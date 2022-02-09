Florida Man Stole and Demolished Car But Insisted it was Done “In Good Faith” Effort to Find His Own Car

Bradford Weitzel, of Port St. Lucie, has a novel concept of self-help remedies in the law. Weitzel, 33, stole the car of Jose William Ceballos and then left it stuck on a train track where it was subsequently demolished. He later explained that he could not find his own car and stole Ceballos’ Honda Fit “in good faith” to find it. It turns out that that is not a viable criminal defense.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with grand theft and criminal mischief, though additional charges are expected.

Weitzel reportedly told deputies that he could not find his own car after leaving a local bar so decided to steal another car in “good faith” to drive around to look for his own car. He then said the Honda stopped dead on the tracks as a train was approaching. The led to the car being demolished and tossed to the side of a nearby house.

He was not, however, done with his self-help remedies. He is accused of then vandalizing a nearby fruit stand and attempted to steal a forklift.

He then flagged down deputies to say that he was still looking for his car.

Methinks a guilty plea is in Weitzel’s future.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

