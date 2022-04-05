Turley Testifies on the Foreign Agents Registration Act

Today I will be testifying this morning in Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties of the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing on “Enhancing the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938.” The hearing will be held at 10 am at the Rayburn House Office Building (Room 2141). My testimony is below.

I will appear with a distinguished panel of experts. We largely agree on areas of possible reforms, including the potential dangers of registration laws like FARA for free speech and association.

Here is the panel:

Mr. Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette

Government Affairs Manager, Project On Government Oversight

Mr. Nick Robinson

Senior Legal Advisor, U.S. Program, International Center for Not-For-Profit Law

Dr. Jacob R. Straus

Specialist on the Congress, Congressional Research Service Mr. Jonathan Turley

J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law; Director, Environmental Law Advocacy Center, The George Washington University Law School

