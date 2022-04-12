No, The Second Amendment Did Not Prohibit Cannon Ownership in the Early Republic

President Joe Biden returned this week to his claim that the Second Amendment was originally understood and applied to ban the private ownership of cannons. It is not just an embarrassing repetition of a false claim but threatens to reduce his own gun control measures to little more than cannon fodder on a historical perspective.
President Biden’s repeated accounts of his Amtrak conductor, truck driving past, and other stories have long been the subject of jokes in Washington. However, those stories (like his showdown with a “bad dude” named Corn Pop) can become an almost harmless signature of a president who seems to implant permanent memories in his own head. However, this is different. Biden has repeatedly defended his plans for banning certain weapon types based on his false understanding of the scope and history of the Second Amendment.
Ironically, in continuing to make the same false argument on cannons, President Biden delivers a blow below the waterline of his own argument for gun control.
Previously, Biden declared:
“And I might add: The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon.”
This week, President Biden repeated a false claim that many of us have corrected in the past.
When he was announcing new rules for so-called “ghost guns” and other measures, President Biden renewed his false claim that early Americans could not buy a cannon.
“By the way — it’s going to sound bizarre — I support the Second Amendment. But from the very beginning the Second Amendment didn’t say you could own any gun you want, as big as you want. You couldn’t buy a cannon, when in fact the Second Amendment passed.”
It does sound bizarre because it is factually and legally untrue. I have received calls for media for years about this claim and it does not improve by repetition. Even the Washington Post has declared Biden’s understanding of the Second Amendment to be false.
There were no federal laws barring cannon ownership when the Second Amendment was enacted. Gun laws remained local matters and I do not know of any bans on cannons or other gun types until much later in our history. Early local laws did control concealed weapons, though concealed cannons were not part of those ordinances.
Indeed, the Constitution itself supports private cannon ownership in the case of privateers. Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 allows Congress to “grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal.” That allowed private parties to privateer on the high seas with . . . cannons. (Recently some members of Congress wanted to issues such letters of Marque again to enlist privateers in the fight against Russia)i.
What is most striking about this implanted memory is that it actually works against the President’s arguments. Unlike the conversations with a dead man or driving some eighteen wheeler, the falsity of the story highlights the constitutional challenge to his calls to outlaw assault weapons or high-capacity magazines.
The fact is that the Second Amendment was not viewed or used as a basis for banning certain weapon types. That does not mean that it cannot be interpreted to allow for such prohibition, but historically it was not used to do so in the early Republic. Most importantly, it was not until much later that the federal government even started to regulate private ownership, sale or possession of weapons.
It is like the Corn Pop story not only proving false, but Corn Pop turning out to be a local anti-violence social worker. The fact that the Second Amendment was not used by Congress to ban certain weapons works against Biden’s argument that he is advancing on the original understanding of the Second Amendment. The historical practice actually supports the opposite point that the Second Amendment was not used for such bans and there is no evidence of a general acceptance of the broad interpretation given by the President. There is not a dispositive argument for gun rights advocates but the President’s continued use of the false argument hardly improves the argument for gun control.
We all have false memories or “big fish stories.” Indeed, it can be charming in the right context. However, this is a story being used to limit the scope of a constitutional amendment. While I disagree with the “militia” theory of the Second Amendment, there are good-faith arguments for gun controls under the Amendment. Those arguments will not be improved through the revision of our constitutional history in a more convenient light.
Arguing such finer points of constitutional law is not nearly as effective as claiming that this question was resolved in 1791. Yet, Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (the father of the famed jurist) once said “the sound of a kiss is not so loud as that of a cannon, but its echo lasts a great deal longer.” This is an echo that seems to continue to ricochet in the mind of President Biden.
68 thoughts on “No, The Second Amendment Did Not Prohibit Cannon Ownership in the Early Republic”
I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that in the same week Biden goes after “Ghost Guns”, a mass shooting happens in a crowded subway station and the shooter is still at large. The Feds will be all over this…trust them.
Instant classice.
https://babylonbee.com/news/aoc-drafts-legislation-opposing-ghost-guns-stating-ghosts-dont-even-need-guns-since-theyre-dead-already
I am surprised that Turley does not know about the law that is the most restrictive law passed in America in the 1930’s where there is no mention that a cannon cannot be owned. I have friends who rebuild cannons for people all over America and there has never been a problem.
When the 2nd Amendment was written, drunkenness was a common predicament, there not being water safe-to-drink in population centers. This explains why the right to keep and bear arms was qualified as being quasi-supervised by a local militia captain (“a well regulated militia”). Is it possible that a private citizen would be buying or selling a cannon in 1791 without someone in a position of authority knowing about it? Possibly, but very unlikely.
Would a habitual drunkard owning a cannon be overlooked by the surrounding community? Someone mentally ill?
They avoided mass murder by imposing supervisory authority over the ownership and use of firearms. Granted it was very loosely applied supervision. But, it did exist to intervene where most needed.
Biden is just a consumate liar. American citizens owned full scale warships with lots of cannon and donated them with crew to aid the United States in the Revolutionary War and War of 1812. Does anybody listen to the crazy old man except crazies?
https://www.history.com/news/american-privateers-revolutionary-war-private-navy
A privateer was a pirate with papers. As the name suggests, privateers were private individuals commissioned by governments to carry out quasi-military activities. They would sail in privately owned armed ships, robbing merchant vessels and pillaging settlements belonging to a rival country.
They were what we call mercenaries today and they required special permission from Congress to buy a weapon such as a canon. The majority of the time privateers got their canons from raiding ships instead of buying them.
The 2nd amendment was not a free for all buffet of weapons acquisition for just any individual. Just because there was no law expressly forbidding an individual from buying a canon doesn’t mean they were not expressly allowed to either. Each state had their own rules and many were only focused on who could bear arms and where.
Then there’s the cost of a canon in 1791. No average joe of the time could afford one. Not on the wages in 1791.
I haven’t researched it but I would be surprised if no private merchant ships were armed with canon to protect themselves. I doubt they needed any particular license under federal law to buy the canon. This is distinct from privateers, who were licensed not just to defend themselves but specifically to attack and ransack the property of other ships.
That is the problem in these discussions. They ofter go off track because the person going off track doesn’t understand the meanings of the words he is using.
“The 2nd amendment was not a free for all buffet of weapons acquisition for just any individual. Just because there was no law expressly forbidding an individual from buying a canon doesn’t mean they were not expressly allowed to either. Each state had their own rules and many were only focused on who could bear arms and where.”
*********************************
They were what we call mercenaries today and they required special permission from Congress to buy a weapon such as a canon.
If the facts don’t don’t support you, just make some “facts” up that do.
Reminds of the Scholar Michael A. Bellesiles. He wrote a book called the Arming of America. The premise he put forward, Early America did not have that many guns, they were rare, and didn’t not become common until much later. Arguing that the govt limited access. It was researched and duly footnoted. But when people followed the foodnotes, they did not exist.
In order to get the result he wanted (“what ever it takes”) he just lied.
Support the lie you posted, that congress had to approve the purchase of cannons.
From the press conference,
BIDEN: “Imagine had the tobacco industry been immune to prostitute…”
Watch it. I did. Three times.
What a train wreck.
Nor does it grant the right to own a cannon. Staggered how many completely misunderstand the second amendment. Even after Heller.
Eb
There is no need to “grant” a right. It exists implicitly.
. Staggered how many completely misunderstand the
second amendmentBill of rights
Exactly were are any rights “granted” in the constitution? Show a stunning ignorance of foundational Constitutional Structure
Interesting as we blog another “ghost violent person” shoots 5 to 7 in NY subway.
In a city, like the super violent, criminal city of Chicago, NYC has the most stringent “gun control” in the nation. Works well, huh? Too bad they can’t outlaw Leftist idiocy….problem solved. Stupid morons ‘led’ by demented fools!
Here’s what Prof. Turley quotes the president as saying: “By the way — it’s going to sound bizarre — I support the Second Amendment. But from the very beginning the Second Amendment didn’t say you could own any gun you want, as big as you want. You couldn’t buy a cannon, when in fact the Second Amendment passed.” Here’s how Prof. Turley characterizes the president: “President Joe Biden returned this week to his claim that the Second Amendment was originally understood and applied to ban the private ownership of cannons.” The president is not saying the Second Amendment bans cannons; he is saying that it permits the banning of cannons. Prof. Turley seriously mischaracterizes the president’s words.
Turley didn’t mischaracterize anything Biden said. Biden said “You couldn’t buy a cannon, when in fact the Second Amendment passed.” That is not true. There were no restrictions placed on purchasing and owning cannons when the Second Amendment passed.
No, Turley is indeed mischaracterizing Biden here. You couldn’t just buy a canon as a private citizen back in 1791. As Turley points out. You had to get permission from Congress to buy one. Plus there’s the problem of just any individual being able to even afford one.
“ There were no federal laws barring cannon ownership when the Second Amendment was enacted.”
There were no federal laws banning anything in 1791. There were no federal laws at all except one signed by George Washington the Oath act of 1789.
Privateers often had ships that required canons to defend themselves against pirates or other foreign governments on open seas. They still required permission from Congress to obtain them.
Biden was correct in his claim. Turley is just splitting hairs as an excuse to criticize.
Wrong. Cannons were routinely sold to and by private individuals at that time.
Anyone can purchase a cannon and have it restored. I know people who are restoring cannons for private individuals – so no you are wrong.
When Biden said you couldn’t buy a cannon (whether he was correct or not) he didn’t claim that the prohibition came from the second amendment. Turley’s mischaracterization was by incorrectly claiming that Biden attributed the inability to buy a cannon (again, accurate or not) to a requirement of the second amendment. That’s not what the quoted text says.
John Kolassa……our Rights do not limit us….it limits the power of government…..well at least that was the Founding Father’s thinking when they crafted the Constitution.
People forget….those on the Left by choice….that simple fact.
The Professor is exactly right….and you are exactly wrong.
The public has become the servant. Absolute power will corrupt them, absolutely. Marxists are passing out koolade and libs are guzzling it.
OK. So, pre-Heller, there was no individual right to own a gun, but afterwards there was? Pre Roe, there was no right to an abortion, but now there is? All by magic? I don’t think so. Reread what Turley quotes Biden as saying. Biden says that the right to buy a cannon was not protected by the second amendment. He furthermore says that you historically couldn’t buy a cannon. Turley says that Biden says that the second amendment outlaws cannon purchase. Turley mischaracterized Biden. It really is that simple.
@JohnKolassa: I’ve never seen such a fine (indeed, microscopic) hair split so well. Perhaps your coin does, indeed, only have one side.
“It didn’t say you couldn’t have them, it just didn’t say that the government could not disallow you from not having them.” Is that a better characterization? If you’re ever nominated to the double-speak editorial board as a subject matter expert, you’ll have my vote!
You need to read more closely. Biden’s argument is that the second amendment doesn’t allow cannons, and that in fact cannons were illegal.
Look up infringed. Dims can just change the definition of words to win an argument. Ricocheting around in his empty head. “This is an echo that seems to continue to ricochet in the mind of President Biden”. Keep up the good work, @jturley
No, you just can’t read or listen correctly.
I’m quoting Turley directly. If I’ve misquoted him, correct me.
he is saying that it permits the banning of cannons.
That’s simple. Quote the constitution. Congress has enumerated powers. Just point out which one you speak of.