Report: Biden Wants Attorney General Garland to Prosecute Trump

During the last Administration, the media was (rightfully) critical of President Donald Trump’s repeated public calls for action from the Justice Department or attacking the handling of pending investigations. Legal experts lined up to denounce the damage to the independence of the Justice Department. The media and experts, however, have been largely silent as President Joe Biden has declared the guilt of individuals or promised punishment before even the commencement of investigations. The latest such example is the leaking of Biden’s desire to have Attorney General Merrick Garland prosecute Trump.
Notably, Trump often publicly made such calls for indictments or action from the Justice Department. Some of the Trump controversies came from statements that he made to subordinates in the White House to pressure his Attorneys General to act — pressure that they uniformly resisted.
Biden is now being widely reported as wanting Garland to prosecute Trump. His close associates made sure that the media reported that the President wants “Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.”
This leak was made after a district court judge declared that Trump likely committed a crime, an opinion that I recently criticized over its sweeping language and spotty analysis. Various Democrats are demanding that Garland prosecute Trump, telling Garland to “step up or step out.”
Two year ago, the media heralded the statements of D.C. Attorney General Racine that he was pursuing possible charges. Yet, neither Racine nor the Biden Administration have charged Trump. Why? The reason is that there is not clear evidence of a crime.
The leaking of the President’s demand puts Garland in an even more difficult position. The clear intent of the leak is to let Garland know what the President expects from him. Yet, Garland has already been criticized by some of us for refusing to appoint a special counsel in the Hunter Biden scandal.
What is most striking, however, is the absence of any concern from the same legal experts who denounced such statements from Trump. These are statements made to aides that were then leaked to the media to get to Garland. That allows the media to say that Biden never said it directly to Garland, but the message was delivered by the media.
For Garland to yield to such pressure would yield after his predecessor, Bill Barr, refused to do so on investigations ranging from the Mueller investigation to the election investigation to the Hunter Biden investigation.
Absent new evidence of direct culpability, such a prosecution would likely result in either acquittal or an appellate reversal. That would raise concerns over the Justice Department pursuing a political rather than a legal agenda — the very danger that Garland pledged to avoid when he stressed “I am not the president’s lawyer. I am the United States’ lawyer.”
16 thoughts on “Report: Biden Wants Attorney General Garland to Prosecute Trump”
The Democrats and the never Trumpist are going do whatever to prevent Trump from running in 2024. If they work hard enough they’ll place him in Dealey Plaza in a book depository.
I’ll bet they start promoting Mayor Pete for 2024, their bench is thin and popularity non existent except for the msm.
Is Biden not allowed to have an opinion? Also there is no indication that Biden told the AG to do anything, while Trump directly made his desires to the AG.
It is time that all these innuendos of conspiracy, criminal conduct and the like, be brought to the courts. These politicians need to stop making allegations, put their case together, and bring it to the court so Trump has his opportunity to truly defend himself. Years of Russia false collusion allegations did nothing but tarnish his presidency.. He needs to be given the opportunity to defend himself against fully defined charges.
If it weren’t for double standards, progressives would have no standards.
Dear ANONYMOUS, REPUBLICANS HAVE WON THE HYPOCRISY and the Double Standards competition. …..
I FEEL THAT OUR CURRENT PRESIDENT HAS ENOUGH “STUFF” ON HIS HANDS WITH THE ILLEGAL MIGRATION FROM OUR SOUTHERN BORDER TO HIS SON’S (AND POSSIBLY HIS) ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES TO HIS INEPT HANDLING OF THE DAU TO DAY ADMINISTRATION OF THE UNITED STATES.
“In October, Biden urged the Justice Department to prosecute anyone who defied subpoenas from Capitol riot investigators.
“I do, yes,” Biden said to reporters when asked if the DOJ should prosecute anyone who resisted subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 select committee. “I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable criminally,” the president said.”
Reviewing the information Turley provided, this is the most condemning thing attributed to Biden, that people who defy subpoenas should be prosecuted. No quotes about Trump, no charges of crimes; this compared to a mad who led public chants of, “Lock her up!”
Turley has become reduced to a rumor monger. Is he that desperate?
Enigma
Understand that Turley disappoints you and fully understand that you will leave the blog.
Bye
“Yet, neither Racine nor the Biden Administration have charged Trump. Why? The reason is that there is not clear evidence of a crime.”
That’s one possibility, but it’s not the only one, and it should not be presented as a fact.
Here’s another possibility: it’s a complex case and the DOJ is continuing to gather evidence, and they will indict when they’re ready, not when pundits want it. We already know that the DOJ is still investigating, as several people who’ve pleaded guilty to J6 crimes have cooperation agreements and their cooperation is ongoing (see the status reports).
Hi Anonymous….For three long years you and your friends were in a lather about Trump being a Russian agent. Now that that lunatic fantasy has collapsed, you and your friends are in a lather about the January 6 protest about the election being stolen.
Why don’t you go for a walk or something to calm yourself down?
Well, that’s what illegitimate dictators do. They throw their political opponents in jail on trumped up charges. No surprises here. This country is only going to turn around when the left has had the opportunity to fully experience that which they thought they wanted. By the way, how’s everybody enjoying 5 dollar gas?
It’s amazing how TRUMP supporter project. Trump has said more than once that certain Democratic Leaders should be jailed because of their opposition to him.
Republican pearl-clutching is really adorable given the four-year-long sh*tstain that was the Orange Dumbbell’s self-serving stint in office.
All Biden has to say about this is fake news, presidential harassment, and so sad that the media hates our country. And Mexico will pay for that wall.
Biden can’t complete a coherent sentence. If it’s WWIII you wanted, send your kid!
Unlike the ousted president President Biden has had a child in our active military.
Tim
I keep saying that lefties are ugly people.
Thank you for confirming.