As Madness Reigns in Russia, a Voice of Wisdom From Kenya

Russia is now unleashing its massive military assault on Ukraine and shattering every international norm in the process. Putin himself has shocked the world with his authoritarian actions and rhetoric. We are watching the blind rage of megalomania played out on a world stage. The only voice that seems to resonate in this madness is that of Putin himself. There has, however, been one voice that seemed to embody the best of our international and law values. It is the voice of Kenyan U.N. Ambassador Martin Kimani. While many of you have likely heard parts of his incredible address, I thought that this would be an important time to hear his remarks, which include criticism of all of the world powers.

Here are his remarks on the violent thrashing of “dead empires.”

Notably, Kimani has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire (1996). He also a master’s degree (2003) and a PhD (2013) from King’s College and the University of London.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

