North Carolina Board Asserts Right to Disqualify Madison Cawthorn as an “Insurrectionist”

The North Carolina elections board declared this week that it has the power to bar Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) from running for office due to his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. It insists that it can enforce Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment and declared that he is an insurrectionist. It is a position that, in my view, is wholly outside of the language and intent of this provision. Cawthorn is right to challenge any such action as unconstitutional.
In a filing to dismiss a lawsuit by Cawthorn, the board wrote
“The State does not judge the qualifications of the elected members of the U.S. House of Representative. It polices candidate qualifications prior to the elections. In doing so, as indicated above, States have long enforced age and residency requirements, without question and with very few if any legal challenges. The State has the same authority to police which candidates should or should not be disqualified per Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.”
The asserted authority would invite partisan and abusive practices by such boards. It is also wrong on the purpose of this constitutional provision. Moreover, there is a vast difference between enforcing an objective standard on the age of a candidate and enforcing the subjective standard whether that candidate’s views make him an “insurrectionist.”
As I have previously written, (here and here and here), Democrats are playing a dangerous game with the long-dormant provision in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — the “disqualification clause.” The provision was written after the 39th Congress convened in December 1865 and many members were shocked to see Alexander Stephens, the Confederate vice president, waiting to take a seat with an array of other former Confederate senators and military officers.
Ironically, it was Justice Edwin Reade of the North Carolina Supreme Court who later explained, “[t]he idea [was] that one who had taken an oath to support the Constitution and violated it, ought to be excluded from taking it again.” So, members drafted a provision that declared that “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
The mantra that this was an insurrection does not meet the standard. The Constitution fortunately demands more than proof by repetition. In this case, it requires an actual rebellion. The clause Democrats are citing was created in reference to a real Civil War in which over 750,000 people died in combat. The confederacy formed a government, an army, a currency, and carried out diplomatic missions.
While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this week called it an “insurrection,” there are ample legal reasons to reject that characterization in court. (I agree with McConnell in his other comments criticizing the sanctions against Republicans supporting the House committee investigating Jan. 6th).
Jan. 6 was a national tragedy. I publicly condemned President Trump’s speech that day while it was being given — and I denounced the riot as a “constitutional desecration.” However, it has not been treated legally as an insurrection. Those charged for their role in the attack that day are largely facing trespass and other less serious charges — rather than insurrection or sedition. That’s because this was a riot that was allowed to get out of control by grossly negligent preparations by Capitol Police and congressional officials. While the FBI launched a massive national investigation, it did not find evidence of a conspiracy for an insurrection. Only a handful were charged with seditious conspiracy, a broadly defined offense.
I still believe that Jan. 6 was a protest that became a riot. That is not meant to diminish the legitimate outrage over the day. It was reprehensible — but only a “rebellion” in the most rhetorical sense. More importantly, even if you adopt a dangerously broad definition of “insurrection” or “rebellion,” members of Congress who supported challenging the electoral votes (as Democrats have done in prior years) were exercising constitutionally protected speech.
Before the riot, Cawthorn declared “The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice,” he said. “Make no mistake about it, they do not want you to be heard.” While he later voted against certifying President Biden’s victory, he also later signed a letter congratulating Biden on the win.
That does not make Cawthorn an insurrectionist and this Board is not tasked with enforcing the 14th Amendment’s disqualification clause. The board’s position is itself a threat to democracy and free speech. It is only the latest first anti-democratic measure being used in the name of democracy.
The board interpretation would allow partisan members to toss opponents from ballots to prevent voters from making their own decisions. That is something that has been a practice in countries like Iran, not the United States. Hopefully, a court will make fast work of any such effort in this case. If Democrats believe Cawthorn to be an insurrectionist, they are free to use that label in the campaign. However, the voters, not board members, should be the final arbiters of such questions in a democratic system.
97 thoughts on “North Carolina Board Asserts Right to Disqualify Madison Cawthorn as an “Insurrectionist””
I am disappointed in Mitch McConnell’s statement to media. I think it would have been more prudent-as the quintessential face of the Republican Party, for him to simply state a regret that Jan. 6 had gotten out of control, -or even to state his displeasure with Jan. 6 protesters, or something similar. But I’m not certain what end was achieved by his calling it an “insurrection” -other than to lend credence to the perception that the Republican party is divided on this. He had previously not said this…He must have known that his words would be pounced upon by the media (they were). .bad timing and we know we will hear his words repeated over and over come election time…
AMERICA PERPETUATING A LIE
Since we’re regressing to the 1868 ratification of the 14th Amendment (improperly ratified under the duress of brutal post-Lincoln-“Reign-of-Terror” military occupation), we must similarly return to the extant immigration law of the same year, the Naturalization Act of 1802, which required citizens to be “…free white person(s)…,” which, in turn, required compassionate repatriation, aka deportation, of freed slaves.
When we revisit that era, we are compelled to discover that every last act of Lincoln was unconstitutional, and remains unconstitutional and illegitimate to this day, from denying secession through suspending habeas corpus and confiscating private property, to violating immigration law and failing to deport illegal aliens.
It took only 13 years to correct the aberration of Prohibition.
“[We gave you] a republic, if you can keep it.”
– Ben Franklin
You couldn’t.
Regardless of this case, it should disturb all of us that Trump and his allies swore a supreme loyalty oath – Oath of Office – to follow and defend the U.S. Constitution to the best of his ability.
There were dozens of court rulings – by almost 50 GOP appointed judges – that removed all doubt that Biden won the election. Trump knew this fact and continued to push the Big Lie.
From an Oath of Office perspective, Trump knew the constitutional due process was legitimate before January 6 and did not to the best of his ability honor his Oath of Office (his employment contract).
Conservatives seem to like constitutional due process on things like the 2nd Amendment but it’s a complete package, you can’t just cherry-pick the parts you like. If the 2nd Amendment has any legal weight in law, so does the 14th Amendment and so does the Oath of Office. The premise of a constitutional right is that it’s a “legal restraint” on the other two political branches and that is enforced by the Judicial Branch courts.
Do gun owners and property owners really want to weaken this constitutional system defending a guy who violated his own Oath of Office? That is real precedent being made here that will affect future cases. Do we want presidents and other officials only following the U.S. Constitution when convenient? Trump agreed to this employment contract and continued the Big Lie knowing it wasn’t true.
“One way or another, the Cawthorn suit is going to make some pretty important law about Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment — including to whom its disqualification provisions apply and by which actors it should be (and can be) enforced.”
Maybe.
I sense the Democrats are starting to realize a victory in some of the these matters before the court, might be pyrrhic, and better left as hypotheticals, rather than precedent.
With this Hawthorn case, a court ruling allowing the state election board to disqualify a candidate for something that has not been tried in court, would allow Republicans to use the exact same reasoning. Democrats have voted to reject certified results. insurrection, thus lies in the eyes of the beholder. Texas has a congress critter that has refused to accept certified slate of electors.
The NYT has already written an op-ed voicing the truth that the Jan 6 commission has run far afield constitutional powers. If subpoenas are going to be enforced against citizens and past and present office holders, those powers become the powers of Republicans in control of congress. In that light, VP Pence was asked if he would refuse a subpoena, from the Jan 6 committee? He did not say yes. Rather, he felt the House might be over reaching and would only decide if he in fact got subpoenaed.
I honestly don’t know what more proof self-proclaimed liberals could need at this point in the insanity soup that their party is taking cues from Adolf Hitler or Mao. Are they really *that* privileged? Are they really that, ‘Nothing happened to me, because i am an *important* person.’, obtuse in the face of all of this? Sure seems that way, and they don’t seem to realize they are a minority. Their ‘party of the people’ hasn’t been anything resembling that for a solid 30-40 years. I won’t give the Republicans of that time period a full pass either, but come on. How blind are people???
Democrats are possessed by their tribal identity politics and only ideologically driven — like a religion for them.
It’s why Democrats would vote to give Mayor Bill DiBlasio a second term to ruin the greatest city in the world EVEN MORE than he already had –rather than vote in a Republican to try something different to fix the problems that are destroying a once great city.
Olly, it looks like your comment along with the address was deleted so I am taking the opportunity to repeat the link.
The op-ed says he will “He will fundamentally transform America” from, into etc.
“Will you let him?”
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2012/10/barack_obama_and_the_fundamental_transformation_of_america.html
Thanks SM. It was and so I reposted it as well.
I don’t have anything left for the modern, American Democratic party. If nothing else, they are cowards, and I do not want to live in a country run by cowards. Enough is enough. Anyone with two eyes to see can see what is going on here, and it is shameful. I have never, not once in my life prior to the past few years, been so ashamed of people that have the temerity to call themselves liberals or progressives. This is grade school parody with all too real real-life consequences. A joke. A pathetic one. I will never vote Dem again, and if that means voting for Cookie Monster, I will do it to keep these leftist thugs out of power.
PS – I would love it if Trump DIDN’T run. He is too toxic. If he wants to serve in a lesser capacity, fine. I too, find him to be far too egotistical and abrasive. But this – THIS – cannot continue. And there will be a really, really big mess if the Dems do not relent. And yes, this is entirely, 1000% on the dems. ALL of it is on the utter and complete insanity that constitutes the modern Democratic party. Again: those of you that still, in your comfortable incubators, think you are voting for JFK or that any of the issues of the 60s even matter anymore – WAKE THE ***K UP.
Pay attention to the recent comments of Mitch McConnell. It sure seems like old Mitch was in on it….along with Pelosi and gang…
It is long past time for McConnell to go home and stay there and meddle not in politics.
Old Cowboy Wisdom…..”When you ride for the Brand….you ride for the Brand!”.
You don’t halfway ride for the Brand.
True, but typical of the NY metro area. The same can be said of the squad that does not have Trumps redeeming habits of staying out of wars and advancing a healthy US economy.
Yes, and our choice come midterm elections in November is to vote for either 1) more tyranny (Democrat)….or 2) freedoms and civil liberties (Republican).
*Also keeping eyes wide open to the fact that the Uni-party is real. The establishment/administrative/deep state is real.
As ‘we the people’ continue fighting amongst ourselves, becoming more polarized, more divided and more distracted from what is really going on in Washington DC’s Uni-Party corruption.
A house divided against itself cannot stand.
People divided by parties and fighting each other cannot stand against the tyrannical central government that is CAUSING the division in the first place.
Look at the Freedom Convoys of Truckers for example. They represent the fight for freedom for ALL people, parties, persuasions AGAINST government tyranny and control…not one party over another….which is why they must be smeared, dismissed, destroyed at all cost).
A VOTE this next election that moves the country toward FREEDOM is without question a vote for Republicans.
If you want MORE TYRANNY, vote Democrat.
The choice for our country could not be more clear.
The last provision of the 14th Amendment grants congress the power to act to enforce its provisions – it does not grant any power to the states to do so. And Congress can do so only by “appropriate” legislation, which would be by a criminal statute. The courts will determine what is appropriate, that is how our judicial review system works. Independent state action will never qualify as “appropriate.”
President Trump issued a statement, yesterday Feb, 8, it concerned the mechanizations going on in DC to shutter free speech. This is the last line.
“They are so desperate to hide the truth, they’ll make it criminal to speak it,”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/08/president-trump-issues-an-important-statement-the-united-states-government-is-desperate-to-hide-the-truth/
👍
Trump is a pathological liar. It is not criminal to speak the truth.
If Trump actually wanted to speak the truth, he’d testify under oath.
Your basis for your statement is?
Are you a Clinical Psychologist having examined Trump or are you just offering an individual opinion?
Trump is exactly right on this…..the Left is making every effort to punish anyone that speaks out against the Leftist Agenda…..exactly as you did in your post.
You offer a completely baseless accusation and I suppose in your own warped thinking belive it to be true.
Offer the evidence….corrobrate your statement.