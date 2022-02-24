Trump Prosecutors Resign After Grand Jury Case Stalls in Manhattan

The prosecutors, Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, submitted their resignations this week to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the investigation into former President Donald J. Trump and his business practices. The resignations came after Bragg reportedly questioned the case against Trump. The challenge in such cases is that companies regularly manipulate the stated value of their assets for tax or loan purposes, particularly in the real estate area.
The two prosecutors were calling witnesses before the grand jury but suddenly stopped doing so.
It would be difficult for new prosecutors to simply pick up such a long investigation in the middle of a grand jury proceeding. The grand jury itself is scheduled to expire in a matter of weeks. The investigation began under Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr.
As common as overvaluing and undervaluing is in real estate, Trump’s organization has long been a standout in the practice. Indeed, his accounting firm recently notified the Trump Organization that it would no longer work with the company and instructed the company to notify anyone who had received the statements that they “should not be relied upon.”
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, admitted to such loose accounting practices. For example, on the value of Trump’s penthouse in Trump Tower, Weisselberg acknowledged that the company had overvalued the apartment by “give or take” $200 million.
In the meantime, Weisselberg himself has been indicted. His counsel are moving for a dismissal of the case. The most interesting element in that case is that Weisselberg was previously given immunity to testify in the investigation of Trump’s fixer (and now foe) Michael Cohen. They are arguing that the prosecution is not only based on immunized information but that state prosecutors lack the authority to bring charges based on federal tax filings.
New York Attorney General Lelitia James is also investigating Trump but lacks the authority to bring criminal charges. She has filed court documents describing alleged misrepresentations on the value of Trump properties. James however has shown a strikingly different approach to other organizations accused of financial and taxation irregularities.
17 thoughts on “Trump Prosecutors Resign After Grand Jury Case Stalls in Manhattan”
What does that mean in today’s world? Absolutely nothing. Political PC clout has caused businesses around the country to do all sorts of things they wouldn’t do if based on business decisions. The accounting firm had no problem doing what it did for years. They didn’t suddenly recognize that THEY were misbehaving. THEY were doing their job and likely were quite happy doing it.
Professor Turley, you should have left out the word “Indeed,” which emphasized something likely political rather than reality-based.
Anonymous, it could just be that Trump lied to them. The accounting firm can be held liable because they often sign paperwork that attests “under penalty of perjury” that the statements they presented to the IRS are true AND correct. They can get in big trouble. If they have knowingly submitted such paperwork that was suspect they can be liable for huge fines or imprisonment. Rather than risk all of that it is better for them to cut ties completely and disassociate themselves from Trump.
Right now the average price of a house in my neighborhood – because of stimulus fueled demand, migration, and the housing shortage, is approaching $500K This is nearly four times the price we paid 30 years ago and 1.7 times the appraised value. If, looking at long term economic trends for the next four years I believe it will sell for $ 700K (what my replacement cost will likely be) and use that as an asset valuation, is that fraud or just good hedge betting?
The price of some corporate jets are being bid up by purchasers to nearly double their market value. If I value my corporate jet at twice its value, (likely replacement cost) is simply matching the current real free market or is that fraud?
If I sell both at those numbers and the market tanks a year later back to long term market valuations is that then fraud if the seller and the buyer agreed at the time it was a fair market price?
As one commenter pointed out, both parties have obligations. In the area of real estate, current market valuation data is readily available – its not like (it appears at this time), that Trump is attempting to swindle anyone. Lenders have experts who have access to that data and can readily tell if a property is fraudulently overvalued. No one is holding a gun to their head forcing them to lend to or back Trump.
Yes, political volatility, market dynamics, personal assessments, and taxation priorities, reduce appraisals to opinions that are valid in a limited frame of reference (i.e. narrow scope). It’s not surprising that any criminal case built on unstable and shifting sands, with probable political motives, would be shutdown for the sake of avoiding irreconcilable, disparate rulings over a diverse and inclusive field.
“ If, looking at long term economic trends for the next four years I believe it will sell for $ 700K (what my replacement cost will likely be) and use that as an asset valuation, is that fraud or just good hedge betting?”
The valuation is based on the market, not the owner as trump does with his properties. Trump is valuing his properties as high as possible in order to get big loans, but at the same time he devalues them considerably to pay the lowest tax possible the same year. He’s lying to one of those two entities, the IRS or the banks. Fraud involves lying to financially benefit from the dishonest valuations.
It’s like valuing your home for 500k to get a big equity loan, but then turn around and value it at 50k to pay the lowest possible property tax. The market doesn’t value properties like that.
This case has always been just as the Prof’s post describes. Valuation of Real estate. Some addresses are at the top of the most expensive real estate in the US.
But why is the govt involved? That is the analysis I was looking for from the Prof, though it is not an area of his scholarship.
All of these valutions have to do with business contracts between consenting entities. A 100% difference of valuation is not a crime. My daughters family is drafting an offer for a house that will be about 40% less than listing price. Did the sellers commit fraud?
That is the NY government case against Trump
Correct, the dems have been counseled to believe that the justice departments at all levels can be used as political tools. This strategy has been enhanced by the purposeful placement of ideologues in positions of authority within our various departments of justice from town councils to the DOJ and the Supreme Court.
Bragg’s priorities do not appear to match those of the D hierarchy. Curious as to when the Gov will replace him with Sam Watterson
Companies often operate close to the legal edge (as defined by lawyers, accountants, and “experts”).
When prosecutors choose to move that edge in response to political pressures, a desire for publicity, or a quid pro quo, then political risk rises in the country.
To say nothing of the moral cost.
This political witch hunt of Trump is immoral and carries a lot of (as yet unseen) costs.
Do we really want a country where the political operatives enforce the law?
The replacement DA probably had a little more critical analysis, and less insane TDS fever, gradually realizing that he was handed a rotting apple of a case that he was supposed to turn into shining icon of clean proof against Trump.
Sure they probably had some spongy evidence for their case, but no smoking gun, and a comparative industry practices & policy defense.
It would appear that yet another launched crusade against the Trump kingdom has floundered in the moats.
What Trump is being accused of goes on every day throughout the entire United States.
When Property Appraisers are told what the Sales Contract Price is BEFORE their doing the Appraisal….the Fix is in.
If an Appraiser did an “honest” job….without knowing the Contract Price…far too many “Deals” would encounter problems….and that is not what the Real Estate Industry is going to tolerate.
Under the current system….Appraisers KNOW that if they get a reputation of being a “Deal Killer”….they shall soon go out of business for lack of business.
So…is the AG going after others for what she is going after Trump for doing?
There is a thing called “Due Diligence” a Buyer and Bank making Loans is responsible for doing to safeguard their own interests….so let the Buyer Beware and end this persecution of Trump by Democrats in power.
When you see the word Democrat substitute socialist as the second is more honestly fitting the situation. Besides the two are polar opposites One demands every participant votes or contributes to every thing or question while the otheer has a ruling circle or ruling class that dictates the out come brooking no other opinions. Short version They aren’t Democratic. Besides the party’s true name is Progressive Liberals they only took over the Democrats and one more aside they are not and never have been Progressive but Regressive. Rule by citizens is unheard of rule by autocrats is their standard.
Progress is an unqualified, monotonic process. That is to say, that different people… persons will judge its quality by different (e.g. diversity, inequity, and exclusion), even diametrically divergent (e.g. wicked solution) criteria.
