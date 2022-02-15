Bailing on the New York Prison System: Murder Suspect Released Due to Lack of Security at Rikers Prison

A murder suspect, Darius Mungin, 20, has been released on bail. That alone is not necessarily new but it is the reason that is alarming. Mungin was released due to the utter lack of security at Rikers Island where he was attacked repeatedly by gang members. Mungin is charged with attempted murder in an Aug. 30 shooting that happened outside a Manhattan deli where a man was shot in the chest. The office Manhattan District Attorney expressed sympathy for his situation in agreeing to lower his bail to allow him to be released. I am less opposed to the bail as I am to the fact that New York officials cannot maintain a prison with a minimal level of security. The lack of control over the prison is now a basis for release — a disgraceful admission by officials who continue to show utter incompetence and zero accountability. Where bail was once determined on the basis of the threat posed by a prisoner to society, it is now based on the threat posed by a prison to the prisoner.
Mungin has been held for two months and, according to his counsel, has been “victimized a number of times in six separate violent incidents.” In one instance, he was attacked by 12 inmates. Some attacks were caught on videotape and show the inmates with free rein in the prison. His counsel stated
“They punch him, stomped him, kicked him in the head, used whatever was available – these hard milk crates, baking pans, tablets, whatever, and literally took turns beating him and then left him there probably for four to five minutes. Then when they were done with him, they dragged him into a vestibule and then told corrections to come get him. And then corrections stood around for about four minutes before touching him and making sure he still had a pulse.”
Rikers has long been in the control of the inmates, particularly criminal gangs. New York officials have let this go on for decades with no accountability. It appears that we must now release murder suspects because the prison itself is too dangerous.
The question is why Mungen should be released and not other inmates who are left in this prison. Rikers now appears to be little more than a caged fight arena for rivaling gangs. Since New York officials lack the courage or commitment to do anything about this situation, other courts may soon follow suit with lowering bail amounts to protect inmates from the State of New York and its abusive correctional system.
Mungen’s family posted the required 10% of the bail amount and he was released on Feb. 8 on electronic monitoring.
10 thoughts on “Bailing on the New York Prison System: Murder Suspect Released Due to Lack of Security at Rikers Prison”
Bail Reform: Mentally disturbed, criminally insane & a satanic monster
It happened again. Assamad Nash 25, was charged Monday with murder and burglary in the death of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee. He stayed silent during his first court appearance on Monday. Prosecutors allege he committed the crime while out on supervised release for three other cases.
Police said Nash stalked and followed Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street in ChinaTown, NYC . Lee likely didn’t even realize she was being followed.
“He followed her up all six flights and she never even knew that he was there,” said building owner Brian Chin.
According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived, the suspect “imitated a woman’s voice” and called out that they did not need police.
About an hour later, officers knocked down the door. Prosecutors allege they found Lee’s body in the bathroom, with “40 stab wounds”, naked from the waist up, and they allege Nash was hiding under the bed, a knife tucked behind the dresser.
One of the things not mentioned by commentators is that bail costs.
If you get bail of $100K, you have to give the bail bondsman $10K as his fee for posting the $100K bond.
Not a just system when inmates have to pay to avoid a life-threatening situation run by the state.
And the Lefty politicians on NY allow that to continue.
NY has the government that they elected.
No, we don’t. Upstate NY cannot out-vote the hoards of poverty stricken dems voting for free stuff offered by the dems. We have no voice in the state because of the bloated cities full of grifters.
It’s not that I’m unsympathetic to the guy betting beat on in prison… but I would love to get a comment from the guy he shot in the chest.
New York. Turdy Turd and a Turd (33rd Street and 3rd Ave)
Put a wall around that lame state
I have a Lord of the Flies solution: Beginning with the most hardcore, violent lifer and working your way down, transfer them to San Clemente Island, off the coast of California. Give them supplies to build their own shelters, grow crops, livestock, etc. If they insist on running their own prison, then give them one to run.
I have a better idea, just wall off several major sh*t-hole US cites such as LA and NYC, Chicago and Portland and turn them into self-running prisons. Since felons cannot vote, our states can now retain their balance of representation without the weighted load of welfare dems in each of those cities.
Rikers Island a real Escape from New York and an obvious need for S.D. “Snake” Plissken. 3 more years of Dems and the nation may mirror Rikers. What has become of the Democrat party?
Sadly….it is not just Rikers that is run by the Inmates…..that is a nationwide problem…..just look at California’s Prison System for starters.
Until you lock up bad actors in Solitary….stop all communication between Gang Members…..you shall never end the problem.
Leftist feel good policies do not work with career violent criminals….hever have and never shall.
Bring back mandatory Death Penalties for murder inside a Prison…be it Inmate or Staff that is killed…..and carry out the sentence…..that will work over time.
Lifers who know they are not going to be released….have nothing to lose if they kill someone so what deterrent does society have to stop their killing?
But….if they know they shall die at the hands of the Criminal Justice System for their crime of murder….a time and manner not of their choosing or by nature…..now they they have something to fear.