not been curtailed as the dominant group on campuses.
The poll is an indictment of our educational system and, yes, our educators. Faculty have remained silent (or supported) the establishment of a new orthodoxy on our campuses. The speech intolerance shown on many campuses stifles intellectual discourse and chills the free speech of many of our students. However, most faculty members remain conspicuously silent rather than risk being tagged or targeted in the next cancelling campaign.
Geez, Turley who is often disingenuous with his columns about free speech and supposed “attacks on free speech” is relying on a poll to give it credence? Polls are not exactly reliable indicators as evidenced by polls during elections.
Many of Turley’s columns regarding conservatives or republicans being “censored” or being forced to “self sensor” because their views are not popular on campus are not really about free speech. Conservative groups often cry foul or use the claim they are being denied their rights to free speech because they are denied something different such as a charter or funding. Things that have nothing to do with their free speech rights. The last column was not about free speech, it was about access to funds and requirements for moderators at a PRIVATE school. The student body accused of “denying a free speech group” a charter the right to free speech wasn’t denying them their right to free speech.
It’s been a pattern among conservative student groups or individuals to use complaints about their free speech as a means to get their way on other things they want. The free speech arguments are often used as a means to coerce student bodies or institutions by publicly shaming an institution into forcing them to grant them a privilege that has nothing to do with free speech.
It’s a bullying tactic essentially and Turley sometimes seems naive in believing it’s a free speech issue. That last column is a very good example of that.
The reality is the issue is not as big or dire as Turley portrays it.
They are dominating young people at the cost of destroying American traditions.
The have a template. Some little known book written a long time ago. “1984” might be the name of the book.
In the words of the Brave, Masked, Wonderful, Warriors of Antifa ™, “Your speech is violence and ours is self defense.”
Anti fascist is in the name, what is there not to like?
You’d better believe it or you’re a “nazi”.
In an attempt to help antifa, I suggest they take their message of love and joy to the small towns of mid-America. I am sure they would receive a warm reception.
antonio
“The Knight Foundation released a new study showing that sixty-five (65) percent agreed that people on campus today are prevented from speaking freely. The poll is additional evidence of the failure of administrators and faculty to maintain campuses as forums for free thought and intellectual engagement.”
Then they ought to revolt. They can stand by and be wussies and unworthy heirs to the legacy of free speech or they can stand up in a thousand different ways to this tyranny of the Left. It’s their world in a few years, let’s see what we’ve taught them and what they’ll accept. Welcome to the feminized male – afraid to speak, afraid to challenge, afraid to be free. Either we reach the F ’em stage or we get the “Got F’ed” stage.
Agreed – I don’t know where the backbone went, but it isn’t that difficult to say no. Today’s kids have been so neglected intellectually at home that they don’t realize thatr is even a choice they can make. The concept of ‘choice’ itself is foreign to them.
How sad.
The tail is most definitely wagging the dog here. One of them needs to yell stop. Can’t be us – has to be them
Facts are irrefutable. The leftist agenda is being implemented in secrecy. The agenda fails when exposed to sunlight.
The strange thing, not a soul on the left can defend their position. Hence the elimination of debate.
It’s being implemented out in the open. Folks that do not have kids in school do not pay attention because it is not a part of their daily reality. It has finally begun to be one, note the situation in Virginia, but it could have been stopped long before these extremes if anyone cared a whit whatsoever back then. They did not. Now we have a legitimate uphill battle on our hands. The fault of a lot of this lies largely on the homes in which children were raised to begin with.
Sprec frei or forever hold your firearm.
Don’t go to some communist school.
Totalitarian.
Lefties must be so proud.
And there in a nutshell is the Lefty ethos.