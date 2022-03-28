Biden’s Red Queen Justice: The Border Agents Remain Under Investigation Six Months After Debunked Whipping Scandal

We have now reached the six-month anniversary of the investigation into border patrol agents that President Joe Biden declared guilty of whipping migrants at the border. Biden and the media spread a false story based on a misleading picture of mounted agents using a whip to guide his horse. While the Administration promised a conclusion to the investigation within days or weeks, it has continued to refuse to release any results and insists that it remains “under investigation.” The concern is that the Administration does not want to contradict the President who proclaimed the guilt of the agents and promised that they would be punished before they were investigated, let alone adjudicated. Six months ago, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas promised that the investigation would be “completed in days, if not weeks.”
YouTube still features videos falsely claiming that the agents whipped migrants:
The agents were responding to a large influx of undocumented migrants in Del Rio, Texas on Sept. 19. The media exploded with condemnations from politicians and pundits. Media stories presented the whipping as fact as the “Whipping (of) Haitian Asylum Seekers.”
Democratic politicians like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) declared that the whipping was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery” and described “the cowboys who were running down Haitians and using their reins to whip them.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer decrying “images of inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants by Border Patrol—including the use of whips.” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) called it simply “white supremacist behavior.” Many in the media went into high gear, denouncing what one outlet described as the “Whipping (of) Haitian Asylum Seekers.”
However, Biden’s behavior was the worst, due to his position as head of the Executive Branch: “It was horrible what — to see, as you saw — to see people treated like they did: horses nearly running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.”
By announcing that the agents were guilty and needed to be punished, Biden destroyed the credibility of the Department of Homeland Security’s ongoing investigation.
The problem is that the photographer himself quickly stated that it was false and “nobody saw a Border Patrol agent whipping.”
Once debunked, the White House and virtually all of the media went into a familiar radio silence. It was sent to “investigation” and buried.
It is now six months later and the Biden Administration continues to maintain that the agents remain under investigation. Obviously, the falsity of President Biden’s declaration was established within days. It did not take days, let alone months, to determine if the agents did or did not “strap” or whip these migrants.
A classic response to such scandals is to bury them in investigation to wait for public attention to wane. You can do that by changing the question. For example, what began as an investigation into whether agents whipped migrants might be converted into a long investigation into the use of horses in crowd control operations. That will take a lot of time and, when the report is issued, the actual whipping allegation can be buried in a broader policy debate. That will allow the media, as well as the Administration, to focus on the policy as opposed to the personnel involved.
Of course, President Biden was declaring the guilt of people who should have rights of due process and an expectation of a modicum of fairness. However, their innocence is now an inconvenient fact for both the Administration and many in the media. So they languish in legal purgatory.
12 thoughts on “Biden’s Red Queen Justice: The Border Agents Remain Under Investigation Six Months After Debunked Whipping Scandal”
Debunked account of an agent whipping illegals from criminally entering OUR border (not the Ukrainian border) still under investigation.
1/6 unarmed white woman shot dead by capital police for exercising here citizens rights to protest. That investigation took about a 24 hour’s???
All the left has are lies.
They cannot debate the substance of any issue, without trotting out lies, long ago debunked.
The Biden administration falsely keeping Law enforcement officers in a state of limbo, base on a debunked lie. is just SOP for Biden and the Dems he leads.
Biden on his latest tip to foreign soil had to repeat the the lie, falsely claiming President Trump called thugs in Charlottesville ‘fine people”. Words never spoken by President Trump. But the lie is useful and the media will never push back on the lie. If Republican were so bad, Dems could use facts. But facts don’t support the Dem agenda, so repeat long ago debunked lies.
Like this example. It was never true. The truth was clear within hours of the video’s release. But the lie is the only ammunition Dems have.
JS: Off topic again. Professor Turley is the author of the blog. He gets to choose the topics. You don’t.
The 1/6 rioters are getting their just desserts. You don’t hear Turley objecting to their prosecutions, do you? Were it up to him, Trump would have been censored by Congress for his conduct on 1/6. How does that grab you?
I’m sure you will dismiss Turley as a NeverTrumper.
The Dems support a harsh justice for despised minorities; just look at the 1/6 rioters.
But this two tier system breeds contempt and distrust. It weakens the fabric of the country.
Bad moves by the lefties; the price we will all pay is not yet clear.
It’s telling that Turley is not volunteering his opinion of Wallace’s departure. However, he will not escape being asked how it was that he found it sustainable to continue at Fox when a universally respected newsman found it was not. Sooner or later, he will be held to account for his decision.
Jeff, just a little bit off topic here. But that is ok. Many do it. I hope the ” universally respected newsman” that you are referring to is not Wallace.
As you know I am a Conservative but not a Trump fan. But Wallace showed his true colors way before November of 2020. His ” moderating ” of the Presidential debate was appalling.
He was firmly in Biden’s corner. Cutting off Trump while allowing Biden to pontificate. The Adderall shot really kicked in that night.