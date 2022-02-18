Activist Bailed Out In Kentucky After Allegedly Attempting to Murder Political Candidate

The release of Quintez Brown, 21, after trying to murder a Kentucky mayoral candidate is simply baffling. Since bail decisions are based in large part on risk to the community, I cannot imagine a less compelling case for bail given a reportedly history of mental illness, an attempted murder of a political candidate, and the possible political motive behind the violence. Notably, many rioters from Jan. 6th were denied bail without a charge of attempted murder. However, Black Lives Matter was able to bail out Brown with seemingly little difficulty.
Brown came within less than an inch of succeeding in murdering Craig Greenberg. Indeed, one round cut the candidate’s sweater. He was bailed out with the help of the Louisville Community Bail Fund, which is reportedly part of Black Lives Matter Louisville.
In Kentucky, all offenses, except some capital offenses, have a right to bail. However, judges may deny bail if they believe that the individual will not appear for court proceedings or is a danger to society. Since 2013, Kentucky has used the Public Safety Assessment (PSA) that looks at the risk of failure to appear, risk of new arrest, and risk of new arrest for a violent crime. The only reason that this is not a capital case is a matter of less than an inch — literally the width of a sweater.
Brown is a known activist who appeared on MSNBC with its host Joy Reid:
It is not clear why he wanted to murder this candidate. However, even as a criminal defense attorney, I am surprised by the bail decision. I could understand removal to a psychiatric hospital, but I cannot square the bail decision.
It is also notable that the BLM money is derived from crowdfunding despite the freezing of such funds for the Canadian truckers.
THE AMERICAN FOUNDERS ARE ROLLING OVER IN THEIR GRAVES
Yet another antithetical, anti-American consequence of “Crazy Abe” Lincoln’s “Reign of Terror,” especially when one considers constitutional immigration law of that era – the Naturalization Act of 1802 – which was in full force and effect in 1863.
A society of laws must obey its laws; failure to do so opens a doorway for lethal toxins – America is “fundamentally” infected having been “fundamentally transformed.”
America and American Constitutional freedom existed for merely 71 years.
Never was America designed or engineered to be a one man, one vote democrazy.
“…the people are nothing but a great beast…
I have learned to hold popular opinion of no value.”
– Alexander Hamilton
“[We gave you] a [restricted-vote] republic, if you can keep it.”
– Ben Franklin
You couldn’t.
As expected, even standard usages derived from the n-word are slammed into so-called moderation on this cite which doesn’t practice what it preaches: free speech.
Here is free speech for you, grade A, Marxist, anti-semitism by BLM founders and leaders:
BLM LEADERS are not shy about who they are. In a readily available interview, BLM cofounder Patrisse Cullors describes herself and one of her cofounders as “trained Marxists, super well-versed in ideological theory.”
At the heart of Marxist-Leninist theory is contempt for bourgeois values, such as mercy, and disdain for liberal rights. The latter may be useful for gaining power, but have no place once the revolutionaries seize power.
Here is Melina Abdullah, the lead organizer of BLM-L.A. and a longtime Farrakhan acolyte, prior to a rally in the Jewish Fairfax neighborhood, which culminated in numerous Jewish businesses being trashed and five synagogues defaced: “The violence and hurt that’s experienced on a daily basis by black folks at the hands of a repressive system should also be visited upon, to a degree, those who think that they can just retreat to white affluence.”
Her daughter, Thandiwe Abdullah, cofounder of the BLM Youth Vanguard, was even more forthright: “I know you want to tear some [things] up. If you want to set some corporations on fire, you know what? I don’t care about Target burning. I don’t care that capitalism burns. I don’t care that white people in their office buildings are upset.”
Try as I might I can find no information stating that the BLM participants in Seattle had their bank accounts frozen. Remember, Kamala Harris contributed to the bail fund. There is ample proof that BLM is providing funding for bail. Here is just a tip of the iceberg. https://www.gofundme.com/f/black-lives-matter-pasadena-fund. BLM spent 27 million of the 90 million that they received. The other 67 million can not be accounted for. It’s no wonder that now our previous supporters of BLM are running for the exits. LOL.
A BLM member, a Black guy, tried to assassinate a Jew in cold blood. BLM is notoriously anti-Semitic.
BLM’s anti-Semitism must be addressed
Now Jews like lesbian author Bari Weiss and her Jewish girlfriend, Nellie Bowles, are speaking out about a black anti-Semite being bailed from jail by anti-Semites BLM. Democrats laud, back and fundraise for BLM Antifa anarchists. Democrat leaders are now colluding with BLM to cover their financial statements.
Louisville assassination attempt: Quintez Brown, BLM activist and former columnist for the local Courier Journal paper, has been charged with attempting to murder Jewish mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. Brown allegedly walked into the candidate’s campaign office and fired at Greenberg, missing his body but ripping through the sweater he was wearing. You can read Brown’s social justice-themed Courier columns here. He spoke about George Floyd with the BBC here and was frequently giving impassioned speeches at protests. Or you can read about President Barack Obama’s foundation honoring Brown in 2019 here.
Oddly, some are framing this as right-wing violence. Here’s how the Las Vegas Sun described the shooting: While “there’s been no indication yet that the activist had ties to any right-wing organizations, the shooting comes amid a rise in threats against politicians fueled by increasingly violent rhetoric coming from extremist Republicans.”
Strange how BLM and a community bail fund would send someone in an Angela Davis t-shirt to deliver a $100,000 check to get this possible right-wing agitator out of jail.
