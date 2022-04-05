Beware the Eephus: Durham Lowers the Boom on Former Clinton Counsel Michael Sussmann

In a Monday night filing, Durham revealed that he has an incriminating statement by Sussmann that dramatically undermined his defense. In the text message, Sussmann denied that he was representing anyone before his critical meeting with the FBI. He then repeated the false statement in that meeting as he pushed a false Russian collusion claim against Donald Trump.
Sussmann has been seeking the dismissal on the single charge under 18 U.S.C. 1001 for lying to the FBI in a meeting with the then-FBI General Counsel James Baker.
In the indictment, Sussmann is accused of “mak[ing] a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement or representation” in conversations with Baker. Durham argued that “the defendant provided the FBI General Counsel with purported data and ‘white papers’ that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russia-based bank.”
That institution was Alfa Bank and Sussmann’s effort paralleled the work of his partner at the law firm Perkins Coie, Marc Elias, in pushing the Steele Dossier in a separate debunked collusion claim. The FEC recently fined the Clinton Campaign and the DNC for hiding the funding of the dossier as a legal cost by Elias at Perkins Coie.
The Clinton Campaign’s Alfa Bank conspiracy was found to be baseless but the FBI did not know that it was being offered by someone being paid by the campaign to spread the claim. Had they known, Durham alleges the department might have been able to avoid the investigation costs and effort spent on the Alfa matter.
Sussmann has sounded a lot like Michael Flynn in court as he argued that this was trivial and inconsequential comment. On Monday night, Durham lowered the boom. He revealed that, before the meeting, Sussmann sent “the same lie in writing” that his effort was “not on behalf of a client or company.”
Durham is seeking the introduction of a text message to Baker that said:
“Jim—it’s Michael Sussmann. I have something time-sensitive (and sensitive) I need to discuss. Do you have availability for a short meeting tomorrow? I’m coming on my own—not on behalf of a client or company—want to help the Bureau. Thanks.”
Thus, Durham writes that
“on September 18, 2016 at 7:24 p.m., i.e., the night before the defendant met with the General Counsel, the defendant conveyed the same lie in writing and sent the following text message to the General Counsel’s personal cellphone.”
The filing is particularly notable after the FEC sanctions for hiding the Clinton Campaign’s funding of the Steele Dossier.
During the campaign, a few reporters did ask about the possible connection to the campaign, but Clinton campaign officials denied any involvement. It was only weeks after the election that journalists discovered that the Clinton campaign hid payments for the Steele dossier as “legal fees” among the $5.6 million paid to Perkins Coie.
New York Times reporter Ken Vogel said at the time that Elias denied involvement in the anti-Trump dossier. When Vogel tried to report the story, he said, Elias “pushed back vigorously, saying ‘You (or your sources) are wrong.’” Times reporter Maggie Haberman declared, “Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year.”
“It was not just reporters who asked the Clinton campaign about its role in the Steele dossier. John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, was questioned by Congress and denied categorically any contractual agreement with Fusion GPS. Sitting beside him was Elias, who reportedly said nothing to correct the misleading information given to Congress.”
The text message greatly strengthens the case by undermining the argument that Sussmann’s concealment of the role of the Clinton Campaign was a single mistake or “one-off” occurrence. This could be used to show intent as part of a pattern of deceit.
Notably, the filings state that
“The defendant’s billing records reflect that the defendant repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations. In compiling and disseminating these allegations, the defendant and Tech Executive-1 also had met and communicated with another law partner at Law Firm-1 who was then serving as General Counsel to the Clinton Campaign (“Campaign Lawyer-1″).”
“Campaign Lawyer-1” is a reference to Marc Elias, Sussmann’s partner at Perkins Coie who is accused to concealing the same connections with the Steele Dossier during the campaign.
Sussmann’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 16.
The Democratic party should apply to change it’s name to The Snake Pit Party. When The Washington Post has launched an investigation of your activities you better know your in trouble. https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/03/30/hunter-biden-china-laptop/. Occurrences in the last two weeks. 1. Hillary and the Democratic Party fined. 2. Democratic lawyer Sussman indicted. 3. Hunter laptop found to be authentic by the MSM. 4, Steele Dossier funded by the Democratic Party. 5. Joe Biden meets with Burisma owner. 6. China connection documented. Now the rats are scuttling to leave the sinking ship. To late rats. To late to learn how to swim. I
Nothing happens to people who are connected to the Washington establishment.
Given that Sussman’s lawyers moved for a bill of particulars months ago, it’s striking that this is the first time that Durham has actually produced a statement. I’m curious to see how Sussmann’s lawyers respond.
Also striking that in discussing the case, Turley writes that “Sussmann has been seeking the dismissal on the single charge under 18 U.S.C. 1001 for lying to the FBI in a meeting with the then-FBI General Counsel James Baker,” but is silent about the argument Sussmann’s lawyers are presenting about lack of materiality. Turley often notes his experience as a defense lawyer, but clearly isn’t taking that perspective here.
I’m wonder how Judge Cooper will respond to the various motions.
Sadly, these fascist Democrats exist in a country that respects the laws that the Democrats don’t themselves respect. And supported by a propagandist un-free press, they get away with criminal and unethical behavior. Any one with half a brain knew early in 2017 that the unethical HRC/DNC/OBH/Democrats had cheated, maligned, and smeared the new administration based on absurd lies. ANd they lied and lied and lied…. as did the NYT, WaPo, almost all Democrat Congresspersons, Leslie Stahl, Brennan, Clapper, Comey. But their ignominy is hidden from the American public, who are now the most uneducated, mind- controlled population ever.
highlyeducatedsuburbanwoman is the Blog Stooge using ‘fascism’ so casually it means nothing at all.
He’ll get a slap on the wrist and won’t even be disbarred.
People always crying about Durham not moving fast enough…. People also don’t understand what and who he is up against. It has to be done right. These people have the best lawyers in the world and can weasel their way out of a lot of things. This is a great example of the methodical nature of Durham. He’s got them.
A little too early in the blog but the Actblue crew will be arriving soon in their new Whatsboutism EV.
Reminds me of an old Doonesbury cartoon from the Watergate era, with Mark Baker on the radio.reminding people that everyone should have due process but that this one person (John Mitchell?) was “That’s guilty. Guilty, guilty, guilty!”
Or maybe not – it was a very long time ago
It was even the title for a Doonesbury book.
Was Megaphone Mark’s last name “Baker”? Who knew…
http://cbldf.org/2014/05/spiked-doonesbury-strip-runs-in-washington-post-after-41-years/
Most who seek the truth really just want to see hillary and the big guy behind bars for the remainder. These smaller fish are meant to appease us but it’s not really good enough, now is it?
Alma,
“Lock her Up, lock her up.”
Just the female Trumpists.
Now the men.
Now altogether, “Lock her up, lock her up.”
Mob Justice…
IF…IF we could find just enough honest, impartial and honorable people to conduct a fair investigation of those 2 that would prove to those ardent leftists that they deserve such punishment then why not lock her up. As long as the left can hide behind the rubric of feigned innocence for lack of judicial trial they will remain untouchable and will remain the rallying cry to those whose see the obvious pattern of events and behavior and are just waiting for the exposure of facts. (and I suppose you condone BLM and Antifa type mob justice?
No, I don’t condone mob justice which is why I deplore Trumpists shouting “lock her up” in a crazed frenzy before an indictment, prosecution and conviction.
The wheels of Justice turn slowly, but they do turn.
Meh, this is a “process crime.” At least, that’s what Trumpists claimed in order to dismiss Flynn’s admitted criminal lying to the FBI.
What goes around, comes around. Remember that next time.
Trumpists, eh? Has no one ever told you that your antipathy for persons making an argument doesn’t invalidate the argument?
Mistressadams says:
“Trumpists, eh? Has no one ever told you that your antipathy for persons making an argument doesn’t invalidate the argument?”
Trumpists = “followers of Trump.”
Nothing more.
Apparently, YOU think believing as Trump does IS disparaging. I can understand that.
Silberman: Flynn’s lie did not result in four years of tumult throughout an entire administration and everything else that went with it. Nice try though.
Randy P,
“Just breaking, big news out of the Mueller witch-hunt. The special counsel just released its report on Lieutenant General Michael Flynn — you know, the guy that served his country 33 years, five years in combat?”
“Now, Mueller is recommending after all of this time no prison time for General Flynn. But the damage has been done. Flynn is, quote, a convicted felon, a victimless process crime based on evidence that is suspect.”
https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/hannity-flynns-life-has-been-in-limbo-for-this
Durham’s witch-hunt” is going after Sussman for a “victimless process crime.”
Hannity said so. Why can’t I?
Like I said, Trumpists should not be surprised that the lies they told to discredit Mueller will not be used against them. To his everlasting credit, however, Turley never talked like a Trumpist because he is a NOT a liar.
Be used against them, that is
Come on Jeff, you are smarter than this. Going to the FBI to deliberately tell a lie (what Sussmann did) is not a victimless process crime. Not remembering the details of a call or remembering the details somewhat wrong is a process crime and it was victimless because the content of the call was already known. Apples and oranges. Sussmann’s lie was not only deliberate, it created victims: Trump who not only was smeared but also hindered in the execution of his role; the taxpayer funding the needless FBI investigation.
Personally, I don’t like smear campaigns. Clinton’s in re the 2016 elections was one of history’s worst: claiming that your opponent is colluding with an unfriendly state to rig the election. Close to calling him a traitor. Continuing this, now proven lie, after the election is an effort to undermine the government and presidency. Obama knew it was a lie. He could have simply stopped it by making a statement that the election was over and the allegations untrue. But although he proclaims to be so very ethical, he did not. Speaking of peaceful transition of government: keeping the lie alive was not.
As to Flynn, the situation is not the same and hardly similar. Flynn, indeed, confessed, but only after he was nearly bankrupted, and the FBI threatened to go after his son (unethical pressure which should be prohibited). A confession under such pressure should be disregarded. Moreover, Flynn did not go to the FBI to tell a lie, the FBI came to him to ask about a telephone conversation with the Russian ambassador which he legitimate in making. Although Flynn did not remember the conversation correctly, the agents did not believe according to their own report that Flynn was deliberately lying. Sussmann, on the contrary, took the initiative to contact the FBI with the clear purpose of launching a lie to hurt Hillary’s opponent and he lied about his connection to that campaign and that the campaign was his source, to not have the narrative lose credibility upfront. Knowing that source of the story was important, i.e., material, because that would have made the FBI suspicious as to its reliability. Flynn’s ‘lie’ was not because the FBI already knew the content of his conversation as they had listened in (another issue that needs to be addressed: the FBI eavesdropping on a president’s inner circle).
Sussman and Elias should thank their lucky stars that they live under the laws of a country which does not use enhanced interrogation techniques to get to the truth.
Eephus, or John Durham in this matter, is the lawful and societally-acceptable equivalent of those techniques. It’ll take months if not years longer for Durham to get to the truth, but he will.
Who is “Tech Executive-1”? I’ve seen that reference before but with no name attached to it.
Rodney Joffe’s is he. Joffe retired last September as senior vice president and security chief technology officer at Neustar Inc., a Reston, Va.-based company that provides various internet-related services and products to more than 8,000 commercial and government clients around the world. He had earlier founded the UltraDNS Corp., the first cloud-based company to develop and market the “domain name” services that translate numerical internet addresses into memorable names that can be typed into a browser, which was bought by Neustar in 2006 for nearly $62 million in cash.
Lower the boom. He must not be a sailor.