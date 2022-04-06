“Lets See How We Can Be Helpful”: Joe Biden Wrote Letter to Help One of Hunter’s Foreign Contacts

We have been discussing the Hunter Biden scandal and the increasingly untenable position for Merrick Garland and the media as evidence contradicts past representations of President Joe Biden. That position further to deteriorate today with a Fox story that, in 2017, President Biden, wrote a college recommendation letter for the son of a Chinese executive who did business with Hunter Biden. President Biden has long denied any knowledge or involvement in his son’s dealings — a claim that has been contradicted not only by emails found on the laptop but statements by Hunter Biden himself.
The letter is on behalf of the son of the CEO of BHR Jonathan Li. BHR features prominently in the influence peddling scandal. It was in a joint venture with Biden’s Rosemont Seneca. Hunter held a 10% stake in BHR and, while he claimed that he was entirely divested, he continued to hold shares as recently as last year.
Fox News Digital obtained emails between Hunter Biden and his business associates, including one dated Jan. 3, 2017, and sent to Hunter Biden and his business associates Devon Archer and Jim Bolger, CEO of BHR Jonathan Li writes:
“Gentlmen[sic], please find the attached resume of my son, Chris Li. He is applying the following colleges for this year,” Li writes, listing Brown University, Cornell University, and New York University.
Li goes on to attach an “updated version” of his son’s “CV” and listing Brown, Cornell, and NYU as target schools.
Hunter’s associate, James Bulger, responds with “Lets [sic] see how we can be helpful here to Chris,” Bulger writes.
Several weeks later, on Feb. 18, 2017, Eric Schwerin, who served as president of Rosemont Seneca, replied to Li. Schwerin states “Jonathan, Hunter asked me to send you a copy of the recommendation letter that he asked his father to write on behalf of Christopher for Brown University.”
Once again, it is baffling how Attorney General Garland can ignore the myriad of references to Joe Biden in refusing to appoint a special counsel.
The email direct reference to Joe Biden is a departure from the practice in these communications. People apparently were told to avoid directly referring to President Biden. In one email, Tony Bobulinski, then a business partner of Hunter’s, was instructed by Biden associate James Gilliar not to speak of the former veep’s connection to any transactions: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.”
Instead, the emails apparently refer to President Biden with code names such as “Celtic” or “the big guy.” In one, “the big guy” is discussed as possibly receiving a 10 percent cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm; other emails reportedly refer to Hunter Biden paying portions of his father’s expenses and taxes.
Despite President Biden’s repeated claims he knew nothing about these dealings, Bobulinski has said he personally met with the senior Biden to discuss Hunter Biden’s business activities. Bobulinski had been selected by the family to handle these deals.
As vice president, Joe Biden flew to China on Air Force Two with Hunter Biden, who arranged for his father to meet some of his business interests. Hunter Biden’s financial interest in a Chinese-backed investment firm, BHR Partners, was registered within weeks of that 2013 trip. Yet, President Biden repeatedly insisted that he never discussed such dealings with his son, a claim Hunter Biden has contradicted.
There are emails of Ukrainian and other foreign clients thanking Hunter Biden for arranging meetings with his father. There are photos from dinners and meetings that tie President Biden to these figures, including a 2015 dinner with a group of Hunter Biden’s Russian and Kazakh clients.
Justice Department regulations allow the appointment of a special counsel when it is in the public interest and an “investigation or prosecution of that person or matter by a United States Attorney’s Office or litigating Division of the Department of Justice would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances.”
The President of the United States is not only referenced in potentially receiving shares in some dealings, but he was named as one of those meant to share a Chinese-funded office and receiving funds from shared accounts. He is now directly linked to assist one of these foreign figures directly in this letter.
What was an untenable position for the White House and Garland is increasingly becoming laughable as these connections emerge.
Author says New York Times, Twitter burying infamous laptop story helped distract from Biden family corruption
‘This should have been wall-to-wall coverage,’ Ashley Rindsberg told Fox News Digital.”
“New York Times finally confirms Hunter Biden’s laptop after dismissing it amid 2020 campaign”
“Previously, The Times dismissed the Biden laptop story as “Russian disinformation” at the height of the 2020 presidential campaign and claimed in a September 2021 piece that The Post’s reporting on the laptop was “unsubstantiated.” It later scrubbed the word from the article after intense backlash over its inaccurate characterization of The Post’s reporting.
According to The Post, Hunter Biden’s laptop contained emails, text messages, photos and financial documents between himself, his family and business associates that showed how he used his political influence in his foreign business dealings, specifically in his work as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.
The Post’s Twitter account was suspended?”
I am beginning to think term limits too..
How can it be that our leftist friends believed such lies.
“MSNBC host claims ‘Hunter Biden story’ in 2020 was ‘fact-checked’ and deemed mostly ‘nonsense’
Media outlets previously called the laptop story ‘unverifiable’ and ‘Russian disinformation’”
The Washington Post published a lengthy report on Wednesday about Hunter Biden’s “multimillion-dollar” financial ties to the Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy.
“Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden,” the Post reported, before writing that it found no evidence that President Biden “personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC” which all took place after he left office as vice president.
The leftist fact checkers all failed in their fact checking ability proving themselves to be dispensable pawns of the left.
“Biden responds to questions from Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich.
President Biden was mocked on social media after saying that he bets “everybody knows” someone who has been involved in sexual exploitation online.”
Who is the sexual explainer. It was on hunter’s laptop. Nice going Joe Biden, targeting our son as a sexual exploiter.
We have been watching the left exploit our very young children by influencing 5 year olds so they accept transgender at a young age. The left even pushes those younger than teenagers to have the surgery.
This Twitter remark says it all.
“”Joe is really trying to normalize Hunter’s behavior wow,” The Blaze’s Jessica O’Donnell tweeted. “
“Ron Klain solicited money from Hunter Biden for VP residence in 2012, emails show: ‘Keep this low low key’
Klain told Hunter ‘raising money for the Residence now is bad PR’”
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain reached out to Hunter Biden in September 2012 for help in raising $20,000 for the Vice Presidents Residence Foundation (VPRF), telling him to “keep this low low key” to prevent “bad PR,” according to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
“According to multiple officials and the FBI’s website, “272” is the bureau’s classification for money laundering, while “272D” refers to “Money Laundering, “
I believe Hunter. In one of his emails he said that a meet was set up and Joe Biden met with Hunter’s Ukrainian business partners. The fake news at the time said it didn’t happen but in his email Hunter said it did happen. Do you believe Hunter. I am anxiously awaiting a 60 Minutes news special for the purpose of asking him about his email. I am sure that 60 Minutes will follow up with an interview of Joe Biden to ask him if he believes what his son put in writing about the time of the meeting and who attended. I am sure that Leslie Stahl will conduct the interview and will ask well thought out probing questions. Like how are you holding up to the passing of your dog and what is your favorite flavor of ice cream Mr. President. I believe Hunter. When a person tells you who they are believe them.