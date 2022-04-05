Today I will be testifying this morning in Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties of the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing on “Enhancing the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938.” The hearing will be held at 10 am at the Rayburn House Office Building (Room 2141). My testimony is below.
I will appear with a distinguished panel of experts. We largely agree on areas of possible reforms, including the potential dangers of registration laws like FARA for free speech and association.
Here is the panel:
Mr. Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette
Government Affairs Manager, Project On Government Oversight
Mr. Nick Robinson
Senior Legal Advisor, U.S. Program, International Center for Not-For-Profit Law
Dr. Jacob R. Straus
Specialist on the Congress, Congressional Research Service
Mr. Jonathan Turley
J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law; Director, Environmental Law Advocacy Center, The George Washington University Law School
2 thoughts on “Turley Testifies on the Foreign Agents Registration Act”
Turley is sure to tell whomever is listening that poor Mike Flynn who pleaded guilty got a raw deal, because in Turley’s view nothing Trump’s team did, “rises to the level”.
Why not abolish Article III of the Consitution?