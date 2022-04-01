In Like Flynn: Clinton Lawyer Adopts a Familiar Defense Against Durham Charge

This week, a former Clinton campaign lawyer was in court with his counsel to fight the indictment by Special Counsel John Durham alleging a false statement to federal investigators. At points, however, Michael Sussmann sounded more like Michael Flynn in arguing that, even if he gave false information, it was trivial and did not warrant a criminal charge. The one missing element, however, was the prior host of liberal legal experts shouting down the defense as frivolous and heralding the prosecution.
I was critical of the charge against Flynn as well as the bizarre and abusive treatment that he received by the trial court. Yet, legal experts on CNN and other media outlets insisted that Flynn’s arguments were meritless. They insisted that, even though Flynn acknowledged that the FBI knew of his meeting with the Russians, he was still not forthcoming on everything that they discussed.
Despite my repeated disagreement with Flynn over his reckless comments, the concern is that 18 U.S.C. §1001(a)(2) allows prosecutors to charge on any misleading or false statement made in often tense or unguarded conversations with a target.
Sussmann’s counsel is raising that same type of defense and insisting that, while he may have hidden the fact that he was working for Hillary Clinton in trying to start a federal investigation targeting Donald Trump, it was immaterial or trivial.
In the indictment, Sussmann is accused of “mak[ing] a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement or representation” in conversations with the then General Counsel of the FBI James Baker. Durham argued that “The defendant provided the FBI General Counsel with purported data and ‘white papers’ that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russia-based bank.”
That bank was Alfa Bank and Sussmann’s effort paralleled the work of his partner at the law firm Perkins Coie, Marc Elias, in pushing the Steele Dossier in a separate debunked collusion claim.
The Clinton Campaign’s Alfa Bank conspiracy was found to be baseless but the FBI did not know that it was being offered by someone being paid by the campaign to spread the claim. Had they known, Durham alleges the department might have been able to avoid the investigation costs and effort spent on the Alfa matter.
Sussmann is now pulling a full Flynn and arguing that, even if he lied, it was not “materially false” or materially impacted the investigation. It was instead “ancillary” to the “tip itself.”
One line stood out. Sussmann’s attorney Michael Bosworth insisted “This is an unprecedented false statement prosecution.” Yet, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller brought a series of relatively minor false statement claims against Trump officials that ultimately led to brief periods of incarceration.
Attorney Alex van der Zwaan and adviser George Papadopoulos were charged by Mueller with single counts under 18 U.S.C. 1001. Virtually all of the charges were for lying to investigators or entirely unrelated charges. Papadopoulos spent of all 14 days in jail. Van der Zwaan spent 30 days.
In some ways, Sussmann’s hearing could not have come on a worse day. As he was in court defending his hiding the effort of the Clinton campaign to push this false claim on Alfa Bank, the FEC was fining the Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee for hiding its funding of the Steele Dossier. We previously discussed allegations that Marc Elias, the former general counsel for the Clinton Campaign and partner at the firm Perkins Coie, lied to conceal the campaign’s funding of the infamous Steele Dossier.
The timing could not be worse for Sussmann.
Yet his former partner Elias may be a source of hope for Sussmann. Elias has previously been sanctioned for his conduct in litigation and recently lost an effort to gerrymander the Maryland voting districts. While the alleged Elias’ lies would ordinarily seem a professional liability for any attorney, they seem an actual professional attraction for Elias. Elias has been accused of making millions from gerrymandering and challenging election victories by Republicans (while condemning such actions by Republicans as “anti-Democratic”).
The motion to dismiss is now before U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper. The trial is set for for May 13.
This man is part of a conspiracy with many characters in and outside of our government who fabricated a document to prevent an American citizen’s attempt to become President of the United States. The false document further with the help of government employees at various levels, civilians and media became the catalyst for a full blown impeachment attempt on this man who became President. This man’s hands and others are all over this conspiracy. So how in Gods name is his submission for defense anywhere near Gen Flynn? Further I ask you to remove the names of the players and judge the crime for what it is?
In a court filing first reported by the Associated Press, the justice department said it moved to dismiss the charges “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information”.
The department said the interview between investigators and Flynn in January 2017 was “unjustified” and not conducted on a “legitimate investigative basis”.
It also said it could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that Flynn had lied, and said that after the interview, FBI agents had “expressed uncertainty as to whether Mr Flynn had lied”.
The department also said proving someone made a false statement to federal investigators “requires more than a lie.
“It also requires demonstrating that such a statement was ‘material’ to the underlying investigation.”
@Ralph,
The lie was that he did this of his own volition and wasn’t working on behalf of a client.
That’s actually very material.
Its not like the FBI asking what he had for breakfast the other day and he said eggs and bacon, when he really had pancakes. Totally immaterial to their line of questioning but the FBI saw it as a lie.
Flynn misspoke and his ‘lie’ was immaterial to their line of questioning.
Sussman is not going to like going to prison… even if its for a short period of time. He should plead guilty now and not after Nov 2022.
Ian Michael Gumby,
“ Flynn misspoke and his ‘lie’ was immaterial to their line of questioning.”
Flynn didn’t “misspeak”. He intentionally lied to the FBI agents who were questioning him. He was recorded on phone conversations which the FBI was well aware of. Flynn pled guilty twice and was found guilty in court.
Turley leaves out one important difference here. Flynn was under criminal investigation, Sussman was not because he was volunteering information. Durham doesn’t dispute the validity of the information Sussman provided but alleges that because Sussman didn’t disclose who he was working for it was a lie of omission on a matter not related to what Sussman was talking to the FBI about. That’s immaterial to the case Durham is making.
Flynn on the other hand was on record saying one thing and telling the FBI another. In a criminal investigation.
Should not these guys be disbarred and learn a new trade. I would suggest sewage management and trouble shooting with a heavy dose of operations.
If Sussman’s patently false statements were insignificant, immaterial, and irrelevant…..why did the FBI initiate an Investigation?
The Steele dossier was described by the FBI as being a critical part of evidence used to gain Warrants from the FISA Court on four occasions.
Sussmann participated in a conspiracy with Hillary Clinton, her campaign advisors such as Jake Sullivan, Elias, and others to scuttle Donald Trump’s candidacy for the Office of President.
Clinton et al conspired to interfere with the 2016 Election and did so successfully with the able assistance of the FBI and the Media.
That conspiracy failed in its initial objective of defeating Trump’s Election then continued post-election thus in my view amounted to Sedition.
The Democrats can do their usual lie and deny and try to weasel out of their criminal misconduct but they have been caught red handed this time.
The only question is whether AG Garland shall remain true to the Law and prosecute those identified as being coconspirators in this criminal conspiracy.
I do not remain hopeful that shall happen.
It is that refusal by the DOJ to attend to the impartial conduct of Justice in this Country that allows such conduct to occur….and that spells ill for the future of this Nation of ours.
Indeed, and that being the case, it is only natural to assume the dems did similar in 2020. That they did so with a largely non-fatal virus is downright unforgivable. We have already seen they care not for law, and that ruining lives, livelihoods, and economies are trivial matters to them. What lengths might they go to next time, if unimpeded?
One fundamental difference between the Sussman and Flynn question of materiality is that the FBI had the complete transcripts of Flynn’s calls so they knew exactly what he said. A genuine inquiry would have been about any ambiguities on the call, motivations for it and who else knew about it, not it’s contents, which the FBI already knew. Even with that knowledge, the agents who interviewed Flynn did not think he was lying. There is no way that what Flynn said about the contents of the call could have been material to the investigation because the FBI already knew precisely what was said.
On the other hand, the FBI did not know that Sussman was acting at the time on behalf of the Clinton campaign or Joffe. That would have been new information, and Durham is right to argue that knowing that could have affected how the FBI moved forward.
What’s good for the goose – yada, yada, yada