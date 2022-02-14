Free Speech Becomes Roadkill in the Crackdown on Canadian Truckers

Below is my column in the Hill on the government and media campaign against the Canadian truckers. The Canadian government has now cleared the Ambassador Bridge. However, there was lasting damage done to the rights of free speech and association after an alliance of the government, corporations, and the media sought to isolate the protesters politically and financially. The most disturbing element was the freezing of donations by companies and the courts. Most recently, the TD Bank joined in blocking support from thousands of citizens. The organized effort to cut off access to donations is alarming, particularly in conjunction with efforts to curtail social media and other informational avenues for the protesters.
Here is the column:
Canada appears to be facing its greatest threat since Benedict Arnold came close to seizing Ottawa in 1775. The source of this “insurrection” and “attack on democracy,” however, is not a foreign government but Canadians who have descended on their own capital to protest continuing COVID-19 mandates.
The protest has been peaceful — and highly successful in cutting off key highways. But the most alarming development has not come from the convoy but from the commentary about it, including calls for mass arrests and even vigilantism. The Ottawa Police Services Board chairman has called it a “nationwide insurrection,” adding, “Our city is under siege.”
CNN analyst and Harvard professor Juliette Kayyem was apoplectic at the thought of truckers shutting down roads and interfering with trade. She tweeted out a call to “slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks.” CNN correspondent Paula Newton said this act of civil disobedience was nothing less than a “threat to democracy. An insurrection, sedition.”
Blocking streets, occupying buildings and shutting down bridges have long been tactics of protesters. Yet what constitutes a protest or an insurrection often seems to depend on the cause involved. When rioters caused billions of dollars in damages, burned police stations and occupied sections of American cities in the summer of 2020, for example, few in the media declared them to be terrorists or a threat to democracy. But CNN’s Kayyem once called conservative protesters occupying a state capital “domestic terrorists.” GoFundMe, which previously helped in the funding of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters, froze more than $10 million raised for Canadian truckers to prevent it from being used to support them.
After the money was frozen by GoFundMe, supporters switched to GiveSendGo to “adopt a trucker.” The Canadian government then moved successfully to freeze millions of donations to the truckers, and the Supreme Court of Canada approved the freeze in a major blow to free speech and associational rights in Canada.
In the meantime, the government has demonized the convoy. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who praised truckers just two years ago as heroes, has denounced them as “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy.”
This is the same Trudeau who praised BLM protesters and stressed that “I have attended protests and rallies in the past when I agreed with the goals, when I supported the people expressing their concerns and their issues, Black Lives Matter is an excellent example of that.”
Protesters are routinely arrested for blocking roads, of course, and Canada certainly can enforce its public safety laws. But government responses, in the U.S. and now in Canada, seem heavily dependent on protesters’ viewpoints — just as much of the media coverage of Canada’s trucker movement could not contrast more strikingly with how protests across the U.S. in 2020 were often reported. Back then, many of these same journalists praised the civil disobedience legacy of the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who charged the next generation to go out and make “good trouble.”
In cities such as Washington, D.C., police allowed BLM protesters to take over streets and stood by as some protesters toppled historic statues. When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was asked about the destruction, she shrugged and said, “People will do what they will do.” In Seattle, the seizing of a police station and the occupation of an entire section of the city was tolerated by the Democratic mayor, who likened it to a “summer of love.” And when BLM protesters flouted COVID-19 mandates, health experts lined up to declare they should be exempted from pandemic rules because racism is a health crisis too.
What is most concerning now is the unwillingness to consider Canadian truckers as anything other than knuckle-dragging, racist insurrectionists. Like so much in our age of rage, our political opponents cannot be anything but caricatures or cutouts, because reason no longer has a place in our national discourse. Yet it is precisely the isolation of dissenting voices and groups that leads to such acts of disruption and disobedience.
Canada’s truckers obviously feel marginalized and dismissed by their government. That feeling was magnified when Trudeau fled to a secure location and refused to meet with them. Officials then threatened anyone giving aid or gas to the truckers.
There is a worldwide movement against COVID-19 mandates and rising complaints over the censorship of those with opposing views of these policies. Many of those objections are now being treated as mainstream questions, from the efficacy of masks to the value of lockdowns, from the origins of the virus to the protection of natural antibodies.
Once again, an alliance of government, social media companies and the mainstream media is fueling public divisions, even as such condemnation of the truckers appears to be having less and less impact. Rage gives a license to treat opposing views as unworthy of expression or tolerance. But people who feel marginalized tend to get mad and find their own outlets for speech.
I believe the truckers are wrong to continue the blockade unless the government yields to their demands. But the government also is wrong in how it has dismissed the truckers and cracked down on fundraising and other support for the movement.
The freezing of funds supporting the truckers laid bare the anti-free speech trend sweeping across the world, including in the U.S. There is no principled basis for cutting off the ability of citizens to support other citizens in a campaign of civil disobedience. Although ignored by most in the media, the same claim used by the Trudeau government today could have been used to freeze support for the civil rights era’s freedom marchers or for BLM protesters in 2020.
Ottawa is not under siege; the roads can be cleared. However, our politics and media have become bunkered and blockaded. Free speech is being curtailed through government actions, including the freezing of these funds, or through corporate censorship now embraced by the left. And lost in all this is an outlet for our political tensions and channels for dialogue.
Acts of civil disobedience like these will remain part of political movements. However, if we want to reduce the impulse to take to the highways to protest, then we need to open up the information superhighway for full political expression and dissent.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
63 thoughts on “Free Speech Becomes Roadkill in the Crackdown on Canadian Truckers”
Trudeau’s Liberal party won 32.6 percent of the vote in September 2021, but it picked up 160 of the 338 federal districts. I am not an expert on Canada’s political system, but I assume the disparity is related to assigning the majority of seats to the party with a plurality of votes. Giacomo Acerbo’s electoral law of November 1923 assured the Fascists a majority in the Italian parliament in 1924, and until 1945 was considered less than cricket. Since then, various democratic states have adopted similar measures to create working majorities, but the result has been to encourage politicians with relatively little popular support to be able to govern with weak coalition parnters. For example, Angela Merkel was in power for sixteen years, but had only 35.2 percent of the vote in her first year, never managed more than 42 percent, and coul not reach 30 percent in 2021.
A link for Trudeau, whom Klaus Schwab, organizer of Davos, has bragged is one of his ‘community,’ which some consider problematic.
https://www.elections.ca/enr/help/national_e.htm
Totalitarianism was a term coined by Mussolini. Usually, when people use the term “fascist,” they mean “Nazi.” Friedrich and Brzezinski defined the term in the late 1940s in a way that grouped the Soviet with the Nazi and Fascist regimes. In their system, all basic institutions are under state control — not just media and government. Corporate systems substitute an ‘economic’ for a ‘party’ structure in an effort to create a system in which politicians are elected by specific economic sectors of society– industrial workers, professionals, artists, and so on. Hitler managed to come close, as did Stalin, but Mussolini had to deal with the Vatican, the King (to whom the army and navy were loyal), powerful businessmen, and his own party, which was less than monolithic.
Jonathan: It was predictable. Fox has been beating the drums in support of the Canadian trucker protests. So this is your dutiful follow up. This is not a “free speech” issue. Had the protesters simply carried signs at the border the Canadian government probably would not have cracked down. This was a BLOCKADE of the US-Canadian border. If this was done by another country it would be an act of war. The two countries were losing over $300 million in trade every day. The protests were ostensibly in response to Canada’s vaccine mandate for all truckers–despite the fact that 90% of Canadian truckers are already vaccinated. Ironically. the US also has a vaccine mandate for US truckers crossing the border. The “Freedom Convoy” is actually part of far-right movements in the US and Canada that joined forces to act against both US and Canadian Covid mandates. It is part of the larger coordinated efforts to bring down democratic institutions. Protesters at the border were carrying Confederate and Nazi flags. In Ottawa protesters carried “Trump 2024” signs. 63% of the funds supporting the protesters came from the US.
You are big in citing polls to support your position (e.g., polls regarding Biden’s choice for the SC) so what do polls in Canada say about the blockade? The far-right movement is much smaller than here. Canadians are overwhelming opposed to the trucker protests. They support the very restrictive Covid restrictions, e.g., mask mandates and vaccine passports, etc.. Eight-four percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated. Seventy percent support vaccine mandates for all adults. You don’t cite these polls because they don’t support your claim this was a crackdown on “free speech by the Canadian government.
Thank you Dennis.
The agency gets even more specific: “There is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021.”
Aha, there it is. Those right-wing extremists are at it again. And pay close attention to the phrasing “inspired violent extremist attacks.” That is a direct path to “incited violent extremist attacks” and to material support for terrorism. That is how they will criminalize speech they dislike.
Currently, this only applies to foreign terror organizations. But at this pace it won’t be long until they extend that to domestic groups.
https://thefederalist.com/2022/02/14/bidens-department-of-homeland-security-announces-it-will-investigate-thought-crimes/?
POWER CORRUPTS “We have all the freedom, that the government lets us have.” George Carlin
The establishment denounces Canadian truckers for “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy.”
So here we have this wicked and destructive contradiction: Fascist politicians shut down entire economies. suspended civil liberties, and destroy lives. Covid mandates ran amok. But, somehow, now it’s wrong to blockade an economy, if your goal is to remove those Covid mandates.
“[R]eason no longer has a place in our national discourse.” (JT)
Tragically, that is spot on.
One of the hallmarks of reason is consistency. On this (and countless other issues) that consistency is no longer a cultural value. Instead, our cultural leaders expect you to accept something *because* it is absurd. (Paraphrasing Tertullian.)
“Most recently, the TD Bank joined in blocking support from thousands of citizens.”
That type of action will accelerate the use of crypto-currency.
Watching Fascism taking hold.
While BLM GOT money for backing riots and murder!
How do people decide what they give a crap about and what they do not?
This is just an extension of the authoritarian bent of modern progressives who justify almost any atrocity under the guise of fighting attacks on democracy or fascism.
I remember now disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo making light of Antifa violence because it was ANTI fascist and thus wasn’t as bad.
The really sick part is how easily the sheep become viscous against the goats, once prodded by the shepherds.
A counter demonstrator at the Ambassador Bridge was carrying a sign reading “Gas the unvaccinated”. There same people warn us every day about authoritarianism.
“There is no principled basis for cutting off the ability of citizens to support other citizens in a campaign of civil disobedience.”
Since when does “principle” stop tyrannical totalitarian elites who seek to Build Back Better a New World Order totally under their control?
I recall the democratic governments of Rhodesia, South Africa, and several european nations inside the Iron Curtain, being undermined by “outside influences”.
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=Klaus+Schwab+admits+he%27s+in+charge+of+the+Canadain+govt&ia=web
Well said. Thank you