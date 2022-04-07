Applebaum’s Apathy: Writer Declares the Hunter Biden Laptop Story to be “Totally Irrelevant”

It appears that some media have a new narrative after admitting that the Hunter Biden laptop is legitimate after all. According to Atlantic Magazine writer and Pulitzer Prize winner Anne Applebaum, the story never did matter because it was just not interesting and “totally irrelevant” to her. Strangely, however, it once did. Applebaum pushed the false narrative as she was slamming others for publishing “Russian disinformation” and using the Hunter Biden story as an example. It only became uninteresting when it turned out to be true. The one convincing assertion, however, is that it was simply not viewed as “relevant.” What was clearly relevant for Twitter and most media outlets was the election of Joe Biden. Otherwise, as captured by Gaston de La Touche, it is a matter of sheer boredom.
Applebaum was at my alma mater, The University of Chicago, for the Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy conference on Wednesday. The conference appeared largely an echo-chamber, a disappointing line up for UChicago which is known to value a diversity of opinion. Applebaum slammed Fox and its viewers: “Those who live outside the Fox News bubble and intend to remain there do not, of course, need to learn any of this stuff.” (For the record, I work as a legal analyst at Fox).
That is when University of Chicago Student Daniel Schmidt delivered a haymaker after citing her dig:
“A poll, later after that, found that if voters knew about the content of the laptop, 16% of Joe Biden voters would have acted differently. ‘Do you think the media acted inappropriately when they instantly dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation, and what can we learn from that in ensuring that what we label as disinformation is truly disinformation, and not reality?”
Applebaum responded by saying that she really did not care if the laptop was legitimate because she did not find it interesting.
“My problem with Hunter Biden’s laptop is I think it’s totally irrelevant,” she said. “I mean, it’s not whether it’s disinformation… I didn’t think Hunter Biden’s business relationships have anything to do with who should be President of the United States.”
So, if the Biden family was engaged in selling access to foreign interests, it really has nothing to do with the President of the United States. It is not interesting that there are references to Joe Biden’s knowledge or involvement and possible benefitting from the millions passing through his son. It does not matter that Hunter is shown telling his daughter Naomi: “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”
It is all just so uninteresting.
Nevertheless, Applebaum did find it interesting that others are pushing “disinformation.” Russian disinformation has been a focus of her work and she has called for Facebook to stop those who “spread lies” and work to “undo the terrible damage done by Facebook and other forms of social media” by allowing people to speak freely on their sites. Applebaum repeatedly objected to how “extreme-right television channels, then repeated and amplified in cyberspace, creating an alternative reality.” However, when the left killed a legitimate story before an election, that alternative reality is just not interesting.
It turns out, however, that there was relevance to the Hunter Biden scandal when the media was dismissing it as Russian disinformation. For example, in a column titled “The Science of Making Americans Hurt Their Own Country,” Applebaum was fixated on how everyone had to work to kill such stories like the Hunter Biden “saga.” Indeed, Applebaum chastised Americans for not being interested enough:
“Russian disinformation works because Americans allow it to work-and because those same Americans don’t care anymore about the harm they do to their country.
You can argue, of course, that these 2020 efforts don’t need to be taken so seriously, because they failed. Biden won. At least half the population did not believe the false accusations, or weren’t swayed by them. The Hunter Biden saga faded. But that misses the more insidious, longer-term effect of these kinds of games-or rather, the insidious, long-term effect of the behavior of the Americans who play them.”
Applebaum now insists that she never really “cared” about the story or whether a true story was suppressed by the media before the election. It seems that that is not disinformation. It is just uninteresting information.
I previously wrote a column on the one year anniversary of the Hunter Biden laptop story that marveled at the success of the Biden family in making the scandal vanish before that 2020 election. It was analogized to Houdini making his 10,000-pound elephant Jennie disappear in his act. The Biden trick, however. occurred live before an audience of millions.
The elephant was not hard to see. The trick worked because he knew people did not want to see it.
The key to the trick was involving the media in the original trick is that it invests reporters in the illusion. It is like calling audience members to the stage to assist in the performance. Reporters have to insist that there was nothing to see or they have to admit to being part of the original deception. Indeed, previously writers like Applebaum accused those who saw an elephant of being dupes and liars.
Well that the elephant is back, Applebaum wants everyone to know that she was never really interested in elephants in the first place.
24 thoughts on “Applebaum’s Apathy: Writer Declares the Hunter Biden Laptop Story to be “Totally Irrelevant””
Applebaum says “I didn’t think Hunter Biden’s business relationships have anything to do with who should be President of the United States.”
But they had everything to do with the president of the United States!!! And they still do!
Applebaum is a douchebag leftist.
Love the Portrait at the beginning of the story, it fits right in with the subject.
Would love to hear Applebaum’s opinion on how the media relentlessly went after the Trump children. Was that interesting to her? Totally irrelevant?
I think it’s clear that Applebaum is a Democratic Party propagandist. Applebaum is part of the totalitarian horde that’s been eating away at the core foundations of the United States during the 21st century in an effort to shift the culture to embrace totalitarianism. The question is, will the USA survive the 21st century cultural shift?
We have come to a sad day where the majority (about 95%) of the Press is just one huge monolithic Squealer pig, just as Orwell predicted. The Press’s lack of conscience and their unwavering loyalty to the Democrat Party has earned them the ignominious title.
Democrats are of course Orwell’s huge and gluttonous pigs … Hunter’s laptop proves that for the Bidens, but don’t forget the Obama’s, CLinton’s, CA BLM leaders, Stacy Abrams, and the Pelosi/Newsome cabal + almost all of the Democrats in power. A bunch of Orwell pigs running our country – the world is laughing and Dem voters deserve the blame.
Arguably America’s greatest lawman – Robert Jackson – who prosecuted Nazis at Nuremberg and strongly believed “warrantless search & seizure” was the foundation to evils like Nazism.
In the American system, Jackson said that prosecutors can either be the very best government officials or the worst villains. What distinguishes the best from the worst in Jackson’s view as maybe America’s greatest lawman? Jackson was strongly opposed to prosecutors (or AGs) choosing their own cases instead of the cases own merits.
So it’s very curious, that American officials that violated Ronald Reagan’s torture treaty not only got off Scott-free but most were promoted. The DOJ simply ignored those war crimes (felonies under U.S. law). Those felony crimes, facilitated by legal malpractice of Bush torture attorneys, actually resulted in homicide and premature death of innocent people. The DOJ not interested in such crimes!
👆🏽 👆🏽 👆🏽
Classic whataboutism. Excellent example of a man who has run out of crack and is showing signs of psychotic features and word salad. The pain Ashcroft is experiencing is very intense.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
The irony is Conservatives and Republicans hold up Ronald Reagan as their greatest leader and the Bush torture attorneys were disloyal to everything Reagan stood for. Reagan wanted even cruel treatment, in addition to torture, to be criminally prosecuted and it was US wartime law codified into the federal criminal code. The DOJ refused to enforce these crimes for nearly 20 years. Death resulted from these crimes.
From Scott Adams:
“How to fix everything:
1. Buy 9.2% of Twitter to gain influence over it.
2. Introduce algorithm transparency
3. Create first unbiased platform
Remember…
– Twitter controls journalists
– Journalists control the narrative.
– The narrative programs the citizens.”
Ms Applebaum is aiding and abetting a criminal enterprise, so she should be charged as an un-indicted co -conspirator when charges are brought.
Professor Turley quoted in article on Biden’s $13 million income from 2017-2019. That’s a lot of money for a man with dementia and a crack addict son
https://nypost.com/2022/04/06/legal-experts-call-for-biden-to-release-corporate-tax-returns/
“Legal experts call for President Biden to release corporate tax returns”
“Legal experts on Wednesday called for President Biden to release corporate tax returns that account for more than $13 million in income that he and First Lady Jill Biden reported to the IRS between 2017 and 2019, in between his stints as vice president and commander in chief.
George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said that while there’s “no evidence of wrongdoing,” the scandal over son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings “has reached the point where the White House needs to err on the side of transparency.”
“The president’s past denials of any knowledge or involvement with his son’s business dealings now stands contradicted not only by witnesses and e-mails but also by Hunter Biden himself,” Turley wrote in an e-mail to The Post.
“Full disclosure and transparency would seem, at a minimum, warranted given the growing controversy.”
University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter, who was chief White House ethics lawyer for then-President George W. Bush, also said that without the corporate returns, “you don’t know where the money’s coming from.”
“This exactly why it’s better to disclose — then every card is face-up on the table,” he said. “Otherwise, people have no idea what’s in there . . . and that undermines public confidence in the government.”
…..income from two so-called S corporations — CelticCapri Corp. and Giacoppa Corp. — comprised the vast majority of Joe and Jill Biden’s $16.7 million in earnings, respectively, between 2017 and 2019.”
We can guess where the money is coming from.
marveled at the success of the Biden family in making the scandal vanish before that 2020 election.
I beg to differ. The Biden family has zero sway, and really never has had any. The media is pulling the strings. The goal is to defeat conservatives, even if that means moving the heavens to install a geriatric, demented, husk of a man as President. The video of Biden wandering aimlessly at the Party thrown for Obama, let the world see how far down the United States has slid.
How many psychiatrists, psychologists, Democrats, Ethics professors and journalists pushed to remove Trump using the 25th Amendment?
It is no wonder that these are same people who decapitate newly born infants, suck unborn babies out of women, support “mercy” killing of the elderly and infirm, force toddlers to wear masks due to COVID “fears”, groom young children for gay / transsexual agitprop and are the number one source for “misinformation”
There is no limit to what leftists like Applebaum will say or write to protect their control over the “unwashed masses”. She only finds interesting the smears and attacks on those she opposes. She despises the duly elected populist parties of Poland and Hungary and of course the American Republican party. I would gladly submit to being governed by any of those parties rather than by the likes of Anne Applebaum, with her r own authoritarian, if not, totalitarian tendencies. The arrogance of people like Applebaum is repulsive. And her views are antithetical to U of Chicago’s traditions of critical thinking and freedom of speech. But alas I attended that university 40 years ago so maybe things have changed!
Putin likes to sing this song while Mespo gives him a hummer: “Nothing could be sweeter than your lips around my Saint Peter in the morning!” Ha! Ha! Ha!
This person won a Pulitzer? Hunter Thompson was right
Apathy? Far from it. She is precisely everything that she has accused OF Trump, Republicans, Conservatives and non-Leftist media outlets. SHE HAS COLLABORATED WITH CHRIS STEELE, for Pete’s sake. See Amazon podcast link that follows. She is exactly a latrine of “disinformation”, aka LIES. This makes her a Democrat.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Inside-Europe-Steele-Applebaum-Howard/dp/B09FXWJ5ZP
Inside Europe: Chris Steele, Anne Applebaum, Phil Howard
Trump-Russia dossier author Chris Steele, historian and writer Anne Applebaum and academic Phil Howard join Damian Collins MP to kick off this special series of Infotagion: Inside Europe. Each week Damian and disinformation expert Dr Charles Kriel will take a deep dive into the role of social media disinformation in the rise of populism across Europe with expert guests.
That she thinks her stance is perfectly acceptable is the tell. With the dems, it isn’t oligarchy, it is bonafide *aristocracy*, the kind this country was founded to eliminate. These are the new robber barons, period, and they really do believe they are better than you *just because*. You are voting for your own eventual subservience if you continue to vote for them in any capacity as they are currently constituted. They want a caste society and that’s all there is to it.
John Durham says in new court filing that Clinton campaign, DNC and Fusion GPS are withholding documents pertinent to Sussmann case by citing a dubious attorney-client privilege claim. Fusion GPS withheld 1,455 docs, but only 18 involved a lawyer.
https://twitter.com/ChuckRossDC/status/1511883946610642946
Twitter thought the laptop was relevant. How many days did they shut down the NYPost on their site because of it?
“My problem with Hunter Biden’s laptop is I think it’s totally irrelevant,” she said. “I mean, it’s not whether it’s disinformation… I didn’t think Hunter Biden’s business relationships have anything to do with who should be President of the United States.”
That is pure gaslighting.
Jon… I don’t understand your complaint. It has been clear since the day Obama started his run for presidency…we have the media of 1950’s Russia and 1970’s China. Democrats are FULL fascists using every lever of government and businesses…to CONTROL people!
if you vote Democrat…you HATE AMERICA
I suggest that everyone watch the clip of this arrogant, elitist partisan hack and then try to tell us that there aren’t two systems of justice in our land. Democrat privilege is a real thing and it is time that it ended. Burn down a FEDERAL courthouse, get bail, walk into the Capital and sit in isolation for 14 months.