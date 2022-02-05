Palin v. NYT: New Evidence Suggests the New York Times Ignored Internal Objections to Palin Editorial

We have previously discussed the lawsuit of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) against the New York Times, a lawsuit that could have far reaching implications for defamation law in the United States. The trial began with the introduction of evidence that the New York Times editorial board ignored internal objections to publishing the 2017 column linking Palin to the 2011 shooting in Tucson, Arizona in which then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz was seriously injured.
The trial concerns an editorial by the New York Times where it sought to paint Palin and other Republicans as inciting the earlier shooting. It stated that SarahPAC posted a graphic that put Giffords in crosshairs before she was shot. It was false but it was enough for the intended spin: “Though there’s no sign of incitement as direct as in the Giffords attack, liberals should of course hold themselves to the same standard of decency that they ask of the right.”
The editorial was grossly unfair. In its earlier ruling against the Times, the court put the theory of the case succinctly in its leading line: “Gov. Palin brings this action to hold James Bennet and The Times accountable for defaming her by falsely asserting what they knew to be false: that Gov. Palin was clearly and directly responsible for inciting a mass shooting at a political event in January 2011.”
In its editorial, “America’s Lethal Politics,” the Times stated “the link to political incitement was clear. Before the shooting, Sarah Palin‘s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.” In reality, the posting used crosshairs over various congressional districts, which included Giffords district.
At the time, many objected to the column as a transparent effort to shift attention from the shooting of GOP Rep. Steve Scalise and other members of Congress by James T. Hodgkinson, of Illinois, 66, a liberal activist and Sanders supporter. The attack did not fit with a common narrative in the media on right-wing violence and the Times awkwardly sought to put the focus back on conservatives.
The Times later issued a correction, changing the offending sentence to say: “Before the shooting, Sarah Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs. But in that case no connection to the shooting was ever established.”
The correction did not help much. The map was used long before the shooting during the 2010 congressional elections. Moreover, it was the districts, not the members, being targeted.
According to the Daily Mail, Palin’s counsel questioned Times’ reporter Elizabeth Williamson, who wrote the first draft of the article. Williamson was asked about a message from Jesse Wegman, a member of the NYT editorial board, who objected that the column seemed to ‘sneak in’ a link between Palin and the 2011 Giffords shooting. The objection was ignored.
That interaction is important because Palin must shoulder the higher burden placed on public figures in defamation cases.
The standard for defamation for public figures and officials in the United States is the product of a decision decades ago in New York Times v. Sullivan. The Supreme Court ruled that tort law could not be used to overcome First Amendment protections for free speech or the free press. The Court sought to create “breathing space” for the media by articulating that standard that now applies to both public officials and public figures. In order to prevail, a litigant must show either actual knowledge of its falsity or a reckless disregard of the truth.
Simply saying that something is your “opinion” does not automatically shield you from defamation actions if you are asserting facts rather than opinion. However, courts have been highly protective over the expression of opinion in the interests of free speech. This issue was addressed in Ollman v. Evans 750 F.2d 970 (D.C. Cir. 1984). In that case, Novak and Evans wrote a scathing piece, including what Ollman stated were clear misrepresentations. The court acknowledges that “the most troublesome statement in the column . . . [is] an anonymous political science professor is quoted as saying: ‘Ollman has no status within the profession but is a pure and simple activist.’” Ollman sued but Judge Kenneth Starr wrote for the D.C. Circuit in finding no basis for defamation. This passage would seem relevant for secondary posters and activists using the article to criticize the family:
The reasonable reader who peruses an Evans and Novak column on the editorial or Op-Ed page is fully aware that the statements found there are not “hard” news like those printed on the front page or elsewhere in the news sections of the newspaper. Readers expect that columnists will make strong statements, sometimes phrased in a polemical manner that would hardly be considered balanced or fair elsewhere in the newspaper. National Rifle Association v. Dayton Newspaper, Inc., supra, 555 F.Supp. at 1309. That proposition is inherent in the very notion of an “Op-Ed page.” Because of obvious space limitations, it is also manifest that columnists or commentators will express themselves in condensed fashion without providing what might be considered the full picture. Columnists are, after all, writing a column, not a full-length scholarly article or a book. This broad understanding of the traditional function of a column like Evans and Novak will therefore predispose the average reader to regard what is found there to be opinion.
A reader of this particular Evans and Novak column would also have been influenced by the column’s express purpose. The columnists laid squarely before the reader their interest in ending what they deemed a “frivolous” debate among politicians over whether Mr. Ollman’s political beliefs should bar him from becoming head of the Department of Government and Politics at the University of Maryland. Instead, the authors plainly intimated in the column’s lead paragraph that they wanted to spark a more appropriate debate within academia over whether Mr. Ollman’s purpose in teaching was to indoctrinate his students. Later in the column, they openly questioned the measure or method of Professor Ollman’s scholarship. Evans and Novak made it clear that they were not purporting to set forth definitive conclusions, but instead meant to ventilate what in their view constituted the central questions raised by Mr. Ollman’s prospective appointment.
There is, however, a difference between stating fact and opinion and the Times blew away that distinction in the rush to shift attention on political violence to Republicans like Palin.
In its earlier rejection of the effort to dismiss the case, the court notably laid out the case for malice by Bennet, the key element under the New York Times v. Sullivan standard. The court suggested that the later correction issued by the Times might be used by the jury to assume or discount malice. It is rare that such a correction would be raised as substantial evidence on intent:
The fact that Bennet and the Times were so quick to print a correction is, on the one hand, evidence that a jury might find corroborative of a lack of actual malice, as discussed later. But, on the other hand, a reasonable jury could conclude that Bennet’s reaction and the Times’ correction may also be probative of a prior intent to assert the existence of such a direct link, for why else the need to correct? Indeed, the correction itself concedes that Bennet’s initial draft incorrectly stated that there existed such a link. If, as Bennet now contends, it was all simply a misunderstanding, the result of a poor choice of words, it is reasonable to conclude that the ultimate correction would have reflected as much and simply clarified the Editorial’s intended meaning.
James Bennet gained national attention after he was forced to resign after pushing the Cotton editorial headlined, “Send In the Troops.” The Times not only disgraced itself by abandoning its independence but promised to avoid such controversies in the future. Bennet, who is being sued for bias in this case, was forced out for allowing dissenting conservative views into the paper this year. There is an irony that Bennet’s alleged bias against Republicans in this controversy did not lead to a push for his removal but his merely publishing the view of a Republican led to his ouster.
Back to the internal message. The disregarding of the objection could show knowledge or reckless disregard on the part of the paper. This was an objection from within its own journalistic ranks.
The case may prove significant if appealed to the Supreme Court. Some justices have already raised concerns over the inclusion of public figures in the standard originally set out for public officials in New York Times v. Sullivan.
Bennet, who is being sued for bias in this case, was forced out for allowing dissenting conservative views into the paper this year
You are being charitable. Matt Taibbi was not
The American Press Is Destroying Itself
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-news-media-is-destroying-itself
In the case of Cotton, Times staffers protested on the grounds that “Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger.” Bennet’s editorial decision was not merely ill-considered, but literally life-threatening (note pundits in the space of a few weeks have told us that protesting during lockdowns and not protesting during lockdowns are both literally lethal). The Times first attempted to rectify the situation by apologizing, adding a long Editor’s note to Cotton’s piece that read, as so many recent “apologies” have, like a note written by a hostage.
Editors begged forgiveness for not being more involved, for not thinking to urge Cotton to sound less like Cotton (“Editors should have offered suggestions”), and for allowing rhetoric that was “needlessly harsh and falls short of the thoughtful approach that advances useful debate.” That last line is sadly funny, in the context of an episode in which reporters were seeking to pre-empt a debate rather than have one at all; of course, no one got the joke, since a primary characteristic of the current political climate is a total absence of a sense of humor in any direction.
As many guessed, the “apology” was not enough, and Bennet was whacked a day later in a terse announcement.
His replacement, Kathleen Kingsbury, issued a staff directive essentially telling employees they now had a veto over anything that made them uncomfortable: “Anyone who sees any piece of Opinion journalism, headlines, social posts, photos—you name it—that gives you the slightest pause, please call or text me immediately.”
Many of the leftist trolls on here are made of the same stuff that identify NYT staff: everything and anything outside of their bubble makes them
censorialuncomfortable.
The error in this column or article was a missing letter ‘n’ I assume the Professor meant never but it clearly states ‘ever.’ Too clever by far and one wonders if the’editors’ are still getting away with bias at the Professor and Palin’s expense.
“Bennet, who is being sued for bias in this case, was forced out for allowing dissenting conservative views into the paper this year.”
No, Bennet resigned because he didn’t do his job: he printed Cotton’s op-ed without having read it.
We know this because Bennet admitted it: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/04/business/new-york-times-op-ed-cotton.html
I would have hoped that you’d understand that an editor actually needs to read content prior to publication.
Perhaps if you had an editor, that person would have pointed out to you that your claim is false and the actual reason for Bennet’s resignation.
In trying to slam Turley, so that Anonymous can feel better about himself, Anonymous exposes the NYT as a rag.
If one reads further in the article, one is told that the NYT only publishes opinions that they agree with. Mr. Bennet was fired because the NYT is a left-wing arm of the Democrat Party. It only provides one point of view and the information supporting it. All other information opposed to the views of the NYT is limited, and differences of opinion, intentionally, are not supposed to exist. Therefore the NYT is a worthless source of information though frequently quoted by the left.
In this case, Mr. Bennet was acting as a newspaperman and was fired for doing so. As usual, the NYT was not.
—
“Mr. Bennet had also defended publishing the Op-Ed early on Thursday, saying in an article published on the Times website that he disagreed with Mr. Cotton’s opinion but believed that it was important to publish views that ran counter to his own.
“It would undermine the integrity and independence of The New York Times if we only published views that editors like me agreed with, and it would betray what I think of as our fundamental purpose — not to tell you what to think, but to help you think for yourself.”
In its editorial, “America’s Lethal Politics,” the Times stated “the link to political incitement was clear.
Bari Weiss, a lesbian, Jewish, liberal writer, had choice words to her former employer, NYT Publisher A. G. Sulzberger, about the documented history of in-house lethal politics and libel. It would be fortuitous if Bari’s letter of resignation were part of the downfall of the NYT, ending in a ceremonial hara-kiri.
…a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else.
Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space.
Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are. There are terms for all of this: unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, and constructive discharge. I’m no legal expert. But I know that this is wrong.
What rules that remain at The Times are applied with extreme selectivity. If a person’s ideology is in keeping with the new orthodoxy, they and their work remain unscrutinized. Everyone else lives in fear of the digital thunderdome. Online venom is excused so long as it is directed at the proper targets.
But I can no longer do the work that you brought me here to do—the work that Adolph Ochs described in that famous 1896 statement: “to make of the columns of The New York Times a forum for the consideration of all questions of public importance, and to that end to invite intelligent discussion from all shades of opinion.”
Ochs’s idea is one of the best I’ve encountered. And I’ve always comforted myself with the notion that the best ideas win out. But ideas cannot win on their own. They need a voice. They need a hearing. Above all, they must be backed by people willing to live by them.
https://www.bariweiss.com/resignation-letter
Leftist are always predicting conservatives are violent, sexaul predators,grifters, etc. But we always end up Steve Scalise, Rand Paul , Governor Cumo, and Hunter Biden.
It’s not all that hard to see some malice in the NYT actions. Since it appears that much of the national media has become nothing more than a mouthpiece for a particular political agenda, right or left, maybe the Courts need to tweak the Sullivan criteria
If this sort of statement by the Times is actionable, I would think pretty much every one of Hannity’s or Tucker’s shows would be actionable. I mean, they take things liberals do and that connect them to something bad – even if there is no real connection or a very tenuous one. That is pretty much all they do, every show, all the time. It is true of most of the right wing media today, but those highly-watched “opinion” shows on Fox especially.
You don’t seem to understand the issue. And it turns out the media is lucky b/c the NYT’s does seem to have published a story it knew to be false within the “actual malice” definition. They will be found liable, but the issue of whether Sullivan should be altered to permit liability due to, e.g., gross negligence will be avoided. The Times should pay any judgment & move on.
Monument says:
“We call it TDS, but the Lefty dislike extends to all conservatives (prominent and unknown deplorable).”
And I know you love me and all Leftists. It’s not like you call us “Ugly people.” Only a hater would do that.
Lefties have been on a crusade against conservatives for several years.
This column was written at the height of the frenzy.
We call it TDS, but the Lefty dislike extends to all conservatives (prominent and unknown deplorable).
CNN is a prime example of the changing world.
They keep to the old playbook of lies and half truths while most of their audience has moved on to more balanced sources. CNN’s declining viewership illustrates the change.
Be interesting to see what a 2022 jury thinks of a 2017 column.
In its editorial, “America’s Lethal Politics,” the Times stated “the link to political incitement was clear.
The leftist stenographers have a play book, Its just not very thick.
political incitement of violence….I feel like I’ve heard that recently
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/04/27/project-veritas-sues-cnn-in-latest-media-defamation-lawsuit/
Interesting. Let’s hope Turley brings us updates on the two billion dollar defamation lawsuits against his network for endorsing and spreading Trump’s Big Lie. He has only reported upon these defamation lawsuits against Fox ONCE which he buried at the end of an article about a defamation lawsuit brought by Project Veritas!
Pathetic.
jeffsilberman – the one trick pony speaks.
But you can’t contradict my statement.
If you were alive in the 1900’s, you surely would have been hospitalized with ‘monomania.’
TDS is real-seek help.
I am. I’ve made great progress. I was much worse a year ago.
