The Rising Generation of Censors: Law Schools are the Latest Battleground Over Free Speech

Below is my column in The Hill on the rise of a generation of censors with attacks on both academic freedom and free speech throughout our educational system. This trend has reached law schools, which is ominous since these students are the future judges and lawyers who are expected to defend these core principles.
Free speech on American college campuses has been in a free fall for years. From high schools through law schools, free speech has gone from being considered a right that defines our society to being dismissed as a threat. According to polling, the result is arguably one of the most anti-free-speech generations in our history. The danger is more acute because it has reached law schools where future judges and lawyers may replicate the same intolerance in our legal system.
A recent controversy at Duke Law School highlights this danger. “Law & Contemporary Problems” is a faculty-run journal that recently decided to do a balanced symposium on “Sex and the Law” — including transgender issues — and asked Professor Kathleen Stock of the University of Sussex (who has criticized transgender positions) to participate.
Protests erupted over allowing such intellectual diversity.
The new set of student editors demanded that Stock be removed from the symposium. The faculty board issued a statement explaining the importance of freedom of speech and academic freedom, particularly on a journal that serves as a forum for debates on contemporary issues. Students resigned rather than associate with a journal offering both sides of such issues.
Some legal columnists echoed calls to ban those with opposing views. The legal site “Above The Law” (ATL) published an article denouncing the faculty for supporting free speech. ATL editor Joe Patrice ran a factually inaccurate tirade against Duke for using academic freedom as “a shield for professors to opine and behave in ways that marginalize others.”
The ATL criticism of Duke was illustrative of the new anti-free-speech movement that is now taking hold in law schools and legal publications. Academic freedom and free speech are denounced as tools to “marginalize others.” Patrice sums up why both the student editors and the Duke faculty must be condemned: “A ‘vigorous and open exchange of ideas’ is valuable only to the extent it improves the academic mission of improving the human condition. Is Trans skepticism within that field? It shouldn’t be, but here we are.” In other words, you are entitled to free speech so long as you cannot be accused of “marginalizing” others.
While calling for professors like Stock to be barred from the publication for “marginalizing” others, ATL editors and other writers often stigmatize and denounce whole groups as requiring containment and condemnation. Elie Mystal, who writes for ATL and is The Nation’s justice correspondent, for example, lashed out at “white society” and how he strives to maintain a “whiteness-free” life. On MSNBC, Mystal declared, without any contradiction from the host, that “You don’t communicate to [Trump supporters], you beat them. You do not negotiate with these people, you destroy them.”
In such campaigns, there is little time or patience with trivialities like free speech.
Mystal was celebrated for his declaration: “I have no intention of waiting around for them to try to kill me before I demand protection from their ‘free speech.’”
Dangerous thoughts are ill-defined beyond being rejected by these writers. Under this approach, free speech becomes like pornography under the famous test of Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart: “I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material … and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it.”
Of course, free speech demands bright lines so that professors are not chilled in what they write or say. However, that is precisely the point. Whether Patrice and others can block the publication of Stock is immaterial. The fact is that most students and faculty do not want to be the subject of such a public campaign. Academics are notoriously risk-averse. They need conferences and publications to advance their careers.
The threat is to lose everything that academics need to be active intellectuals. This is the one-year anniversary of the move to force a criminology professor named Mike Adams off the faculty of the University of North Carolina (Wilmington). Adams was a conservative faculty member with controversial writings who had to go to court to stop prior efforts to remove him. He then tweeted a condemnation of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper for his pandemic rules, tweeting that he had dined with six men at a six-seat table and “felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina” before adding: “Massa Cooper, let my people go.” It was a stupid and offensive tweet. However, we have seen extreme comments on the left — including calls to gas or kill or torture conservatives — be tolerated or even celebrated at universities.
Celebrities, faculty and students demanded that Adams be fired. After weeks of public pummeling, Adams relented and took a settlement to resign. He then killed himself a few days before his final day as a professor.
Law schools have seen repeated disruptions of conservative speakers with the support or acquiescence of faculty. CUNY law school dean Mary Lu Bilek insisted that law students preventing a conservative law professor from speaking was itself free speech. She also insisted that a law student threatening to set a man’s Israel Defense Forces sweatshirt on fire was simply “expressing her opinion.” Recently Bilek actually cancelled herself and resigned after she made a single analogy to acting like a “slaveholder” as a self-criticism for failing to achieve equity and reparations for black faculty and students.
Last year, the acting Northwestern law school dean declared publicly: “I am James Speta and I am a racist.” He was followed by Emily Mullin, executive director of major gifts, who announced: “I am a racist and a gatekeeper of white supremacy. I will work to be better.” Such public declarations can fuel demands for more mandatory demonstrations by others or intolerance for those who dissent. At Rutgers this year, the student government ordered all groups to hold critical race theory and diversity programs as a condition for receiving funds. At the University of North Carolina, student Sagar Sharma, who is a student of color, faced a recall election as the first-year class co-president for simply stating that he did not consider an argument between two fellow students to be racist.
Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll has denounced the “weaponization” of free speech, which appears to be the use of free speech by those on the right. So the dean of one of the premier journalism schools now supports censorship.
Free speech advocates are facing a generational shift that is now being reflected in our law schools, where free speech principles were once a touchstone of the rule of law. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these figures are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
For now, the Duke symposium will include the offending article — but the resignations and condemnations show why this small degree of diversity in viewpoint is increasingly rare on our campuses.
This is a single (and close) victory for free speech, but make no mistake about it: We are losing the war.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
I’ve always been curious about your fairly vigorous censorship policies on your blog here, Turley, so I confess to wondering what is truly behind your ‘free speech’ focus. Since censorship is clearly okay with you on some level, what are your boundaries with it? What subject matter is off limits? I could probably take an accurate guess as to what the trigger points are, but it would be awesome to hear you proclaim them publicly.
I mean sure, I can see the place for some speech regulation, especially during these particularly charged partisan times. In my more disspirited moments I confess to tossing the idea around that traitorous, Capitol-rioting MAGATS would be served well by a round of water boarding in GITMO. Not by my belief in the effectiveness, or righteousness, of the policy, those tactics didn’t work and were immoral…, but rather in a sort of flawed moral equivalency sort of way. That’s what the U.S. did to deal with certain elements dedicated to taking down the U.S. government post 9/11…, why not have the same policy post 1/6? Water board the more organizing/proactive MAGATS just before placing electrodes on their genitalia. But I also know that very statement stands a good chance of being pulled from the blog here.
So it would be awesome for you to flesh out your position past the massive generality of ‘I believe in free speech always’ position that you often share while, in practice, fully standing by certain censorship guidelines.
eb
Professional grievance collectors such as yourself appear to be free to say all sorts of idiot things here
Historically, societies tend to behave as pendulums. When the anti-freedom coalition has won, they will look at each other and try to figure out what to complain about. And freedom will be born again. The question is how long it will take and how many abuses will be perpetrated in the meantime. Without freedom of speech, no other freedom can survive. It is interesting how “Trump” is always the justification for abuses.
Changes are inevitable but they take places slowly so as not to face significant push back while they take tiny steps. At each step, there are a few people who will oppose forcefully, and that few will shrink because others will have gotten accustomed to a new normal. In the end, those who remain fully opposed will die out. And so it is with Prof. Turley and others who are staunch defenders of free speech, by the time free speech has morphed into something unrecognizable as free speech, that group will be long gone.
I relate a story. Security in the name of safety is now viewed as an acceptable fixture. My daughter, who at the time was 27, visited the Minnesota State Capitol but was not quite sure if it was OK to enter the building because there were no visible security assets! In her mind, the building could not possibly be open to the public!
Stalin would be impressed.
Let’s also point out they JT had no problems banning commentators on this page who disagree with him. Noice how there are so few of them and so many Trumpers?
Oralloy
The comments that I have seen deleted were uniformly foul mouthed and rude (“Turley, you POS”, “Turley, for F… yourself “).
I don’t think that they added to the discourse.
Posters are entitled to be angry, vitriolic, and even rude. But those comments brought down the whole blog.
Who cares what you personally think adds, or subtracts, to the discourse?
eb
Speech frie…
Or forever hold your piece.
When you hold your piece aim it at censors.
Republican or Democrat, left or right, ALL OPINIONS must be aired. That is one of the core values of this country. When we lose core values we lose what binds us together. This censorship MUST STOP!
You are correct! I will add another thought. We are losing what binds is together because of the continuous drumbeat on diversity and inclusion. The proponents of diversity have lost sight of our shared values. As we have seen, there is little interest in diversity of thought.
JT once again posts a one sided partisan rant. The right-wingers are the biggest threat to school free speech because of their uninformed banning of what they claim is CRT.
I DISAGREE TOTALLY WITH YOUR OPINION! But you have my support in the right to say it. I only wish the left would adopt the same standard.
Oh please.
How true. Turley demands that colleges provide a safe space for any and all speech. In Turley’s world, private entities may not discriminate against speech by refusing to listen. We no longer have the freedom to ignore speech we find offensive. We must endure every crackpot idea, like it or not.
Jeff Silbermancom,
I get the strong impression that Turley is confusing a “decline” in free speech with the very notion that he promotes, fight free speech with more free speech. He cited a student journalism staff as demanding the removal of a certain individual because of the views expressed. It’s students that are making the demands. The question I pose is, are students bound to accept the views or opinions of someone they disagree with simply because they are “staff” at a school? Are they paid employees?
Demands for removal from students doesn’t seem to be censorship.
I’m more concerned about Turley ignoring real censorship when it comes to legislatures banning the teaching or discussion of CRT. Turley’s concerns seem to be conveniently misplaced.
Oralloy,
That’s the one thing Turley seems to avoid with prejudice. Schools and state legislatures banning CRT because it’s a bad idea. You would think Turley would address the clear censorship that these legislatures are engaging in by banning the discussion of an idea.
Lefties on the whole are a threat to the Constitution.
Read the Lefty posters on the blog and you realize that most Lefties are angry, virulent, and incoherent.
Many are foul-mouthed louts who use insults over wit.
Others just try to bore you to death with voluminous posts that are witless (“+100 EB”).
In either case, they hate America as it exists.
-100
And don’t ever accuse me of hating this country you cretin.
eb
This is disheartening to say the least. The notion that coerced virtue is “democracy” is ludicrous. Mob rule is in effect.
There should be no conditions on a “vigorous and open exchange of ideas.” The “left” has its story and is sticking to it. Unfortunately, without the possibility of debate, there’s no way to point out to them how baseless, erroneous, factless and downright stupid their story actually is.
“ There should be no conditions on a “vigorous and open exchange of ideas.”
Actually there are always conditions. Even on this blog there are conditions, conditions that result in censorship if they are violated.