Selling Censorship: Could the Twitter Board Trigger Shareholder Lawsuits Over ESG and Anti-Free Speech Policies?

Last week, Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal sounded more like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in rallying his troops to defy the existential threat of Elon Musk while pledging that they will not be “held hostage.” The threat, however, was not a private buyout but the threat that Twitter might be forced to respect free speech on the site. The problem for the Board members is that they could find themselves in court if their anti-free speech stance continues to stand in the way of shareholder profits. Such a lawsuit could be a bellwether for shareholder opposition to boards pursuing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies over profits.
The Board responded to the Musk offer with what sounded like a suicide pact to swallow a “poison pill” to sell new shares to drive down share values. While a standard tactic to fend off hostile takeovers, Twitter made it clear that it would not be forced into free speech after making the company synonymous with censorship.
They were joined by liberal commentators who declared that it was not just Twitter but democracy itself that could fall if free speech were allowed to breakout. The Washington Post’s Max Boot declared that “for democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”
Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich went full Orwellian in explaining why freedom is tyranny. Reich insisted that “every dictator, strongman, demagogue and modern-day robber baron” pushed free speech to oppress people and that, while good for Musk, “for the rest of us, it would be a brave new nightmare.”
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has maintained that he wants to steer the company beyond free speech and that the issue is not who can speak but “who can be heard.” The question, however, is whether shareholders will be heard by a Board that has decided to make censorship (or “content modification”) a critical goal of the company.
As I discussed earlier, boards are legally obligated to act in the best interest of shareholders. That fiduciary duty has long been ignored as Twitter undermined its own product by writing off conservatives through openly biased censorship. The managers and employees seem to view the company as a vehicle of their anti-free speech values despite artificially driving down users who have either been banned or deterred by its intolerance for dissenting views.
This fight is coming at a time when many academics are questioning the traditional view that boards and management should be committed to the overriding purpose of maximizing value for shareholders.” Rather they argue that corporate figures should focus on advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. The result can be aligning corporate identity with controversial political positions like Disney’s recent opposition to the Florida’s parental rights bill on education, a move that has led to boycotts and possible retaliatory legislation. Such political agendas come at a cost and some shareholders may allege that they are being asked to effectively bankroll the social or political agenda of corporate officials.
The company has long been criticized under Agrawal for pursuing a woke agenda over corporate advancement. There is little cash flow or monetization of sale growth at Twitter with forecasts of sales rising to $1.23 billion while the company posts sharply declining earnings.
Now a whale comes along with an offer of $54.20 a share (54 percent premium over the share price before Musk invested in the company). The Board’s response is to pass out the poison pills. The question is whether this is a standard maneuver to force negotiations or whether the company would prefer taking losses for shareholders over allowing greater freedom for users.
ESG policies have already led to litigation, including shareholder demands for greater transparency or ESG commitment from companies. Conversely, shareholders could argue that the political views of corporate officers are being pursued over the profits of the company.
Such lawsuits on both sides can be difficult. Shareholders may allege a breach of the “duty of loyalty,” but must show that the officials acted in a self-interested manner or in bad faith. Alternatively, they could argue a breach of the “duty of care,” which requires a showing that the officials acted in a grossly negligent manner.
Twitter may be getting precariously close to such a breach if Musk improves his offer as the Board continues to pass around the poison pills.
For Twitter employees, there is a sense that they actually might prefer corporate suicide than protect free speech.
Employees panicked at the very thought of Musk bringing free speech back to Twitter. In Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, employees are reportedly so traumatized that leadership had to offer emotional support to just “get through the week.” One employee decried that such a takeover would be “horrifying for the company’s reputation.”
Another employee complained that “Hey this is a focus week at Twitter, this is not helping,” referring to weeks where employees are given time off to “focus” on projects. Apparently, the last thing that employees want to focus on is free speech.
The tweets make it sound like Twitter employees are the modern equivalent of the defenders of Masada, the Jewish fighters who chose mass suicide over capture by the Romans in 73 C.E. Of course, shareholders may not be as eager to embrace financial suicide. Moreover, when it comes to free speech, Twitter is the encircling hostile army. This is like the Roman army threatening suicide.
That is why this fight could prove so important. Twitter’s CEO and Board decided a long time ago to pursue woke policies over profits. They are selling censorship to a public that wants more free speech. They are not alone. Facebook is actually running commercials trying to convince people to embrace censorship as a new generation that wants their views modified by corporate guardians.
Yet, there has never been a bull market for selling censorship. Musk could now force a showdown on whether companies are captive to the management or whether the company can be forced into greater profits even if it comes at the “horrifying” cost of allowing free speech.
14 thoughts on “Selling Censorship: Could the Twitter Board Trigger Shareholder Lawsuits Over ESG and Anti-Free Speech Policies?”
This is hilarious. For years I have heard ” Twitter is a private company” ( not really true, it is not the government, but is publicly held). Therefore they can make their own rules ( true). They are not bound by the 1st Amendment. ( true). And if you don’t like the rules, don’t use the platform. ( also true).
Now that a non Lefty want to buy it, that great social media giant must be ” protected” against that at all costs. Reich and Booth are both idiots. Reich being a virtual Communist.
” Content moderation” is a euphemism for censorship.
I am not going to list all of the moronic things that are not true but still should not be censored. But if someone wants to post on Twitter that the pyramids were built by aliens or that Elvis is still alive SO WHAT? Produce a counter argument! The purpose of Twitter at least partly is to stir up public debate.
And I am showing my age here, but in the dictionary next to the word hypocrite, is the logo ,WaPo.
A very influential , and dare I say historic newspaper runs an editorial criticizing the attempt by Musk to buy Twitter because a billionaire should not be able to influence public opinion by having a forum like Twitter under his control? WaPo IS OWNED BY A BILLIONAIRE!! But that billionaire is a Lefty. So that is just fine.
And you would think that those on the Left would be celebrating Musk. He is a huge part of the Climate Change agenda given that he is the main innovator of electric vehicles. But controlling thought and censorship is way more important than the ” existential threat” of climate change. HYPOCRITES!!
Reputation? They and their ilk have made it ABUNDANTLY clear they only ever even consider the literal existence of those in lockstep with their personal, puerile, and myopic ideologies. Would be sad if it weren’t legitimately pathetic and off-putting. These are not grown-ups, and they are of questionable mental stability as well. In saner times, the lot of them would have been found incompetent.
Twitter, the corporate safe space. If Musk win’s out fire all those weenies and move the Company to red state with real Americans.
Why isn’t the U.S. military being used to save Ukrainians like it was used to save the Jews in Nazi Germany? Are the Ukrainians less worthy and deserving?
Save the Jews? We were taught a different history.
Our response to Ukraine mirrors the US in WWI and WWII On the sidelines for a long time.
Turley’s Civility Rule:
“the Turley blog was created with a strong commitment to civility, a position that distinguishes us from many other sites. We do not tolerate personal attacks or bullying. It is strictly forbidden to use the site to publish research regarding private information on any poster or guest blogger. There are times when a poster reveals information about themselves as relevant to an issue or their experiences. That is fine and is sometimes offered to broaden or personalize an issue. For example, I am open about my background and any current cases to avoid questions of conflicts or hidden agendas. However, researching people or trying to strip people of anonymity is creepy and will not be allowed.
Frankly, while I have limited time to monitor the site, I will delete abusive comments when I see them or when they are raised to me. If the conduct continues, I will consider banning the person responsible. However, such transgressions should be raised with me by email and not used as an excuse to trash talk or retaliate. I am the only one who can ban someone from the blog and I go to great lengths not to do it or engage in acts that might be viewed as censorship. We do not delete comments as “misinformation” or “disinformation.” Yet, we have had a few people who simply want to foul the cyber footpath with personal name-calling, insults, and threatening or violent language. We will delete personal threats and openly racist comments. If such posters will not conform to our basic rules (which should not be difficult for any adult person in society), they will have to move on.”
——————
Why does Turley censor insulting and abusive views? Where does he get off cancelling posters who will not “conform?” Who gets to decide what is “insulting?”
What the hell does it mean to “foul the cyber footpath?” Does that sounds like a bright line to put everyone on notice so that one may avoid crossing it? It’s vague and arbitrary.
Turley’s rules sound a lot like Twitter’s rule:
“You may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.”
————-
The truth be told, Turley’s blog is just as “Woke” as Twitter. The only difference is that Twitter enforces the rules whereas Turley has an employee who doesn’t.
JS
Stop whining, it isn’t pretty.
Truly remarkable to watch the MSM melt down over Musk’s offer to buy this train wreck known as Twitter. Just go over their pictures in your mind: Stelter, Lemon, Joy Reid, Scarborough, the woman who used to work for Bush as a press secretary. Just weeping over the thought of perhaps having Orange Man Bad back on Twitter. Man, oh man…
Nazis, USSR and China’s Mao would be proud of today Democrats adherence to propaganda for power!
Never anticipated that the Twitter walls might be breached by a maverick billionaire and shareholder protections.
Shows that there are a lot of ways to skin a lefty cat.
Even a few Billionaires realize Democrats are destroy the Golden Goose! When Greed blinds you to the exploding debt and destrction of society…you can end up like Venezuela where girls have to sell themselves to survive and ALL but the Very top SOCIALIST government officials and their cronies FLEE!
Since 2014, at least 5.6 million Venezuelans—more than 18 percent of the population
the issue is not who can speak but “who can be heard.
Cant be more clear. The left admitting their positions cannot standup to debate.
Twitter is a megaphone for for the media. Reporters spend more time trying to drive their stories on twitter, than doing research on stories.
Like all things leftist, they squeal about damage, bur never offer any examples.
That is exactly what they are. I honestly believe that the MSM were having their lunch eaten so badly by web 2.0 companies they decided to join rather than beat them. Doesn’t matter if only ten people are watching CNN or MSNBC when complicit social media blasts their content all over creation. I suspect that the real issue is Musk is threatening other, sweeter deals that were made.